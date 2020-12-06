Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Race in
04 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Sakhir GP / Breaking news

Williams praises Aitken for 'seamlessly' replacing Russell

shares
comments
Williams praises Aitken for 'seamlessly' replacing Russell
By:

Williams has praised the job that Jack Aitken has done in stepping up to Formula 1 in a "seamless" manner this weekend.

Aitken was drafted in by Williams as replacement for George Russell, who has been loaned out to Mercedes to stand in for Lewis Hamilton.

Having instantly got up to speed in Sakhir Grand Prix practice, Aitken was faster than teammate Nicholas Latifi in the first two runs in qualifying, before being pipped by less than one tenth of a second on their last effort.

Williams has seen enough, however, to already be impressed by the job Aitken has done in integrating himself so quickly at the team.

Dave Robson, Williams’ head of vehicle performance, said: “Jack's done a good job all weekend.

“We had him in the car [for free practice] in Austria, for the second race, so we knew he was comfortable and fitted, and there were no basic issues.

“All his kit was out here, because we were going to run him at the young driver's test [in Abu Dhabi], so it was actually all pretty seamless to be honest once we had it all confirmed.

“It was quick check with him and he spent a couple of days to embed himself with George's race engineering team. Otherwise seamless and good. A good productive couple of days I think. He did very well.”

Read Also:

Robson said that the way Aitken kept Latifi on his toes this weekend was positive, and he felt that the Canadian had actually got close to making it through to Q2.

“I think Nicholas was probably a little bit frustrated with himself because actually his final lap there was really, really good,” added Robson.

“He made a mistake in the last corner, and was actually pretty close. He could have got into Q2, I think. I'm sure he would have liked to beat him [Aitken] more comprehensively I guess, as that's what racing drivers are like.

“I think it's been fairly close all weekend. I think Jack's had a bit of a tough season in F2, but we knew from Austria and from his career record before that he's definitely no mug. So I think it's credit to Jack he's come in and done a very good job.”

Related video

Could Russell match Verstappen’s shock debut victory feat?

Previous article

Could Russell match Verstappen’s shock debut victory feat?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Sakhir GP
Drivers Jack Aitken
Teams Williams
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Grosjean rules out Abu Dhabi Grand Prix return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean rules out Abu Dhabi Grand Prix return

Topeka Super Gas
NHRA NHRA / News

Topeka Super Gas

IRL: Unser Jr injured in accident
IndyCar IndyCar / News

IRL: Unser Jr injured in accident

CHAMPCAR/CART: Champ Car US TV schedule announced
IndyCar IndyCar / News

CHAMPCAR/CART: Champ Car US TV schedule announced

Championship leader Van der Zande loses WTR drive for 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Championship leader Van der Zande loses WTR drive for 2021

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments
Hillclimb Hillclimb / Commentary

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

Latest news

Williams praises Aitken for 'seamlessly' replacing Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams praises Aitken for 'seamlessly' replacing Russell

Could Russell match Verstappen’s shock debut victory feat? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Could Russell match Verstappen’s shock debut victory feat?

Perez "suffering" with old engine in Sakhir GP weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez "suffering" with old engine in Sakhir GP weekend

Grosjean rules out Abu Dhabi Grand Prix return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean rules out Abu Dhabi Grand Prix return

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz

2h
2
Formula 1

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

3
Formula 1

Grosjean rules out Abu Dhabi Grand Prix return

1h
4
NHRA

Topeka Super Gas

5
IndyCar

IRL: Unser Jr injured in accident

Latest news

Williams praises Aitken for 'seamlessly' replacing Russell
Formula 1

Williams praises Aitken for 'seamlessly' replacing Russell

Could Russell match Verstappen’s shock debut victory feat?
Formula 1

Could Russell match Verstappen’s shock debut victory feat?

Perez "suffering" with old engine in Sakhir GP weekend
Formula 1

Perez "suffering" with old engine in Sakhir GP weekend

Grosjean rules out Abu Dhabi Grand Prix return
Formula 1

Grosjean rules out Abu Dhabi Grand Prix return

Albon feels lack of soft tyre running in FP3 led to Q2 exit
Formula 1

Albon feels lack of soft tyre running in FP3 led to Q2 exit

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
16h

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered 03:51
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives 02:56
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit 05:22
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up 11:56
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.