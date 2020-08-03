Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
115 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon needs a "boring" weekend, says Horner

shares
comments
Albon needs a "boring" weekend, says Horner
By:
Aug 3, 2020, 10:13 AM

Alexander Albon needs a "straightforward, boring" weekend to return to form after a difficult British Grand Prix, according to Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner.

Albon crashed out during second practice on Friday before an electrical issue sidelined him in FP3, leaving him with limited track time heading into qualifying.

Albon was eliminated in Q2 for the second race in a row, qualifying 12th, and then collided with Kevin Magnussen at the end of the opening lap of the race, leading to a five-second time penalty for causing a collision.

The Red Bull driver was ultimately able to fight back to eighth place after a late charge on a two-stop strategy.

Albon called the result "damage limitation" after the clash with Magnussen left him with a damaged car, believing the incident was "50-50".

Asked by Motorsport.com for his thoughts on the penalty, Horner agreed with Albon's belief it was a racing incident.

"I think for me, that was a racing incident," Horner said. "If you look at it from the beginning, Kevin made a mistake, he got out wide, Alex put his nose in there and then he sort of backed out a little bit.

"It was one of those things. I wasn't too surprised with the penalty, it could have gone either way."

Read Also:

Albon put his tyre advantage to good use through the closing stages, rising from P17 to P8 in the final 16 laps of the race.

Horner heaped praise on the Anglo-Thai driver for his late surge, and said he simply needed a straightforward weekend to regain his form after a difficult run.

"Then I thought his recovery from there was excellent," Horner said. "We've seen it on numerous occasions, his ability to come back through the field. His pace in the race was very good.

"We just need to have a straightforward, boring weekend for him. I thought today, once again, he's driven a very strong grand prix."

Horner said he hoped Albon's charge through the field would act as a decent confidence boost following his recent struggles.

"I think so, and I hope with another [race], the ability to come and run the weekend here again, effectively next weekend, I'm sure he'll make progress from there," Horner said.

"I was very pleased with his performance today."

Related video

Grosjean: No regrets over defensive driving in British GP

Previous article

Grosjean: No regrets over defensive driving in British GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Alex Albon
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

NHRA aims to resume in August, new schedule expected soon
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA aims to resume in August, new schedule expected soon

Eddie Leavitt passed away
General General / Obituary

Eddie Leavitt passed away

Wolff: British GP showed Mercedes can't be complacent
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Wolff: British GP showed Mercedes can't be complacent

Perez tests positive for COVID-19, will miss British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez tests positive for COVID-19, will miss British GP

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Hamilton convinced debris caused last-lap tyre failure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton convinced debris caused last-lap tyre failure

Grosjean: No regrets over defensive driving in British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Grosjean: No regrets over defensive driving in British GP

Clutch bolt failure caused Hulkenberg's DNS at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Clutch bolt failure caused Hulkenberg's DNS at Silverstone

Latest news

Albon needs a "boring" weekend, says Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
38m

Albon needs a "boring" weekend, says Horner

Grosjean: No regrets over defensive driving in British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Grosjean: No regrets over defensive driving in British GP

Racing Point still in the dark over Perez comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Racing Point still in the dark over Perez comeback

Wolff: British GP showed Mercedes can't be complacent
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Wolff: British GP showed Mercedes can't be complacent

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars Darwin travel pushed back to Tuesday

2
Formula 1

Racing Point still in the dark over Perez comeback

2h
3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
Formula 1

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest

5
Formula 1

Pirelli launches “360 degrees” investigation after failures

Latest videos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1 07:09
Formula 1

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

Latest news

Albon needs a "boring" weekend, says Horner
Formula 1

Albon needs a "boring" weekend, says Horner

Grosjean: No regrets over defensive driving in British GP
Formula 1

Grosjean: No regrets over defensive driving in British GP

Racing Point still in the dark over Perez comeback
Formula 1

Racing Point still in the dark over Perez comeback

Wolff: British GP showed Mercedes can't be complacent
Formula 1

Wolff: British GP showed Mercedes can't be complacent

Pirelli launches “360 degrees” investigation after failures
Formula 1

Pirelli launches “360 degrees” investigation after failures

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.