Albon tied to Williams until the end of F1 2025, clarifies Vowles
Williams Formula 1 team principal James Vowles has clarified Alex Albon is signed up with the team through 2025 amid rumours linking him to various top teams.
Following his impressive performances with Williams, Albon had been linked to a Red Bull return in 2025, which still has a vacancy for Sergio Perez's current seat alongside world champion Max Verstappen.
With uncertainty over Albon's contract situation, which was believed to make him a free agent at the end of 2024, Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari also brought the 27-year-old into the frame as a potential Mercedes candidate.
But speaking to media at the launch of Williams' 2024 livery, Vowles is adamant that Albon is tied to the team through the 2025 season.
"Alex has signed with Williams until the end of 2025, that's signed," Vowles clarified.
"It's not something I've been very public about, because I don't feel the need to. So, any reports that you're seeing, and there's one in particular, they are individually speculating at best.
"As I've also said, it is our job in Williams to create a new environment that deserves someone of the calibre of Alex. Simple as that.
"He is an incredible driver that deserves his place towards the front. He and I have good chats about where we want to move forward.
"We want to have our journey together in this team for a long time. We have to earn that right. It's not given by any stretch of imagination.
"We have to demonstrate to the world that we're not Williams of old, and we're not looking backwards, we're moving forward continuously."
James Vowles, Williams Racing
Photo by: Williams
When Albon was asked if his deal means it's set in stone that he will remain with the team in 2025, he replied: "Let's see. Time will tell.
"My focus is on 2024 is let's keep it like that the real focus is on making sure that you make progress for 2025, that's really where I'm at.
"Realistically, I want to be with the team. If the team is where I want it to be, it will be a long-term contract.
"We're going to go all the way or nothing. That's my idea about it."
Vowles stopped short of saying if he would be willing to release Albon if a deal was there to be done, stressing he would put the team's interests first.
"Would I stand in his way? I have the responsibility of Williams on my shoulders, that's the most important thing to me," he replied.
"It's not the responsibility towards one individual, in this case Alex, it's a responsibility towards the team.
"So should any decision go that way, it's because I'm very clear in my mind that I've made decisions that are correct for the team's long-term goals and not the short term."
Latest news
Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win
Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win
FIA’s top F1 legal players leave organisation
FIA’s top F1 legal players leave organisation FIA’s top F1 legal players leave organisation
Toyota unveils its 2024 driver development class
Toyota unveils its 2024 driver development class Toyota unveils its 2024 driver development class
Sauber won't use Stake name at every F1 race
Sauber won't use Stake name at every F1 race Sauber won't use Stake name at every F1 race
Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1
Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1 Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1
How an F1 tech writer experiences launch season
How an F1 tech writer experiences launch season How an F1 tech writer experiences launch season
The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress
The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress
How a key ingredient of McLaren’s glory era is shaping its F1 future
How a key ingredient of McLaren’s glory era is shaping its F1 future How a key ingredient of McLaren’s glory era is shaping its F1 future
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.