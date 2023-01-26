Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Everything we know about F1 2023: Drivers, cars, tracks & more Next / Andretti only new team to express interest to FIA in joining F1 grid
Formula 1 News

Alfa Romeo appoints Alessandro Alunni Bravi as F1 team chief

Sauber managing director Alessandro Alunni Bravi has been named as the new Formula 1 team representative for the Alfa Romeo squad, working under Andreas Seidl.

Luke Smith
By:
Alfa Romeo appoints Alessandro Alunni Bravi as F1 team chief
Listen to this article

Following the departure of Sauber CEO and Alfa Romeo F1 boss Frederic Vasseur to Ferrari in December, Sauber signed ex-McLaren team principal Seidl to take over as CEO.

It was also confirmed at the time that Sauber, which operates the Alfa Romeo F1 team, would be splitting the roles, and was still looking for an F1 team chief.

Sauber announced on Thursday that Alunni Bravi, who is the managing director of the Sauber Group, would take on the role of team representative for the 2023 season. This position will be comparable to that of a team principal on race weekends.

"I want to thank Andreas and our shareholders for their trust, and I want to reiterate my commitment to giving my best to live up to their expectations and represent the team in the best possible way," said Alunni Bravi.

"It is a huge privilege to keep working with a group of incredible people who, over many years, have helped me integrate within the Sauber Group: what they gave me in this time will enable me to fulfil this task and represent the team according to our shared vision and our objectives.

"I am fully conscious of the work we have ahead of us and of the challenges that face us. I approach this task with humility, knowing I am part of a strong team that will get the job done, and with the belief we have everything we need for a successful future."

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Managing Director of Sauber Group

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Managing Director of Sauber Group

Photo by: Sauber

Alunni Bravi has worked with Sauber since 2017, having enjoyed a career in motorsport stretching back more than 20 years that saw him gain significant experience in junior categories both in team and driver management.

Alunni Bravi's appointment to look after the day-to-day running of the team is set to free up Seidl to focus on the wider Sauber Group as CEO.

The Swiss outfit is preparing for the start of its F1 partnership with Audi in 2026, when it will become a works operation.

"I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Alessandro Alunni Bravi to the role of team representative, in addition to his existing duties of managing director of the group," said Seidl.

"His vast experience in motorsport has equipped him with all the tools he needs to succeed, and his intimate knowledge of the team, of which he has been part for more than five years, will ensure stability and continuity in our progression."

shares
comments

Related video

Everything we know about F1 2023: Drivers, cars, tracks & more
Previous article

Everything we know about F1 2023: Drivers, cars, tracks & more
Next article

Andretti only new team to express interest to FIA in joining F1 grid

Andretti only new team to express interest to FIA in joining F1 grid
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Andretti only new team to express interest to FIA in joining F1 grid
Formula 1

Andretti only new team to express interest to FIA in joining F1 grid

Gasly: F1 success with Alpine would be "amazing" way to honour Hubert
Formula 1

Gasly: F1 success with Alpine would be "amazing" way to honour Hubert

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Prime
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo announces launch date for 2023 F1 car
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo announces launch date for 2023 F1 car

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

P6 seemed like "best scenario" for Alfa Romeo after F1 shakedown struggles
Formula 1

P6 seemed like "best scenario" for Alfa Romeo after F1 shakedown struggles

Latest news

Reaume Brothers NASCAR shop suffers 'significant' fire damage
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Reaume Brothers NASCAR shop suffers 'significant' fire damage

The Reaume Brothers Racing shop in Mooresville, N.C., sustained “significant” damage in a fire Thursday morning and three people were treated for injuries.

Rolex 24: WTR Acura tops much-interrupted FP1 at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: WTR Acura tops much-interrupted FP1 at Daytona

Five red flags disrupted the first practice session of race week for the 61st running of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, with Filipe Albuquerque putting the Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Autosport Acura on top.

Pedrosa to make KTM MotoGP wildcard appearance in Spanish GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa to make KTM MotoGP wildcard appearance in Spanish GP

Dani Pedrosa will make his first MotoGP race start since the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix with a wildcard entry for KTM at this year's Spanish GP in April.

House of Lords peer criticises "discourteous and unprofessional" Ben Sulayem
Formula 1 Formula 1

House of Lords peer criticises "discourteous and unprofessional" Ben Sulayem

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been criticised by a House of Lords peer for being "deeply discourteous and unprofessional" in failing to reply to human rights concerns.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023 Prime

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Changes to the regulations for season two of Formula 1's ground-effects era aim to smooth out last year’s troubles and shut down loopholes. But what areas have been targeted, and what impact will this have?

Formula 1
7 h
Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history? Prime

Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?

Who are the quickest drivers in Formula 1 history? Luke Smith asked a jury of experienced and international panel of experts and F1 insiders. Some of them have worked closely with F1’s fastest-ever drivers – so who better to vote on our all-time top 50? We’re talking all-out speed here rather than size of trophy cabinet, so the results may surprise you…

Formula 1
Jan 25, 2023
One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1 Prime

One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1

OPINION: During what is traditionally a very quiet time of year in the Formula 1 news cycle, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been generating headlines. He’s been commenting on massive topics in a championship that loves them, but also addressing necessary smaller changes too. Here we suggest a further refinement that would be a big boon to fans

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2023
How can McLaren keep hold of Norris? Prime

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?

Lando Norris is no longer the young cheeky-chappy at McLaren; he’s now the established ace. And F1's big guns will come calling if the team can’t give him a competitive car. Here's what the team needs to do to retain its prize asset

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2023
What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make? Prime

What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?

While a quick pitstop can make all the difference to the outcome of a Formula 1 race, most team managers say consistency is more important than pure speed. MATT KEW analyses the fastest pitstops from last season to see which ones – if any – made a genuine impact

Formula 1
Jan 23, 2023
When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter Prime

When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter

Modern Formula 1 fans have grown accustomed to a lull in racing during winter in the northern hemisphere. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when teams headed south of the equator rather than bunkering down in the factory. And why not? There was fun to be had, money to be made and reputations to forge…

Formula 1
Jan 20, 2023
What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure Prime

What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure

Porsche whipped up a frenzy thanks to a cryptic social media post last week, and though it turned out to be a false alarm, it also highlighted more just why manufacturers remain such an important element in terms of the attraction that they bring to F1. It is little wonder that several other manufacturers are bidding for a slice of the action.

Formula 1
Jan 19, 2023
Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons Prime

Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons

OPINION: Williams has moved to replace the departed Jost Capito by appointing former Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles as its new team principal. But while he has sought to play down the idea of moulding his new squad into a vision of his old one, some overlap is only to be expected and perhaps shouldn't be shied away from

Formula 1
Jan 17, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.