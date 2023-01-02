Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Williams needs "rolling pin" to iron out peakiness with 2023 F1 car — Albon Next / Aston Martin: New F1 factory will be a "game changer"
Formula 1 News

Albon understands why Ricciardo needs year away from F1

Alex Albon says he understands why Daniel Ricciardo opted for a year out of Formula 1 rather than pursuing a drive with a team near the back of the grid.

Adam Cooper
By:
Albon understands why Ricciardo needs year away from F1
Listen to this article

After being dropped by McLaren for 2023, Ricciardo made it clear that he did not have a serious interest in potential opportunities with teams like Haas and Williams.

He preferred instead to take a year out in a third driver role with Red Bull, allowing him to take a step back and find new motivation ahead of a hoped-for return to a race seat in 2024.

Having spent a year on the sidelines in 2021 before joining Williams last season, Albon understands why Riccardo felt that time away from racing would be beneficial.

"I was in a slightly different position," he explained, when asked if he could relate to Ricciardo's situation by Motorsport.com. "I felt like I was hungry maybe a week after I left, or got taken out.

"But I can see what he means. When you have bad years in F1, and I can talk about my experience in 2020, it drains you massively, the noise in the paddock and of course, more than anything, your own performances - we're born to be competitive and hungry for it.

"That's what we live on. It's all about performance. It's all about doing a good job. So yeah, it's very heavy, and I think it took me a couple of weeks to kind of get through the emotional impact of missing out on a seat.

"But because I was young, I think I kind of felt like it was never over. And I knew I could have a chance back. And I think it's possibly what also Mick [Schumacher] is feeling right now, is that sense of, 'OK, I feel like I've got much more to prove, and I'll be back,' basically."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, Alex Albon, Williams FW44, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, Alex Albon, Williams FW44, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Albon said that on his return it took him time to get used to the environment at Williams and understand how to work effectively with his new colleagues.

"You need to make sure that you're getting the most out of everyone and everyone's going in the right direction in terms of where the car needs to go, where performance needs to go," he said.

"And still kind of finding the sweet spot about it, because yes, you want to be pushy in certain aspects. I definitely think people just behave differently. Culturally, mentally, there's ways to extract performance out of individuals.

Read Also:

"You can't do that until you know people personally on a personal level. And that takes time, that takes a bit of getting to know and sitting down, that's dinners, just conversations with the factory.

"So it feels like going into next year, there's obviously a sense of getting to know them much more. I'm still ending my first year with the team so I am relatively new here.

"And that's really the focus, it's getting into the nitty gritty and making sure that we're focused on doing a good job for next year, and really lifting the whole team and pushing everyone forward."

shares
comments

Related video

Williams needs "rolling pin" to iron out peakiness with 2023 F1 car — Albon
Previous article

Williams needs "rolling pin" to iron out peakiness with 2023 F1 car — Albon
Next article

Aston Martin: New F1 factory will be a "game changer"

Aston Martin: New F1 factory will be a "game changer"
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Aston Martin: New F1 factory will be a "game changer"
Formula 1

Aston Martin: New F1 factory will be a "game changer"

Williams needs "rolling pin" to iron out peakiness with 2023 F1 car — Albon
Formula 1

Williams needs "rolling pin" to iron out peakiness with 2023 F1 car — Albon

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as third driver for F1 2023
Formula 1

Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as third driver for F1 2023

Horner outlines Red Bull F1 plans for Ricciardo in 2023, rules out race return Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Horner outlines Red Bull F1 plans for Ricciardo in 2023, rules out race return

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Latest news

Nojiri expects 'much tougher' 2023 season with new car
Super Formula Super Formula

Nojiri expects 'much tougher' 2023 season with new car

Reigning Super Formula champion Tomoki Nojiri says he is expecting next season to be “a lot tougher” owing to the introduction of an updated car and new tyres.

Ken Block killed in snowmobile crash
Other rally Other rally

Ken Block killed in snowmobile crash

Rally star Ken Block has died following a snowmobile crash.

FIA president wants to start process for new teams to join F1 grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA president wants to start process for new teams to join F1 grid

The FIA president has revealed he is looking to expand the Formula 1 grid by appealing for expressions of interest for potential new teams.

The rise and fall of Britain's flawed NASCAR imitation
National National

The rise and fall of Britain's flawed NASCAR imitation

It’s a little over 20 years since ASCAR hit its peak, filling Rockingham's grandstands while luring top international and BTCC talent. But the domestic stock car series' boom couldn't last. Here's how the curio exploded, then imploded

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider Prime

The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider

Grid penalties for changing Formula 1 engines and power unit elements has become part of a team's strategic toolbox, which the rules never intended. PAT SYMONDS considers whether F1 should be looking at an alternative

Formula 1
21 h
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential Prime

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential

Was Sebastian Vettel born a winner or did Red Bull make him one? And at what point did the cheeky young rascal who loved quoting Monty Python become a ruthless force willing to win at all costs – even if that meant disobeying team orders? MATT YOUSON has spoken to the people who have been with him since the start…

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2022
How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break Prime

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

Nyck de Vries had almost given up on his dream of racing in Formula 1 when he got the call-up to stand in for Alex Albon at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, as he explains to OLEG KARPOV. But how pivotal was that in getting him a full-time ride with AlphaTauri next season?

Formula 1
Dec 27, 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Prime

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2022
How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery Prime

How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery

After eight consecutive Formula 1 constructors’ titles, Mercedes was caught out by the new ground-effects regulations in 2022. That triggered a season of hard work and recovery, culminating in a famous 1-2 led by new signing George Russell in Brazil

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2022
How Alpine won the war to be F1's best of the rest in 2022 Prime

How Alpine won the war to be F1's best of the rest in 2022

Instead of taking steps towards the top three, old rivals McLaren and Alpine lost ground as F1’s new ground-effect era began. Frustrations boiled at both teams, particularly as Alpine lost its prized protege Oscar Piastri to the papaya squad, but it was the Enstone-based team that came out on top in the fight for fourth

Formula 1
Dec 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.