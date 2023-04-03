Albon F1 Australian GP crash triggered by tyre temperature spike
Alex Albon says that his race-stopping crash in Formula 1’s Australian Grand Prix was triggered by a tyre temperature spike.
The Williams driver was running in an impressive sixth place in Melbourne in the early stages, and looked comfortably on course for a top ten finish.
However, on lap seven, he slid wide running through Turn 6 and then crashed into the barriers at Turn 7, before spinning back on to the track.
As well as putting himself out of the grand prix, Albon’s incident brought out the first of the day’s red flags.
Reflecting on what happened, with Williams having been very strong throughout the second sector all weekend, Albon says that the indications point to the rear tyres having got too hot.
“I’ve had a look at the data and it was a bit of a strange one,” he said. “I went through the corner slower than I did on the lap before, it's just I went through the previous corner quicker.
“So I went through Turn 5 a little bit quicker and used a little bit more exit kerb. I think it spiked the tyre temps a little bit on the left-hand side.
“So then I went into Turn 6 with a hotter rear left tyre, and that was it. I mean, they're the margins we are driving with.”
Marshals remove the damaged car of Alex Albon, Williams FW45, from the circuit
Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
Williams head of vehicle performance Dave Robson said data showed that a small snap of oversteer through Turn 5 was enough to push the tyre temperatures up.
“It was a remarkable race but ultimately it was a missed opportunity for us,” he explained. “Alex built on his excellent qualifying display to make more positions at the start and was looking good for a comfortable top ten finish.
“Unfortunately, touching the kerb at high speed in Turn 5 led to a small snap and a spike in tyre temperature, which led him to lose the car at the next corner.”
Albon said he did not want to use the tyre temperature explanation as an excuse, as he owned up entirely for having put the car in the wall.
“It's my fault,” he said. “I'm angry with myself. It's really disappointing. And, of course, I especially feel sorry for the team. It feels like I basically let them down.
“We had a good car and when you look at the [final] results and that there were a few DNFs out there, we could have been one of the teams scoring points.”
10 things we learned from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix
Frustrated Leclerc says F1 2023 his "worst ever start" to a season
Latest news
Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian F1 penalty
Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian F1 penalty Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian F1 penalty
2026 Audi Formula 1 showcar coming to Auto Shanghai this month
2026 Audi Formula 1 showcar coming to Auto Shanghai this month 2026 Audi Formula 1 showcar coming to Auto Shanghai this month
Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1's DNA
Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1's DNA Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1's DNA
How Jules Gounon defied numerous full stops to reach GT3 stardom
How Jules Gounon defied numerous full stops to reach GT3 stardom How Jules Gounon defied numerous full stops to reach GT3 stardom
Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?
Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again? Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga
The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The state of play in F1's technical silly season
The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.