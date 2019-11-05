Red Bull hails Albon's "phenomenal" Austin charge

Albon got squeezed between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the first corner and the tangle damaged his front wing – forcing him to come into the pits for a nose change.

But despite rejoining at the back of the field, the Anglo-Thai driver made a brilliant recovery with what was eventually a three-stop strategy to come home in fifth place.

Horner paid tribute to Albon’s aggression in overtaking on a three-stop strategy.

“I think he has done another very strong job,” said Horner. “The first corner I think he just was a victim of circumstance, I can’t see how he could have avoided that as there was a pincer [movement] being caught between the two cars.

“Then obviously he needed the front wing change, came out, and was quite a way behind the field. But he was the quickest car on the circuit for a fair few laps and then his passing of the traffic, phenomenal.

“He must have passed Sainz three times on the different strategy he was on. He is very decisive in his overtaking, and he is very efficient in making his way through the traffic.

“He has a good feel for what is going on with the car and now he has moved in to P6 in the drivers’ championship after seven races, so he continues to impress the team with his development.”

With Albon having scored a good chunk of points since he replaced Pierre Gasly from the Belgian Grand Prix, he is favourite to retain the Red Bull seat for next year.

But Horner said that with the energy drink’s four drivers now under contract for next year, there was no need to rush into deciding who will partner Max Verstappen in 2020.

Asked by Motorsport.com what more Albon needed to do to convince Red Bull to commit to him for next year, Horner said: “He is doing a good job.

“I think we don’t need to make any hasty decisions but all the drivers are under contract for next year. We will take our time and at the relevant time come to a conclusion.”