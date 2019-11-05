Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Formula 1 / United States GP / Breaking news

Red Bull hails Albon's "phenomenal" Austin charge

shares
comments
Red Bull hails Albon's "phenomenal" Austin charge
By:
Nov 5, 2019, 1:05 PM

Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christan Horner has said that the manner in which Alex Albon charged through the field in the United States Grand Prix was "phenomenal".

Albon got squeezed between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the first corner and the tangle damaged his front wing – forcing him to come into the pits for a nose change.

But despite rejoining at the back of the field, the Anglo-Thai driver made a brilliant recovery with what was eventually a three-stop strategy to come home in fifth place.

Horner paid tribute to Albon’s aggression in overtaking on a three-stop strategy.

“I think he has done another very strong job,” said Horner. “The first corner I think he just was a victim of circumstance, I can’t see how he could have avoided that as there was a pincer [movement] being caught between the two cars.

“Then obviously he needed the front wing change, came out, and was quite a way behind the field. But he was the quickest car on the circuit for a fair few laps and then his passing of the traffic, phenomenal.

“He must have passed Sainz three times on the different strategy he was on. He is very decisive in his overtaking, and he is very efficient in making his way through the traffic.

“He has a good feel for what is going on with the car and now he has moved in to P6 in the drivers’ championship after seven races, so he continues to impress the team with his development.”

Read Also:

With Albon having scored a good chunk of points since he replaced Pierre Gasly from the Belgian Grand Prix, he is favourite to retain the Red Bull seat for next year.

But Horner said that with the energy drink’s four drivers now under contract for next year, there was no need to rush into deciding who will partner Max Verstappen in 2020.

Asked by Motorsport.com what more Albon needed to do to convince Red Bull to commit to him for next year, Horner said: “He is doing a good job.

“I think we don’t need to make any hasty decisions but all the drivers are under contract for next year. We will take our time and at the relevant time come to a conclusion.”

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

2
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

3
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

2h
4
World Superbike

Argentina replaces Qatar as WSBK finale host

1h
5
WRC

How Ogier's Citroen dream died

3h

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.