Abu Dhabi GP: All the winners since 2009
shares
comments
Slider
List
2009 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
1/10
Photo by: Motorsport Images
2010 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
2/10
Photo by: Sutton Images
2011 Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
3/10
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
2012 Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus
4/10
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
5/10
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
6/10
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
7/10
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8/10
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
9/10
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2018 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
10/10
Photo by: Erik Junius
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was first run as a round of the Formula 1 World Championship in 2009. The first-ever ‘day-into-night’ F1 race, the most successful driver at this event is Lewis Hamilton with four wins to Sebastian Vettel’s three. Here are all the winners from across the years, click on the arrows above to scroll through them…
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Abu Dhabi GP Tickets
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Abu Dhabi GP: All the winners since 2009
shares
comments
Race hub
28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
2 days
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Tue 26 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
|
|FP2
|
Tue 26 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
|
|FP3
|
Tue 26 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
|
|QU
|
Tue 26 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
|
|Race
|
Tue 26 Nov
Sun 1 Dec
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by