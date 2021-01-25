Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
152 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
271 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
278 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
07 Nov
race in
285 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
299 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
313 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
320 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alesi, Armstrong make Ferrari F1 test debuts at Fiorano

shares
comments
Alesi, Armstrong make Ferrari F1 test debuts at Fiorano
By:

Ferrari Driver Academy members Giuliano Alesi and Marcus Armstrong got their first taste of Formula 1 at Fiorano on Monday – with Alesi having his maiden test some 30 years on from his father Jean’s first-ever run with the Scuderia.

Alesi Sr first tested a Ferrari 641 in October 1990, and his son got his chance in a 2018-spec SF71H – sporting the same number, 28, that his dad used in that test and his inaugural season at Ferrari in 1991.

Read Also:

His first run was impacted by a damp track and cold conditions, but after a wet-tyred run he was sent out on slicks with his father watching on from the sidelines.

“I’d like to thank Ferrari and the FDA for this fantastic opportunity today,” said Alesi Jr, who is set to race in Japan this coming season. “To be able to get in the cockpit of the SF71H was incredibly exciting as was driving the car on track with my father watching and sporting the same race number he used.

“In terms of handling, the car is not too difficult to drive, but the power was surprising and never seems to end. The immediacy and efficiency of the braking is also impressive. This test was the best way possible for me to bid farewell to Ferrari. Now a new adventure awaits me in Asia and I can’t wait for it to start.”

Giuliano Alesi, Ferrari SF71H

Giuliano Alesi, Ferrari SF71H
1/7

Photo by: Ferrari

Giuliano Alesi, Ferrari SF71H

Giuliano Alesi, Ferrari SF71H
2/7

Photo by: Ferrari

Giuliano Alesi, Ferrari

Giuliano Alesi, Ferrari
3/7

Photo by: Ferrari

Marcus Armstrong, Ferrari SF71H

Marcus Armstrong, Ferrari SF71H
4/7

Photo by: Ferrari

Marcus Armstrong, Ferrari SF71H

Marcus Armstrong, Ferrari SF71H
5/7

Photo by: Ferrari

Marcus Armstrong, Ferrari SF71H

Marcus Armstrong, Ferrari SF71H
6/7

Photo by: Ferrari

Marcus Armstrong, Ferrari

Marcus Armstrong, Ferrari
7/7

Photo by: Ferrari

Armstrong became only the second-ever New Zealander to drive a Ferrari F1 car, following on from Chris Amon who raced for the Prancing Horse in the late 1960s.

“Obviously this was a special day in my life and it went exactly as I would have expected,” said Armstrong, who will stay on in FIA Formula 2 in 2021 having signed for the DAMS team. “That didn’t mean I enjoyed it any the less!

“Being at the wheel of a Formula 1 car for the first time is always something magical and when the car is a Ferrari, then it’s really unforgettable. People always say it’s the braking that is the most impressive aspect and that was the case, but also the aerodynamic downforce, the speed in the corners, the steering, the power and the perfect gear changes are all on a different planet compared to the other racing categories.

“I’d like to thank Ferrari and the FDA for making this day possible and I can’t wait to jump back in a Formula 1 car again in the future.”

Read Also:

Armstrong’s F2 rival Robert Shwartzman also drove the car on Monday, after first sampling it at the end of last year at Fiorano and then completing 129 laps in a contemporary car at Abu Dhabi in the end-of-season 2020 test.

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H
1/8

Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H
2/8

Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H
3/8

Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H
4/8

Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H
5/8

Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H
6/8

Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H
7/8

Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H
8/8

Photo by: Federico Basile / Motorsport Images

“I soon felt comfortable in the car and with the team as it’s not even been a month since the last time and the feeling was good for all the laps I did,” he said. “Now it’s time for me to focus on the Formula 2 championship with the Prema team, but I hope that I’ll get another opportunity to sit in a Ferrari again as soon as possible.”

Race drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will run on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, with Mick Schumacher taking over on Thursday and Friday, and Callum Ilott also testing on Friday.

Related video

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

Previous article

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Jimmie Johnson has “made a big step” says co-driver Kobayashi
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson has “made a big step” says co-driver Kobayashi

Alesi, Armstrong make Ferrari F1 test debuts at Fiorano
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alesi, Armstrong make Ferrari F1 test debuts at Fiorano

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

Series announces damper supplier
USF2000 USF2000 / News

Series announces damper supplier

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers: Willie Borsch
NHRA NHRA / News

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers: Willie Borsch

Checker-Schuck's-Kragen becomes Official Auto Parts Store
NHRA NHRA / News

Checker-Schuck's-Kragen becomes Official Auto Parts Store

Latest news

Alesi, Armstrong make Ferrari F1 test debuts at Fiorano
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alesi, Armstrong make Ferrari F1 test debuts at Fiorano

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

What you need to know about F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

What you need to know about F1 2021

Ocon was within 'touching' distance of something special in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon was within 'touching' distance of something special in 2020

Trending

1
IMSA

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

2
IMSA

Jimmie Johnson has “made a big step” says co-driver Kobayashi

20h
3
Formula 1

Alesi, Armstrong make Ferrari F1 test debuts at Fiorano

1h
4
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

5
USF2000

Series announces damper supplier

Latest news

Alesi, Armstrong make Ferrari F1 test debuts at Fiorano

Alesi, Armstrong make Ferrari F1 test debuts at Fiorano

Formula 1
1h
Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

Formula 1
4h
What you need to know about F1 2021

What you need to know about F1 2021

Formula 1
6h
Ocon was within 'touching' distance of something special in 2020

Ocon was within 'touching' distance of something special in 2020

Formula 1
8h
McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021

McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021

Formula 1
11h

Latest videos

Make F1 Great Again: The US F1 Team That Never Made It Into Formula 1 07:41
Formula 1
4h

Make F1 Great Again: The US F1 Team That Never Made It Into Formula 1

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W04 03:30
Formula 1
7h

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W04

2021 F1 Entry Fees Explained - How Much Every Team Has to Pay 03:53
Formula 1
Jan 22, 2021

2021 F1 Entry Fees Explained - How Much Every Team Has to Pay

Could F1 2021 New 2021 Downforce Rules Change Everything? 07:04
Formula 1
Jan 20, 2021

Could F1 2021 New 2021 Downforce Rules Change Everything?

Renault rebrands as Alpine F1 Team for 2021 03:08
Formula 1
Jan 18, 2021

Renault rebrands as Alpine F1 Team for 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.