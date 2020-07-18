Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
21 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
131 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell

shares
comments
Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell
By:
Jul 18, 2020, 2:41 PM

Williams’ George Russell says that Alex Albon is “being made to look like an idiot” after the Red Bull driver struggled to 13th in Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying.

Albon has endured difficulties with a skittish RB16 at the Hungaroring, complaining of understeer during practice and eventually dropping out in the second part of qualifying. 

His teammate Max Verstappen got into the third part of qualifying, but only managed seventh, having been 1.4s off Sunday’s polesitter Lewis Hamilton. 

After a tricky pair of races in Austria with mixed fortunes, Albon has come under pressure to perform, which Russell feels is unjustified – having raced against each other in various junior categories. 

Russell and Albon fought for the Formula 2 title in 2018, with Russell winning out, while Albon also battled with Charles Leclerc for dominance in the GP3 Series back in 2016. 

“I mean, I've known Alex for the last, you know, 15 years, been in the same paddock as him,” Russell told Sky Sports F1. 

"He's one of the best drivers we all race you know, Max, Charles, all of us will say it he's always always been at the front and everything he's done. 

“And I don't know what the hell is going on. 

“I feel really, really bad for him because he's being made to look like an idiot and he's absolutely not.  
“He's won in everything he’s done. So I don't know what's going on but they need to sort out for him. 

Read Also:

Russell himself enjoyed a strong charge to 12th on Sunday’s grid, beating Albon by just a fraction of a second as teammate Nicholas Latifi grabbed the 15th-best time to ensure both Williams cars made it into Q2 for the first time since the 2018 Italian Grand Prix. 

In that event, Sergey Sirotkin qualified in 12th place as Lance Stroll made it into Q3, qualifying 10th as both cars made it into the points. 

"Our aim was Q2 the Alfas and the Haas,” Russell explained.  

“And the car just came alive at the start of Q1 and got in a good groove, and gave it everything I had. 

“It's actually annoying, two weeks in a row to miss Q3 by a such a small margin!  

“I'd prefer to be a bit further away because it feels a bit frustrating as such - but yeah, I’m really pleased.” 

Next article
2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

Previous article

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

Next article

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying

Trending Today

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell
Formula 1 / Formula 1
39m

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

Formula 1 teams still suspicious of engine tricks
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Formula 1 teams still suspicious of engine tricks

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1
33m

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar / IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Hungarian GP: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes crushes rivals
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Hungarian GP: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes crushes rivals

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades

LM Hypercar rules amended to converge with new LMDh regs
WEC / WEC

LM Hypercar rules amended to converge with new LMDh regs

Latest news

Bottas 'frustrated' after believing he had shot at pole
Formula 1 / Formula 1
6m

Bottas 'frustrated' after believing he had shot at pole

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1
10m

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1
33m

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell
Formula 1 / Formula 1
39m

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Drivers Alex Albon , George Russell
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Williams
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Trending

1
Formula 1

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell

39m
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

1h
3
Formula 1

Formula 1 teams still suspicious of engine tricks

3h
4
Formula 1

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying

33m
5
IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1 03:54
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted? 05:55
Formula 1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted?

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets 01:10
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos 03:50
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos

Latest news

Bottas 'frustrated' after believing he had shot at pole
Formula 1

Bottas 'frustrated' after believing he had shot at pole

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel
Formula 1

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying
Formula 1

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell
Formula 1

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid
Formula 1

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.