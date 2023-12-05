Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Albon says 2023 was his strongest season in F1

Alex Albon says that 2023 was the strongest season to date of his Formula 1 career after he helped to steer Williams to seventh in the world championship.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Published
Alex Albon, Williams FW45

Albon logged all but one of the team's 28 points, making the top 10 seven times in grands prix, and also scoring in a sprint race.

He started in the top six at Zandvoort, Monza and Las Vegas, and his only real mistake came when he spun off in Australia, although first-lap incidents in Japan and Brazil were also costly.

He frequently took advantage of the car's good straightline speed to successfully defend his position from potentially faster cars.

"I'm very proud of my performance," said Albon. "I'm not the most arrogant person I would say, but I will give myself credit, I feel like I've had a very strong season.

"I felt like most of my races haven't been simple, there have been races where we've been fighting, fighting, fighting the whole time.

"But I enjoy it. I feel that's the environment that I thrive in. For me, it's been my strongest year in F1. That connection that I have with the team has really helped that. I feel like that's where we've been able to execute everything we've done so well."

Albon acknowledged that the form of the car was inconsistent, with low downforce tracks inevitably favouring it. However, he insisted that the team always extracted the best performance on a given weekend.

Alex Albon, Williams Racing

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Williams Racing

"It's strange, because a lot of people think we're very inconsistent, but I personally think the execution of each weekend has been very consistent," he said. "The car itself is quite inconsistent. So we know, Monza, Vegas tracks go well, for us. We know cold tracks do well for us.

"We know what tracks don't work for us, we windy tracks don't work for us, tight tracks don't work for us.

"Our car does have its moments and one of our biggest focuses next year is to stop these weaknesses in our car. But the execution has been very strong, I think, and we made the most of opportunities.

"So that's why I believe we've been able to actually get P7, I think. When we've had the car to do it, we've made sure we've scored the points. I think others have either had a blunder with strategy or whatever it may have been, just to miss out on points."

Read Also:

Albon is eager to see what contribution new chief technical officer Pat Fry will make to the FW46, which will also be the first car designed under the leadership of team principal James Vowles, who started earlier this year.

"Time will tell," he said of Fry. "Obviously, he's just joined the team, I think he's getting up to speed very quickly. I feel like he's understanding the areas we need to improve in as well, which he will offer that guidance and mentorship to the team. So I'm very excited to have him on board.

"And I think we've sacrificed a lot this year to get to focus on next year's car, we haven't upgraded for much longer than our rivals. That can only really be a good thing.

"We did the bare minimum to finish P7. And now we're eyes on to next year. Obviously we have Pat on board, and it will be James's first proper year where he's had true leadership in the development of the car. So let's see."

shares
comments
Previous article Sainz outlines SF-23 F1 traits Ferrari must replicate in 2024 season
Next article The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch

Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch

Formula 1

Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch Mekies: Gardening leave avoided “intensity” of in-season F1 team switch

Bottas: All-new Sauber F1 car concept for 2024 “looks interesting”

Bottas: All-new Sauber F1 car concept for 2024 “looks interesting”

Formula 1

Bottas: All-new Sauber F1 car concept for 2024 “looks interesting” Bottas: All-new Sauber F1 car concept for 2024 “looks interesting”

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Alex Albon
More from
Alex Albon
Williams can have no regrets amid $9m AlphaTauri F1 battle - Albon

Williams can have no regrets amid $9m AlphaTauri F1 battle - Albon

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Williams can have no regrets amid $9m AlphaTauri F1 battle - Albon Williams can have no regrets amid $9m AlphaTauri F1 battle - Albon

Albon: "Stars should align" for Williams in cold Las Vegas F1 race

Albon: "Stars should align" for Williams in cold Las Vegas F1 race

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Albon: "Stars should align" for Williams in cold Las Vegas F1 race Albon: "Stars should align" for Williams in cold Las Vegas F1 race

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Williams
More from
Williams
Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think

Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think

Formula 1

Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think Why Williams F1 team keeping Sargeant makes more sense than you think

Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance

Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance

Why P7 means more to Williams than just the $9m F1 prize boost

Why P7 means more to Williams than just the $9m F1 prize boost

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Why P7 means more to Williams than just the $9m F1 prize boost Why P7 means more to Williams than just the $9m F1 prize boost

Latest news

Susie Wolff: Insulting allegations rooted in “intimidatory and misogynistic” behaviour

Susie Wolff: Insulting allegations rooted in “intimidatory and misogynistic” behaviour

F1 Formula 1

Susie Wolff: Insulting allegations rooted in “intimidatory and misogynistic” behaviour Susie Wolff: Insulting allegations rooted in “intimidatory and misogynistic” behaviour

Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff

Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing

Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff Mercedes rejects “unsubstantiated allegations” against Wolff

F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”

F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”

F1 Formula 1

F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong” F1 says allegations of Wolff wrongdoing are “wrong”

Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car

Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car

IMSA IMSA

Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car Bourdais: Cadillac “still really green on knowledge” of GTP car

The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon

The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing

The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon The ways F1 can help solve burnout in 2024's 24-race marathon

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp Why a forgettable Ferrari was important in its F1 revamp

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency  The forgotten aspect of improving F1 engine efficiency 

The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success 

The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success  The crucial detail that could determine Andretti’s F1 bid success 

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe