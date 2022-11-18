Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happened Next / F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Abu Dhabi GP practice
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP Practice report

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen tops FP2 from Russell, Leclerc

Max Verstappen beat George Russell and Charles Leclerc as Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes split the top times in practice for Formula 1's 2022 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen tops FP2 from Russell, Leclerc
Listen to this article

Lewis Hamilton took fourth in FP2, where all the regular 2022 drivers were at the wheels of their machines after eight even made way for eight young or reserve drivers in FP1.

For the one-hour only practice session that runs in comparable temperatures to qualifying and the race, Zhou Guanyu and Sebastian Vettel led the pack out of the pits, with the early running completed on the medium and hard tyres, the majority of the drivers using the yellow-walled mediums.

Vettel passed Zhou on their out laps and duly established the first place benchmark at 1m28.120s using the mediums, which Valtteri Bottas then beat with his first lap on the hards, a 1m27.717s.

Leclerc then forged ahead on a 1m26.645s, which stood as the quickest time until just over a quarter of the session had been completed, at which point Verstappen moved ahead on a 1m25.449s using the softs.

Nearly 10 minutes later, the world champion went for a second run on the softs and improved the top time to a 1m25.335s, at which point his rivals began to trickle out using the same compound that will be critical for setting the grid on Saturday.

Sergio Perez slotted in behind his Red Bull teammate in second but was just over half-a-second down having lost 0.3s of that in the final sector.

Carlos Sainz had to abandon his first lap on the softs after coming across a Haas car running slowly on the racing line ahead of the Turn 9 long left-hand hairpin at the top end of the Yas Marina track.

Although he was able to get another run in on the softs, Sainz ended up as the slowest of the top runners in sixth, 0.786s off the top spot.

Running behind his teammate but without a traffic problem, Leclerc used his first go on the softs to shade Perez and run 0.264s adrift of Verstappen, before the two Mercedes took to the track on the softs just past the halfway point.

Russell, despite an oversteer snap out of the long, downhill Turn 5 left-hand hairpin at the bottom end of the circuit and having to jink through traffic in the final turns, moved ahead of Leclerc with a 1m25.487s.

Next came Hamilton, who had had to abandon his first lap on the mediums early in the session after remaining in his garage for the opening 10 minutes as Kevin Magnussen was running slowly on the racing.

Hamilton set the session's quickest time in the opening sector on his qualifying simulation run on the softs and matched Verstappen to the end of the second sector, but lost a big chunk in the final sector and wound up behind Leclerc.

After this, Verstappen, who had been in the pits for the previous 15 minutes, re-emerged on another set of softs to go for another flier with just over a third of the session remaining.

Verstappen could not topple Hamilton in the opening sector, but did go quicker than his own established quicker time in the middle sector.

He lost time in the final third compared to his personal best, but nevertheless set the session's fastest time on a 1m15.146s.

This meant his final advantages over Russell, Leclerc and Hamilton were 0.341s, 0.453s and 0.615s.

Perez ended up 0.706s slower than Verstappen, as he was not able to improve his personal best despite getting a final qualifying sim at the same time as his teammate.

The rest of the session was dedicated to the typical FP2 race-data long-running, which included a notable practice pitstop for Sainz as he got the green light to exit his pitbox while a Ferrari mechanic still had his hands on the newly fitted right front.

Sainz stopped just past his pitbox and radioed his team to ask if the mechanic was OK, which Ferrari confirmed he was.

The long runs also contained worrying data for Ferrari, as it suggested the red team is so far significantly off the pace in terms of race pace compared to Red Bull, which led the way on the medium tyres with Verstappen.

Leclerc at one point even asked his team "why are we slow?", which was given a reply of: "Our pace is not great compared to the others".

Behind the drivers from the top three squads on ultimate pace came Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso from Alpine, which is aiming to secure fourth in the constructors' championship ahead of McLaren.

But the orange team did have Daniel Ricciardo slot in just under a tenth slower than Alonso's best – in what was an eventful session for the Australian.

He had to save a big snap through the rapid Turn 3 right on his opening lap on the mediums, before noting that his team's pitbox includes a slippery patch of new concrete that meant he slid long past his marks at one point in the early running.

Valtteri Bottas closed out the top 10 ahead of Lando Norris and Vettel, whose final F1 FP2 session included a big lock-up and slide into the Turn 6 runoff between the track's main straights during his qualifying simulation running in the session's middle phase.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Red Bull 25 1'25.146
2 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 27 1'25.487 0.341
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 30 1'25.599 0.453
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 22 1'25.761 0.615
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Red Bull 26 1'25.852 0.706
6 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari Ferrari 31 1'25.932 0.786
7 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 28 1'26.038 0.892
8 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault 29 1'26.043 0.897
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes 14 1'26.124 0.978
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 29 1'26.300 1.154
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 28 1'26.377 1.231
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin Mercedes 28 1'26.395 1.249
13 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 30 1'26.479 1.333
14 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 27 1'26.547 1.401
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Red Bull 30 1'26.680 1.534
16 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams Mercedes 29 1'26.750 1.604
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 26 1'26.839 1.693
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 25 1'26.915 1.769
19 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Red Bull 29 1'27.036 1.890
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 30 1'27.262 2.116
View full results
shares
comments
Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happened
Previous article

Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happened
Next article

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Abu Dhabi GP practice

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Abu Dhabi GP practice
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 to trial fitting cars with wheel arches in wet races to reduce spray problem
Formula 1

F1 to trial fitting cars with wheel arches in wet races to reduce spray problem

Verstappen slams "disgusting" and "unacceptable" abuse after F1 team orders row Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Verstappen slams "disgusting" and "unacceptable" abuse after F1 team orders row

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

Latest news

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea ends winless run in wet/dry thriller
World Superbike World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea ends winless run in wet/dry thriller

Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea ended a 24-race winless run in World Superbike after coming out on top in a wet/dry opening race of the weekend at Phillip Island.

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea to pole
World Superbike World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea to pole

Alvaro Bautista scored only the second pole position of his title-winning World Superbike season after beating Jonathan Rea to the top spot in qualifying for this weekend's season finale at Phillip Island.

O’Ward: Ricciardo would love a move to IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Ricciardo would love a move to IndyCar

Patricio O’Ward believes that Daniel Ricciardo would "love" a move to IndyCar racing should the Australian not continue his career in Formula 1 after 2023.

Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice

George Russell believes Red Bull “had the legs” on Mercedes through Friday’s Formula 1 practice running in Abu Dhabi, saying the track suits the RB18 car “down to a tee.”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Prime

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Prime

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.