Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Red Bull trio face penalty points hangover in F1 2022 Next / F1, MotoGP champions Verstappen, Marquez nominated for Laureus awards
Formula 1 News

Alfa Romeo to formally unveil C42 F1 car after first pre-season test

By:

Alfa Romeo will not formally launch its new Formula 1 car for the 2022 season until after the first pre-season test in Barcelona later this month.

Alfa Romeo to formally unveil C42 F1 car after first pre-season test
Listen to this article

The team announced on Wednesday that its new car, named the C42, will be officially launched on 27 February - two days after the opening test comes to an end.

According to Alfa Romeo, the C42 car “will be unveiled in its full livery through a digital launch, with images and videos released to the public and media” on the morning of 27 February.

It is anticipated that the team will run the C42 car in a special livery for the first pre-season test, which runs from 23-25 February at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

 

Alfa Romeo heads into the 2022 season with an all-new line-up featuring former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and Formula 2 graduate Guanyu Zhou.

Both drivers will get a chance to sample the car during the Barcelona running prior to its official launch, which will be followed by the second pre-season test in Bahrain on 10-12 March.

It makes Alfa Romeo the seventh team to officially confirm its launch plans ahead of the new season. Red Bull, Williams and Haas are the only outfits yet to announce when their new cars will be unveiled.

Bottas and Zhou replace outgoing duo Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi for the 2022 season, and will look to breathe fresh life into the team’s fortunes after it slipped to ninth in the constructors’ championship last year.

The arrival of Zhou is set to bring additional financial backing to the Swiss-based team thanks to sponsorship from China, allowing it to run close to the budget cap. Team principal Frederic Vasseur told Motorsport.com in December he thought it would result in a “different mentality” for the squad moving forward.

The team has undergone a subtle name change for the new season, changing from Alfa Romeo Racing to Alfa Romeo F1 Team, and will continue to carry title sponsorship from Orlen, the backer of reserve driver Robert Kubica.

Alfa Romeo has previously conducted shakedowns in February using a special Valentine’s Day livery, as seen in both 2019 and 2020.

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull trio face penalty points hangover in F1 2022
Previous article

Red Bull trio face penalty points hangover in F1 2022
Next article

F1, MotoGP champions Verstappen, Marquez nominated for Laureus awards

F1, MotoGP champions Verstappen, Marquez nominated for Laureus awards
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
ESPN keen to ride wave of F1’s US growth ‘a lot longer’
Formula 1

ESPN keen to ride wave of F1’s US growth ‘a lot longer’

COTA hires ex-Roma and Knicks senior exec Pannes
Formula 1

COTA hires ex-Roma and Knicks senior exec Pannes

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Prime
Formula 1

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

Latest news

ESPN keen to ride wave of F1’s US growth ‘a lot longer’
Formula 1 Formula 1

ESPN keen to ride wave of F1’s US growth ‘a lot longer’

Insider’s guide: Why do F1 regulations change?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Insider’s guide: Why do F1 regulations change?

Why 2022 success should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why 2022 success should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team

Tost: F1 teams running two rookies have "no chance"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tost: F1 teams running two rookies have "no chance"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 2022 success should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team Prime

Why 2022 success should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team

OPINION: Every Formula 1 team that isn’t Red Bull or Mercedes is hoping the new cars will catapult it to the front of the grid, while those two want to re-establish their front-running position. But with only one constructors’ winner come 2022’s end, the pressure of such expectations is high. And at one squad, even more so...

Formula 1
5 h
The F1 compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner Prime

The F1 compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner

After a shaky start, the W12 delivered Mercedes an eighth consecutive constructors’ championship in 2021. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing’s Stuart Codling, tech bosses Mike Elliott and Hywel Thomas explain the reasons for the team’s toughest-ever title defence…

Formula 1
10 h
How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Prime

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Major changes have been underway at the Alpine Formula 1 team, led by new boss Laurent Rossi, including the departure of key leadership figures. But who is the Frenchman spearheading the veteran team's ambitions to return to the top?

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2022
The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Prime

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

McLaren's improvement over the past three Formula 1 seasons is clear for all to see, despite a drop to fourth behind Ferrari in last year’s constructors’ standings. But the crew at Woking know a true step to the top is still a work in progress, and the team is putting the infrastructure in place to get there

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2022
Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive Prime

Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive

More than just a run out for young drivers, the 2021 Abu Dhabi post-season test was a small glimpse into 2022 and a new start for Formula 1. Luke Smith explains why some found it more valuable than others.

Formula 1
Jan 30, 2022
The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller  Prime

The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller 

Formula 1’s craziest title fight in years was long in the making. GP Racing reveals how a tiny swing - in absolute terms – equated to a big change in the balance of F1 power in 2021.

Formula 1
Jan 29, 2022
The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move Prime

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move

OPINION: Uncertainty over Lewis Hamilton's future has persisted since the race direction call that denied him an eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last month. But while walking away would be understandable, Hamilton has time and again responded well in the face of adversity and possesses all the tools needed to bounce back stronger than ever

Formula 1
Jan 26, 2022
What the FIA must do to restore F1's credibility Prime

What the FIA must do to restore F1's credibility

OPINION: The first stage of the 2022 Formula 1 pre-season is just over a month away, but the championship is still reeling from the controversial results of last year’s finale. The FIA acknowledges F1 has had its reputation dented as a result, so here’s how it could go about putting things right

Formula 1
Jan 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.