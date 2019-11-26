Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP: All the winners since 2009

Abu Dhabi GP: All the winners since 2009

2009 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2009 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
1/10

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2010 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2010 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
2/10

Photo by: Sutton Images

2011 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

2011 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
3/10

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

2012 Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus

2012 Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus
4/10

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
5/10

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
6/10

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
7/10

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8/10

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
9/10

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
10/10

Photo by: Erik Junius

By:
Nov 26, 2019, 3:39 PM

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was first run as a round of the Formula 1 World Championship in 2009. The first-ever ‘day-into-night’ F1 race, the most successful driver at this event is Lewis Hamilton with four wins to Sebastian Vettel’s three. Here are all the winners from across the years, click on the arrows above to scroll through them…

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Author Charles Bradley

