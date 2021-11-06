Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / McLaren F1 car has “moved towards” Ricciardo’s style Next / Mexican GP qualifying as it happened
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

Alfa Romeo expects 2022 F1 driver decision after Brazilian GP

By:

Alfa Romeo expects to make a call on its second Formula 1 driver for 2022 after next week's Brazilian Grand Prix, following the collapse of the Andretti takeover deal.

Alfa Romeo expects 2022 F1 driver decision after Brazilian GP

While the Swiss-based squad has already signed Valtteri Bottas for 2022, a decision on who the Finn’s teammate would be has dragged on for several weeks.

While Formula 2 front runner Guanyu Zhou had been favourite for a while, the possibility of a buy-in by the Andretti organisation had put the driver matter on pause as IndyCar's Colton Herta emerged as a contender.

But with Andretti’s talks with Alfa Romeo’s owners having collapsed, the driver situation has become a bit more simple.

Team boss Fred Vasseur now suggests that it will be a matter of days before Alfa Romeo makes the call, and thinks it will likely be made after next week’s race in Sao Paulo.

“We will take a decision now that we are a little bit less in the spotlight for different reasons,” Vasseur said in Mexico. “We'll take a decision in the next couple of days, probably after Brazil.”

While Alpine Academy drivers Zhou and Oscar Piastri are among the contenders, Vasseur insists the team management won’t be rushed into making a decision.

“We have to stay calm with this,” he explained. “It's an important choice. It's not an easy one. We'll take a decision soon and you will be informed as soon as the decision will be made.”

While current driver Antonio Giovinazzi is still holding out hope that his experience at the team can help his cause, Vasseur says he remains open minded about how important it is to have some stability of drivers for next year.

“It's already a question to know if there is interest to change [both drivers] with the new regulation or if, with the new regulations, stability is important,” he said.

“We know that the preparations will be very short with the two times three days [of testing] and could eventually be less with a reliability or weather issue.

“It means that we have to be ready from the first day because we know perfectly that, in this kind of championship, it's very often on the first event that you can score the big points for a midfield team. It's true that it's [driver stability] a factor into the decision, but it's not the only one.”

Michael Andretti

Michael Andretti

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Andretti's Alfa Romeo buy-in collapse

While Vasseur was not involved directly in the talks between Andretti and Sauber’s senior management, he says that the decision by the Hinwil squad not let go of the team is actually a show of faith about how committed the current owners are.

Asked where the failed Andretti deal left Alfa Romeo, Vasseur said: “In a good shape.

“I think it's a very strong message that the current shareholders send to the company, and that it was really appreciated by everybody.

Read Also:

“It's also a huge pressure on your shoulders. All the team members and all the employees of the company, and the first one is myself, we are feeling the pressure, and I think it's a positive pressure to get results in the future.”

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren F1 car has “moved towards” Ricciardo’s style
Previous article

McLaren F1 car has “moved towards” Ricciardo’s style
Next article

Mexican GP qualifying as it happened

Mexican GP qualifying as it happened
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
What is behind Red Bull’s rear wing troubles
Formula 1

What is behind Red Bull’s rear wing troubles

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning
Video Inside
General

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime
Formula 1

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Latest news

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
1 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.