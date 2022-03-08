Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Mercedes reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2022 season Next / Sainz hopes F1 drivers don't have to live with "annoying" porpoising
Formula 1 News

Alfa Romeo F1 team owner Sauber Group names new managing director

Alessandro Alunni Bravi has been installed as the new managing director of Sauber Group, the company behind the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team.

Alfa Romeo F1 team owner Sauber Group names new managing director
Adam Cooper
By:
Listen to this article

Lawyer Alunni Bravi has been involved with the team as its general counsel and as a board member since 2017.

The Italian is also well known in the F1 paddock as the manager of former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne, who is currently racing for Mercedes in Formula E, while he has also worked with current Alfa reserve driver Robert Kubica.

Previously he operated alongside Nicolas Todt at All Road Management, whose stable of drivers included Felipe Massa, Charles Leclerc and Pastor Maldonado.

He has also worked closely with current Alfa F1 boss Fred Vasseur as the legal advisor to the ART F2 and F3 operation since 2010.

Sauber says that Alunni Bravi will focus "on marketing, communications, sales, legal, IT and finance."

The Swiss company has been keen to maintain the Sauber brand as a separate entity alongside the Alfa-badged F1 team, in order to emphasise that it is also an engineering and technology business, highlighted by its wind tunnel facility.

In 2021 the organisation was nearly sold to Michael Andretti, but main shareholder Finn Rausing was ultimately unwilling to let it go and opted to remain in charge.

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo C42

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

"Alessandro has been an integral part of the growth of our company, on and off the track, in the last few years," said Vasseur.

"I am excited about the contribution he will make in his new position. Few can match his knowledge of motorsports with that of business and the complex legal landscape in which we operate, and this makes Alessandro the right person for this challenge."

"It's an honour to take on the challenge of being managing director of a company with the successful history that Sauber has," said Alunni Bravi.

"I am also aware of the responsibility that this position brings towards the more than 500 people employed by Sauber, a commitment I will meet with hard work, passion and dedication.

"I'd like to thank Frederic Vasseur and the Sauber Group shareholders, as well as all those who have been by my side these last years, making it possible for me to achieve this next step. There is much work ahead but I'm excited to begin this new adventure."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2022 season
Previous article

Mercedes reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2022 season
Next article

Sainz hopes F1 drivers don't have to live with "annoying" porpoising

Sainz hopes F1 drivers don't have to live with "annoying" porpoising
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
The questions the second F1 test needs to answer Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

The questions the second F1 test needs to answer

Krack: Aston Martin will consider 2026 F1 power unit project
Formula 1

Krack: Aston Martin will consider 2026 F1 power unit project

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Prime
Formula 1

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Latest news

The questions the second F1 test needs to answer
Formula 1 Formula 1

The questions the second F1 test needs to answer

Uralkali seeks sponsorship repayment from Haas F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Uralkali seeks sponsorship repayment from Haas F1 team

Haas to miss start of Bahrain F1 test after late freight arrival
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas to miss start of Bahrain F1 test after late freight arrival

Sainz hopes F1 drivers don't have to live with "annoying" porpoising
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz hopes F1 drivers don't have to live with "annoying" porpoising

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
23 h
Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season Prime

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing.

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Prime

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate...

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it Prime

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

Formula 1 teams face a race against time before the final pre-season test in Bahrain to address the alarming porpoising development that emerged in their first public running at Barcelona. Key in doing so is properly wrapping their heads around an issue which as a top former F1 aerodynamicist explains is often misunderstood

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Prime

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Ferrari’s eye-catching start at the Barcelona pre-season test wasn’t entirely unexpected but still created cause for concern among its Formula 1 rivals. While certain rules played in its favour, the Scuderia will be wary of how any early advantage can be deceiving.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2022
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Prime

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Prime

The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Motorsport.com takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive Prime

What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive

With a radical new set of regulations making the 2022 Formula 1 cars the heaviest for almost nine decades, the grid's 20 drivers face a big challenge this season. Here's what some of them had to say about the monumental shake-up

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.