The test was originally defined in the 2020 sporting regulations as being solely for young drivers, with the FIA having the final say on who would be allowed to participate.

After lobbying from Renault the test was eventually opened up to any driver who didn’t participate in a race in 2020, with Alonso now driving for the Enstone team, Sebastien Buemi for Red Bull, and Robert Kubica for Alfa Romeo.

Jack Aitken is also eligible to drive for Williams, as the FIA defines young drivers as those who have not started more than two grands prix.

Although opposed to the original decision to allow non-rookies, Ferrari pushed hard for the test to be opened up to everyone, including incoming 2021 driver Carlos Sainz.

However, confirmation came this week that drivers who raced this year would not be allowed.

Sainz, who will now get his first Ferrari experience with a two-year-old car early next year, admitted that he didn’t understand the decision.

“There hasn't been any logic explained to me,” said the Spaniard. “Because first of all, I think there's very little logic behind it. And I think not many people really understand what's going on.

“Of course, I'm disappointed not being able to test, but I have to accept it, and turn the page. I will make sure I'm prepared as much as I can be for next next year.

“But for me as it's only one and a half days testing for each driver next year the logical thing would have been to open a bit the hand, to some or to all of the drivers who wanted to take part in the Abu Dhabi test.

“Especially knowing it's two cars per team [in Abu Dhabi], to open one of the cars to at least fit the driver into a car, knowing that next year is the same chassis, and see that everything is more or less working working well – the safety aspects from the jump out test, to the to the fitting of the car itself, are obviously primarily important.

“And those are the things that thanks to the Abu Dhabi test, we would have been able to sort out and get a bit of a head start on and unfortunately, it's not happening. And obviously I'm disappointed, but nothing I can change.”

