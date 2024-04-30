All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Miami GP

Adrian Newey's Red Bull F1 departure imminent

Adrian Newey’s departure from Red Bull is expected to be imminent, with sources suggesting an announcement could come ahead of Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix.

Christian Nimmervoll
Upd:
Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Late last week, German publication Auto Motor und Sport reported that Newey was set to leave the squad, having indicated to colleagues that he was no longer happy with the working environment there.

Following talks with the squad, it is understood that he has formally submitted his resignation and the focus will be on the terms of his departure.

An official statement from Red Bull Racing is expected to come shortly, potentially before the start of the Miami Grand Prix.

While the details of any separation are not known, it is anticipated that Newey will remain in his role for the time being before leaving Red Bull at the beginning of 2025 at the latest.

It is understood that Newey has communicated the reasons for his decision in an internal letter.

A decisive factor is said to have been his broken relationship with team boss Christian Horner in the wake of the power struggle that took place earlier in the year following the allegations made against him by a female employee.

This came after previous tensions, including an interview published at the end of last year where Horner said Newey's role had changed and that "the technical team under him, led by Pierre Wache, is doing a wonderful job so they are not dependent on Adrian."

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Horner also said that football club Manchester United did not go under when star striker Eric Cantona left the team.

That interview did not go down well with Newey and was apparently perceived by him as Horner wanting to make himself important and minimise the contribution of others to the team's success.

Newey's wife Amanda even shared the interview on Twitter and commented: "What a load of hogwash."

It is not known what Newey will do after Red Bull, although there seem to be five clear options: Mercedes, Aston Martin, McLaren, Ferrari or stepping away from F1.

One argument against Mercedes is that Newey apparently believes it would take too long to set the necessary course to put the team back on the road to victory.

He is 65 and will not stay in his next job for 19 years, as was the case at Red Bull. What's more, he reportedly does not have a particularly high opinion of Toto Wolff.

Lawrence Stroll is waving his chequebook at Aston Martin and Dan Fallows, a long-time colleague of Newey's at Red Bull, is already there. However, Newey has earned enough money in his career. For him, it's about doing things that he enjoys.

It is rumoured that Newey is rather reserved towards Stroll Sr. and is therefore not considering the Canadian's financially attractive offer. Also, he does not like the idea that Stroll could drive up the market value of Aston Martin with Newey as an asset and then perhaps sell the team for a profit.

Newey has already worked for McLaren in the past, from 1997 to 2005, so this would no longer be a new challenge for him.

He gets on extremely well with CEO Zak Brown on a personal level. But Newey doubts that the team can mobilise the resources required for success in Formula 1.

That leaves Ferrari. It's no secret that they want him there, but the key question is whether or not he would want the upheaval in his life to move to Maranello and deal with the political environment inside the team.

Watch: Adrian Newey Set to Leave Red Bull

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras
Next article Aston Martin requests right of review for Alonso's China F1 penalty

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
More from
Christian Nimmervoll
Audi set to complete Sauber F1 takeover

Audi set to complete Sauber F1 takeover

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Audi set to complete Sauber F1 takeover
Audi’s F1 project under fresh uncertainty as senior figure faces exit

Audi’s F1 project under fresh uncertainty as senior figure faces exit

Formula 1
Audi’s F1 project under fresh uncertainty as senior figure faces exit
Red Bull F1 team makes first option move on Albon

Red Bull F1 team makes first option move on Albon

Formula 1
Red Bull F1 team makes first option move on Albon
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Honda surprised by "unbelievable" Red Bull 2024 F1 car changes

Honda surprised by "unbelievable" Red Bull 2024 F1 car changes

Formula 1
Honda surprised by "unbelievable" Red Bull 2024 F1 car changes
Red Bull being as "ballsy" with F1 engine as it is with title-winning cars

Red Bull being as "ballsy" with F1 engine as it is with title-winning cars

Formula 1
Red Bull being as "ballsy" with F1 engine as it is with title-winning cars
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Latest news

Jon Wilde named Editor-in-Chief, Motorsport

Jon Wilde named Editor-in-Chief, Motorsport

Misc General
Jon Wilde named Editor-in-Chief, Motorsport
Katherine Legge “working” to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule

Katherine Legge “working” to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Katherine Legge “working” to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule
Noah Gragson adds NASCAR Xfinity, ARCA races to 2024 schedule

Noah Gragson adds NASCAR Xfinity, ARCA races to 2024 schedule

NAS NASCAR Cup
Dover
Noah Gragson adds NASCAR Xfinity, ARCA races to 2024 schedule
Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP

Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP

MGP MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
Yamaha's turning woes led to arm pump for Quartararo in MotoGP Spanish GP

Prime

Discover prime content
How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras

How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras
How Ratzenberger beat the odds to realise his cruelly short-lived F1 dream

How Ratzenberger beat the odds to realise his cruelly short-lived F1 dream

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Ratzenberger beat the odds to realise his cruelly short-lived F1 dream
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach
The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player

The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA