Albon fears more F1 drivers could repeat "cheeky" Magnussen off-track pass

Magnussen received a first 10-second penalty after contact with Albon following the safety car resumptions.

With the Dane’s own race effectively ruined he then passed Yuki Tsunoda by going off track.

He subsequently slowed down the following group – including Albon – in order to create a pitstop window for Haas team-mate Nico Hulkenberg up ahead.

The strategy worked, as Hulkenberg was eventually able to stop without losing positions, and the German ultimately earned a priceless point for 10th.

Albon had no issue with the earlier contact from Magnussen but he was frustrated by what he viewed as a soft penalty for the off-track pass on Tsunoda.

"I think that was fair,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com about the initial penalty awarded to Magnussen.

"It happens, a bit of a squeeze. I don't like how that corner is shaped. It sticks out to you. And I think it's very misleading.

Alex Albon, Williams FW46 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“You've got to leave more space than you realise, because of how it sticks out at the end there. They could just shave it flat, I think that would be easier. No hard feelings.

“The other one was a bit cheeky, the other 10-second one with Yuki. I mean, you basically guarantee your teammate points for a 10-second penalty.

“Why wouldn't you do that everywhere? I don't think five to 10 seconds is correct. I think it needs to be you must return the position back, and just leave it like that.”

Albon has complained in the past that drivers have gained an advantage by going off track to pass him and then opening enough of a gap to negate the penalty.

The Magnussen tactic – getting in front and then slowing down the group – is a different take on the theme.

"You saw it this weekend,” he said. “I think any team would do the same thing if you sacrifice one driver for guaranteed points.

“Maybe the top teams won't do it. But the midfield teams who need to take points at any opportunity, you would do it every single time.

"I think you might see more drivers doing it just to guarantee a team-mate to have points."