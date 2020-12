Gallery: Formula 1's young driver test in Abu Dhabi

Fernando Alonso topped the times on what was his first outing in Renault's 2020 F1 car since a filming day at Barcelona earlier this year.

Alonso, who will return to F1 next year after a two-year hiatus, clocked the circuit in 1m36.33s, which was quicker than the laptimes both Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon managed during qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.

Nyck de Vries was second fastest in his maiden F1 outing for Mercedes, ahead of Stoffel Vandoorne in the sister W11.

Sebastien Buemi caused a red flag when he put his Red Bull backwards into the barriers, eventually finishing 12th in the standings.

