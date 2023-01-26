Alfa Romeo appoints Alessandro Alunni Bravi as F1 team chief

Listen to this article

Following the departure of Sauber CEO and Alfa Romeo F1 boss Frederic Vasseur to Ferrari in December, Sauber signed ex-McLaren team principal Seidl to take over as CEO.

It was also confirmed at the time that Sauber, which operates the Alfa Romeo F1 team, would be splitting the roles, and was still looking for an F1 team chief.

Sauber announced on Thursday that Alunni Bravi, who is the managing director of the Sauber Group, would take on the role of team representative for the 2023 season. This position will be comparable to that of a team principal on race weekends.

"I want to thank Andreas and our shareholders for their trust, and I want to reiterate my commitment to giving my best to live up to their expectations and represent the team in the best possible way," said Alunni Bravi.

"It is a huge privilege to keep working with a group of incredible people who, over many years, have helped me integrate within the Sauber Group: what they gave me in this time will enable me to fulfil this task and represent the team according to our shared vision and our objectives.

"I am fully conscious of the work we have ahead of us and of the challenges that face us. I approach this task with humility, knowing I am part of a strong team that will get the job done, and with the belief we have everything we need for a successful future."

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Managing Director of Sauber Group Photo by: Sauber

Alunni Bravi has worked with Sauber since 2017, having enjoyed a career in motorsport stretching back more than 20 years that saw him gain significant experience in junior categories both in team and driver management.

Alunni Bravi's appointment to look after the day-to-day running of the team is set to free up Seidl to focus on the wider Sauber Group as CEO.

The Swiss outfit is preparing for the start of its F1 partnership with Audi in 2026, when it will become a works operation.

"I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Alessandro Alunni Bravi to the role of team representative, in addition to his existing duties of managing director of the group," said Seidl.

"His vast experience in motorsport has equipped him with all the tools he needs to succeed, and his intimate knowledge of the team, of which he has been part for more than five years, will ensure stability and continuity in our progression."