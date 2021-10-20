Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ricciardo "at peace" with lack of Formula 1 title Next / The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Acura brand returns to F1 with Red Bull and AlphaTauri at US GP

By:

Red Bull and AlphaTauri will both race with Acura sponsorship in this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, marking the brand’s first Formula 1 appearance in over a decade.

Acura brand returns to F1 with Red Bull and AlphaTauri at US GP

Acura held a regular presence in F1 at its North American races through the 1980s and 1990s, and last featured at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix on the visors of Honda’s works drivers.

Honda’s North American high-performance brand will return to the F1 grid this weekend after both Red Bull and AlphaTauri revealed details of the sponsorship that will be carried at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Both teams will feature Acura branding on the rear wings of their cars, replacing the regular Honda logos, while it will also be profiled on the visors and race suits of Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda.

“As Honda’s high-performance marque in North America it seems only right and proper that Acura should be present at the pinnacle of motorsport: Formula 1,” said Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner. “We are delighted to welcome them back for this year’s United States Grand Prix. I remember Alain Prost winning the US Grand Prix in 1989 with Acura on his visor, so hopefully having the brand with us this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas will bring us the same result.”

Red Bull Racing RB16B with Acura sponsor

Red Bull Racing RB16B with Acura sponsor

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

This weekend will mark Red Bull and AlphaTauri’s final United States Grand Prix racing with Honda power units ahead of the Japanese manufacturer’s exit from F1 at the end of the year. Verstappen finds himself leading the F1 drivers’ championship by six points and is going in search of a maiden victory in Austin.

“It’s very special to have Acura become part of our partnership with Red Bull Racing Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda for the United States Grand Prix 2021,” said Masashi Yamamoto, Honda F1’s managing director. “This has been an incredible F1 season so far and we are proud to add the Acura brand to our story for this iconic F1 race in America.”

“I’ve been a huge Formula 1 fan my whole life, and as a kid growing up in Canada I remember when Acura appeared on the helmets of Senna and Prost at the Canadian Grand Prix,” added Emile Korkor, assistant vice-president of Acura National Sales.

“Motorsports competition is extremely important for a performance brand like Acura and we couldn’t be more excited about the partnership with Red Bull Racing Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda for this race.”

Acura’s primary racing presence in the United States comes in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, where it has two Acura ARX-05 cars in the DPi class ran by Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing.

Read Also:

AlphaTauri AT02 with Acura sponsor
AlphaTauri AT02 with Acura sponsor
1/9

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16B with Acura sponsor
Red Bull Racing RB16B with Acura sponsor
2/9

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

AlphaTauri AT02 with Acura sponsor
AlphaTauri AT02 with Acura sponsor
3/9

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Helmet of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Helmet of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
4/9

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Helmet of Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Helmet of Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
5/9

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Helmet of Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
Helmet of Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
6/9

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Helmet of Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Helmet of Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
7/9

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B with Acura sponsor
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B with Acura sponsor
8/9

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing with Acura sponsor
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing with Acura sponsor
9/9

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo "at peace" with lack of Formula 1 title

Previous article

Ricciardo "at peace" with lack of Formula 1 title

Next article

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Ricciardo "at peace" with lack of Formula 1 title United States GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ricciardo "at peace" with lack of Formula 1 title

Double F1 champion Hakkinen to partner Bottas in Race of Champions
Video Inside
General

Double F1 champion Hakkinen to partner Bottas in Race of Champions

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Trending Today

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Lundgaard makes 2022 IndyCar move in third RLL seat
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard makes 2022 IndyCar move in third RLL seat

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more

Rinaldi has no explanation for "strange" WSBK grip issues
World Superbike World Superbike

Rinaldi has no explanation for "strange" WSBK grip issues

Tony Stewart placed on probation and fined
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Tony Stewart placed on probation and fined

Spingate one year later: the anniversary MWR would prefer to forget
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Spingate one year later: the anniversary MWR would prefer to forget

Martinsville Makes Improvements for Handicapped Fans
General General

Martinsville Makes Improvements for Handicapped Fans

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
31m
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Prime

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Tim Wright.

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Prime

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? Stuart Codling talks to the man in charge.

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
Oct 14, 2021
How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers Prime

How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2021
Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory Prime

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021

Latest news

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Acura brand returns to F1 with Red Bull and AlphaTauri at US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Acura brand returns to F1 with Red Bull and AlphaTauri at US GP

Ricciardo "at peace" with lack of Formula 1 title
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "at peace" with lack of Formula 1 title

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.