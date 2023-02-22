Newey’s lack of "technical arrogance" in F1 a great strength, says Fallows
Formula 1 design genius Adrian Newey’s attitude in not being "technically arrogant" has been singled out as one of the main traits that has made him so good.
Despite many decades of involvement in F1, Newey remains at the top of his game and he has most recently helped play a role in Red Bull’s title successes last season.
Aston Martin’s new technical director Dan Fallows worked alongside Newey for many years at Red Bull Racing, and says it was an eye-opening experience for him seeing how he operated.
Fallows reckons that it was Newey’s mindset in not believing that he had the answers to everything that was central to him adapting so well to the changing nature of F1.
"I’m one of the fortunate people to have worked under Adrian and seen his methods," explained Fallows. "He has a very clear approach to the way he designs and develops a car, particularly from the aerodynamic side of things.
"We're all aware that it’s a very non-compromise approach, very focused on small details. But I think one of the things that I’ve really enjoyed with him is that he lacks any kind of technical arrogance about him.
"He’s very open to being told about things that he’s stipulated or things that he’s suggested that then haven't worked or there are better ideas out there. And that’s almost irrespective of where those comments come from."
Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, celebrate with their team
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fallow said that the trait of listening to others for input was something that he has tried to instil in both himself and those he has worked with.
"I think that’s something I definitely try to bring into my own work," he said. "What I very much encourage a lot of the technical team to do is to be open-minded, even if you have very clear visions about how you want to develop things or very clear ideas about the car.
"Make sure you’re not technically arrogant about it. If somebody does suggest something better, be open-minded, irrespective of who they are. I think that’s one of his [Newey’s] great strengths, and hopefully I’ve sort of carried that on."
Related video
McLaren completes key first run for MCL60, amid F1 secrecy games
Why the devil is in the detail as F1’s 2023 designs converge
