Subscribe
Previous / Lawson will linger on Qatar sprint mistake as F1 cameo ends Next / FIA mandates maximum 18-lap stints in F1 Qatar GP due to tyre issues
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Albon: Lack of wind transformed Williams in Qatar F1 sprint

Alex Albon says a lack of wind for the Qatar sprint on Saturday worked in the favour of his Williams Formula 1 team and helped propel him into the points.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alex Albon, Williams FW45

In recent seasons Williams has often suffered in windy conditions, and that was evident on Friday, when Albon could manage only 14th in a gusty qualifying session.

He was only 17th in the hot conditions in Saturday afternoon's shootout, but he found extra pace come the evening sprint, and charged up to eighth place by the flag.

He then gained another spot when Charles Leclerc, who had finished immediately ahead of him, was penalised for consistent abuse of track limits.

The two points came at a crucial time for his team, with Haas, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri all still in contention for seventh place in the world championship.

"Didn't expect it that's for sure," said Albon when asked by Motorsport.com if scoring in the sprint was a bonus. "And obviously it helped a little bit with the carnage, but [we were] super quick as well, honestly.

"Our relative pace, compared to where we have been this weekend, it was so much quicker, I think almost half a second to a second quicker than our average pace so far this weekend. So all helped by the wind, honestly, the wind has transformed our car by [it] dropping.

"[There was]a lot of management early in the stint, to not open up the tyre, and then I could push quite hard after that."

Speaking before Leclerc's penalty was confirmed Albon made it clear that the Monegasque driver was regularly running wide.

Alex Albon, Williams Racing Press Conference

Alex Albon, Williams Racing Press Conference

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"I was behind the Ferraris," he said. "They did all the track limits three times or four times in the one lap that I was behind them.

"So I wonder what they're going do about it, because I think there's no way that the drivers were respecting it.

"I was being really conscious the whole race to stay within it, because I knew how tough they've been in the past."

Read Also:

Meanwhile, Albon's team-mate showed good pace through the Qatar weekend, which was disguised somewhat by him losing laps to track limits. However, his run of misfortune continued when he spun off early in the sprint.

"Just honestly a bit of a silly mistake, I turned in too aggressively off the entry kerb, and the rear just went light," said the American.

"I've been driving really well all weekend, to be honest. Yesterday went as well as I could have hoped. I had a really good sprint quali, just drifted an inch too far over the line. And yeah, one mistake today.

"I'll look past it, just go back to what I was doing. I've been driving well, and we'll try a good Grand Prix tomorrow. It's a chance to right the wrong."

shares
comments

Lawson will linger on Qatar sprint mistake as F1 cameo ends

FIA mandates maximum 18-lap stints in F1 Qatar GP due to tyre issues
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Why F1 drivers were annoyed by FIA communications over Pirelli Qatar saga

Why F1 drivers were annoyed by FIA communications over Pirelli Qatar saga

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why F1 drivers were annoyed by FIA communications over Pirelli Qatar saga Why F1 drivers were annoyed by FIA communications over Pirelli Qatar saga

Russell: Soft tyre choice for F1 Qatar sprint was not “stupid”

Russell: Soft tyre choice for F1 Qatar sprint was not “stupid”

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Russell: Soft tyre choice for F1 Qatar sprint was not “stupid” Russell: Soft tyre choice for F1 Qatar sprint was not “stupid”

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

F1 live: The Qatar GP as it happens

F1 live: The Qatar GP as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

F1 live: The Qatar GP as it happens F1 live: The Qatar GP as it happens

Sainz won't race in F1 Qatar GP after fuel system problem

Sainz won't race in F1 Qatar GP after fuel system problem

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Sainz won't race in F1 Qatar GP after fuel system problem Sainz won't race in F1 Qatar GP after fuel system problem

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Why new tyre shortage adds to F1 team headaches in three-stop Qatar GP

Why new tyre shortage adds to F1 team headaches in three-stop Qatar GP

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why new tyre shortage adds to F1 team headaches in three-stop Qatar GP Why new tyre shortage adds to F1 team headaches in three-stop Qatar GP

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Alex Kalinauckas

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
GP Racing

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Matt Kew

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Oleg Karpov

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Damien Smith

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe