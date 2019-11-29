Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Practice report

Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas tops FP2, crashes with Grosjean

shares
comments
Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas tops FP2, crashes with Grosjean
By:
Nov 29, 2019, 2:34 PM

Valtteri Bottas set the pace in second Formula 1 free practice session ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, although his evening was marred by a collision with Romain Grosjean.

The Mercedes driver was second fastest, a tenth slower than Red Bull's Max Verstappen, in the early running when both were using medium-compound Pirellis.

He was the first of the frontrunners to post a qualifying simulation time, setting a time of 1m36.256s on his first flier in the floodlit session.

That was enough to give him top spot by 0.310s from teammate Lewis Hamilton, with the advantage built in the first and second sectors – perhaps helped by the fact he's running a fresh Mercedes power unit that means he will start from the back of the grid.

Bottas was later on a long run when he made a move that was unusually aggressive for a free practice session by diving up the inside of Grosjean's Haas at the Turn 11 left-hander.

Grosjean appeared not to see the Mercedes and turned in, with both cars shedding bodywork in the resulting clash – and the drivers blaming each other over the radio.

Although both cars continued to the pits, the session was red flagged for seven minutes to allow debris to be cleared up.

Bottas did return to the track after the session restarted with 12 minutes remaining, although Grosjean did not.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was third fastest, 0.386s slower than Bottas, having taken a second set of fresh Pirellis to set his time.

Leclerc had been the first in the field to embark on a qualifying simulation lap, but the rear stepped out on him coming out of the Turn 19 right-hander.

He caught it, but slapped the wall with the right side of the car and had to abort the lap – later opting to take a fresh set of rubber for another attempt.

Verstappen ended up fourth fastest, 0.551s off the pace, and three tenths clear of the second Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel was running with a replacement gearbox having damaged his previous one during FP1 – although as this was a Friday unit it does not trigger a penalty.

Alex Albon rounded out the top six in the second Red Bull, a second off the pace having lost almost half-a-second to teammate Verstappen in the twisty final sector.

Grosjean led the midfield for Haas with a relatively early lap that made him only the third driver to attempt a qualifying simulation lap.

Sergio Perez got closest to him, ending up just 0.036s behind, with the two Toro Rosso drivers rounding out the top 10.

Daniil Kvyat had the edge over Gasly in ninth thanks to his pace advantage in the final sector.

McLaren duo Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris were 11th and 12th ahead of the second Racing point of Lance Stroll.

Kevin Magnussen was 14th for Haas, losing time to his teammate in both the second and third sectors, just ahead of the lead Renault of Nico Hulkenberg.

Hulkenberg posted his lap of 1m38.122s with 48 minutes remaining, with teammate Daniel Ricciardo – running his intended race engine after a major failure in FP1, three-tenths slower.

Hulkenberg was set to improve on his second attempt but ran deep at the Turn 17 right-hander and aborted the lap.

Kimi Raikkonen won the battle of the Alfa Romeo drivers in 17th place, half-a-tenth faster than Antonio Giovinazzi.

Giovinazzi made three attempts on his set of softs, the final one coming to an end when he spun at Turn 19 – avoiding the wall but returning to the pits.

Williams driver George Russell was 19th, close to a second faster than teammate Robert Kubica.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 29 1'36.256
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 33 1'36.566 0.310
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 30 1'36.642 0.386
4 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 28 1'36.691 0.435
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 30 1'36.807 0.551
6 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 30 1'37.288 1.032
7 France Romain Grosjean
Haas 17 1'37.601 1.345
8 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point 32 1'37.637 1.381
9 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Toro Rosso 34 1'37.651 1.395
10 France Pierre Gasly
Toro Rosso 36 1'37.770 1.514
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 32 1'37.834 1.578
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 32 1'37.918 1.662
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 32 1'37.985 1.729
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 31 1'38.080 1.824
15 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Renault 29 1'38.122 1.866
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 26 1'38.400 2.144
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 30 1'38.415 2.159
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 32 1'38.464 2.208
19 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 32 1'39.512 3.256
20 Poland Robert Kubica
Williams 32 1'40.455 4.199
View full results
Next article
Hulkenberg's "heart was bleeding" watching 2012 Brazil GP

Previous article

Hulkenberg's "heart was bleeding" watching 2012 Brazil GP

Next article

Bottas, Grosjean called to stewards after practice crash

Bottas, Grosjean called to stewards after practice crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Sub-event FP2
Author Edd Straw

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP3 Starts in
18 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's BAT branding to increase significantly in 2020

2
World Superbike

Folger set for Yamaha WSBK wildcard outings in 2020

3
NHRA

U.S. Nationals Memorable Moments: Don Garlits

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR slams three teams for race manipulation at Homestead

5
NASCAR Cup

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

Latest videos

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert 03:01
Formula 1

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted 09:51
Formula 1

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

Latest news

Bottas, Grosjean called to stewards after practice crash
F1

Bottas, Grosjean called to stewards after practice crash

Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas tops FP2, crashes with Grosjean
F1

Abu Dhabi GP: Bottas tops FP2, crashes with Grosjean

Hulkenberg's "heart was bleeding" watching 2012 Brazil GP
F1

Hulkenberg's "heart was bleeding" watching 2012 Brazil GP

Ferrari will reveal "no answers" about Vettel/Leclerc clash
F1

Ferrari will reveal "no answers" about Vettel/Leclerc clash

Haas in new simulator "rehearsal" during Abu Dhabi GP
F1

Haas in new simulator "rehearsal" during Abu Dhabi GP

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.