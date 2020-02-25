Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
R
Canadian GP
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
R
French GP
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
98 days
R
Austrian GP
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
105 days
R
British GP
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
119 days
R
Hungarian GP
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
133 days
R
Belgian GP
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
R
Italian GP
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
168 days
R
Singapore GP
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
182 days
R
Russian GP
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
189 days
R
Japanese GP
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
203 days
R
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
217 days
R
Mexican GP
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
224 days
R
Brazilian GP
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
238 days
R
Abu Dhabi GP
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
252 days
Albon: Rivals would still have found out about "sneaky" DAS

Albon: Rivals would still have found out about "sneaky" DAS
By:
Feb 25, 2020, 10:11 AM

Red Bull driver Alex Albon reckons rival Formula 1 teams would have discovered Mercedes' "sneaky" DAS steering development, even if it had not been picked up on pre-season TV footage.

F1 is broadcasting the two 2020 pre-season tests at Barcelona, and Mercedes innovative system was spotted being used by Lewis Hamilton during his laps on the morning of the second day of last week's opening event.

This led to intense speculation about what Mercedes was doing – and whether it was legal – with rival squads also expressing interest and raising their own questions.

Albon reckoned "maybe we wouldn't have seen it in so early in testing" but explained that F1 teams' practice of hiring photographers to keep an eye on rivals would have alerted them to what Mercedes was doing before the media became aware.

"It's quite nice to have all these onboards and all that," he continued.

"But at the same time, I think teams nowadays, they have photographers everywhere. I think maybe we'd have known about it and you guys would have.

"We were speaking about it with the team - just how would that feel just as a driver moving the steering wheel must feel very strange.

Read Also:

"But that's what testing is about and that's what simulators are about as well. So, I'm sure they've tried it before.

"But it is sneaky. To be honest, I don't really know what it's being used for - I was driving the whole day [when the system was first revealed].

"So I just came back without a debrief and suddenly there was this thing on the screen all the time - replays showing the steering."

 

When asked if Red Bull was concerned it did not have its own version of DAS on the RB16 -which Albon and teammate Max Verstappen have called a step forward over the team's 2019 challenger – Albon said: "No - we're focused on ourselves at the minute.

"Of course maybe that's a future thing but for the moment we've just been doing our runs, getting the laps in, getting miles in. Feeling good with the car.

"There were a couple of things [to sort out}, obviously like minor things, as always, tuning our car, and then we'll worry about it when we come to Melbourne."

Series Formula 1

Drivers Alex Albon
Teams Mercedes
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan GP

4 Jun - 7 Jun
FP1 Starts in
77 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
02:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
06:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
03:00
14:00
QU
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
06:00
17:00
Race
Sun 7 Jun
Sun 7 Jun
05:10
16:10
