Previous Next
Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi GP Friday practice results

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi GP Friday practice results
By:

Valtteri Bottas set the fastest time on the opening day of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice at Yas Marina for Mercedes on Friday, as teammate Lewis Hamilton returned to Formula 1 after a race away.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was forced to miss last weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19, one day after his victory in Bahrain. He since returned two negative test results, fulfilling the entry requirements to make his comeback.

In FP1, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen pipped Bottas for the fastest time by 0.034s with a laptime of 1m37.378s. Renault’s Esteban Ocon was over a second off their pace in third, but fractions clear of the second Red Bull of Alex Albon.

Hamilton was fifth fastest, setting his quickest time on the hard tyre, beating both Racing Points of Lance Stroll and Sakhir GP winner Sergio Perez.

Hamilton’s Sakhir stand-in George Russell was 16th for Williams, 3s off the pace of the Mercedes he drove last weekend. Robert Kubica returned to F1 for Alfa Romeo again, and was 15th fastest, while FIA F2 champion Mick Schumacher made his FP1 debut for Haas, ending the session 18th quickest.

In FP2, once Pirelli’s 2021 prototype rubber was used by every team early on, Bottas set the pace on the regular medium tyre of 1m36.276s, two tenths quicker than Hamilton.

Hamilton then set 1m36.097s on softs, but it was deleted for exceeding track limits at the final corner. Bottas had a big moment on his soft-tyre run, while Verstappen had to abort his due to traffic, but not before he’d set the fastest first sector.

Verstappen ended the session third, 0.77s off the pace, ahead of Albon, Lando Norris (McLaren), Ocon, Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

There were late dramas as Russell suffered a failure in the rear-end of his Williams, and Kimi Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo suffered a serious conflagration which caused a red flag.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Free Practice 1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 26 1'37.378 205.327
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 32 1'37.412 0.034 0.034 205.256
3 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 34 1'38.515 1.137 1.103 202.957
4 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 25 1'38.547 1.169 0.032 202.892
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 24 1'38.744 1.366 0.197 202.487
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 25 1'38.831 1.453 0.087 202.308
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 25 1'38.956 1.578 0.125 202.053
8 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 27 1'39.150 1.772 0.194 201.658
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 30 1'39.160 1.782 0.010 201.637
10 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 22 1'39.199 1.821 0.039 201.558
11 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 27 1'39.330 1.952 0.131 201.292
12 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 25 1'39.344 1.966 0.014 201.264
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 28 1'39.352 1.974 0.008 201.248
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 19 1'39.670 2.292 0.318 200.605
15 Poland Robert Kubica
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 19 1'39.905 2.527 0.235 200.134
16 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 24 1'40.446 3.068 0.541 199.056
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 27 1'41.063 3.685 0.617 197.840
18 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 23 1'41.235 3.857 0.172 197.504
19 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas Ferrari 24 1'44.069 6.691 2.834 192.126
20 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 3
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Free Practice 2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 28 1'36.276 207.677
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 30 1'36.479 0.203 0.203 207.240
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 30 1'37.046 0.770 0.567 206.030
4 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 33 1'37.263 0.987 0.217 205.570
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 29 1'37.438 1.162 0.175 205.201
6 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 30 1'37.505 1.229 0.067 205.060
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 35 1'37.506 1.230 0.001 205.058
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 31 1'37.508 1.232 0.002 205.053
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 29 1'37.508 1.232 0.000 205.053
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 29 1'37.560 1.284 0.052 204.944
11 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 32 1'37.596 1.320 0.036 204.869
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 31 1'37.616 1.340 0.020 204.827
13 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 32 1'37.900 1.624 0.284 204.232
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 28 1'38.068 1.792 0.168 203.883
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 32 1'38.198 1.922 0.130 203.613
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 34 1'38.504 2.228 0.306 202.980
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 31 1'38.564 2.288 0.060 202.857
18 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 24 1'38.817 2.541 0.253 202.337
19 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas Ferrari 25 1'39.027 2.751 0.210 201.908
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 31 1'39.132 2.856 0.105 201.694
Previous article

Next article

