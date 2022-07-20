Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Haas F1: Schumacher isolated from ‘unrest’ stirred up by outsiders Next / Zhou doing "perfect job" as Alfa Romeo considers 2023 F1 driver line-up
Formula 1 News

Why Alfa Romeo is not interested in long term Formula 1 ‘lock in’

Alfa Romeo may be buoyed by its Formula 1 team’s progress, and delighted with the championship’s carbon neutral push, but one key aspect of its involvement is not changing.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Why Alfa Romeo is not interested in long term Formula 1 ‘lock in’
Listen to this article

Ever since it first teamed up for a partnership with the Sauber team in 2018, Alfa Romeo has always been adamant that its ongoing relationship would be decided with yearly assessments.

In spite of the value and interest around Alfa Romeo and F1 being greater than ever, and other manufacturers knocking on the door to get in (Audi even with Sauber), there is no evidence that the Italian marque will break from its plan.

Alfa Romeo’s CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato says that while the partnership is delivering huge value for the brand, he is still happy to maintain a degree of flexibility.

“I will decide 2023 with our colleagues in the coming weeks,” he tells Motorsport.com. “The question for us is not to plan at five years today.

“We are, I think, on this 2023 project and, as you know, we signed with our colleagues a very clear, transparent, long-term partnership with yearly assessments. So I’m totally comfortable on any aspect of this assessment.

“Each and every year we will make the point, and we will decide for the next year. I’m not part of a long-term lock-in commitment on anything, of doing five years perhaps.

“So, to be clear, any negotiation on the engine, any negotiation and anything in terms of partnership is led by Fred Vasseur and Sauber, in the best interests of Sauber.

“The best interests of Alfa Romeo is to have the return on investment each and every year, and the progress in terms of performance each and every year. That’s it. The rest is completely, I would say, separate.”

Jean Philippe Imparato, Brand CEO, Alfa Romeo

Jean Philippe Imparato, Brand CEO, Alfa Romeo

Photo by: Jean Philippe Imparato

Imparato’s stance is at odds with other car makers who are wedded to F1 for the long term.

But equally the Frenchman is not used to doing things in a conventional manner – as he represents the only car maker in F1 happy (in fact delighted) to only have naming rights to a team rather than own the squad itself or build an engine.

“I think I have the best return on investment on earth,” he smiles. “That can be surprising. But we invented with our colleagues from Sauber a new business model that is there is a dual governance between us.”

F1’s carbon neutral push

All automotive manufacturers are facing challenging times amid the switch over to electric cars, which is proving hugely expensive.

And while F1 has vowed to go carbon neutral, it is very much pushing down a future with the internal combustion engine – albeit powered by sustainable fuel.

Imparato does not see a clash of philosophies between electric road cars and net zero engines in F1 though – as he thinks they can sit very happily alongside each other.

He believes there will be much to gain for F1 by it leading the way in its carbon neutral stance.

“The fuel, and respecting the environment, is at the core of the transformation of Formula 1. I’m convinced of that,” he said.

“Afterwards, I don’t know what will be the pace, the reasons, the event, but I know that they are on it, and they are working on it.

“So each time everybody is working on something that is positive towards carbon-neutral, it’s good news for me.”

Read Also:

He added: “Motorsport is always a forerunner and you will see that motorsport will drive the change, probably faster than everybody else, as always.

“We can argue, discuss, shout, but at one point of time, we are racers. At one point of time, the target is clear that everybody is racing to be the first, and it will be the case as well for that.”

But while F1’s sustainable fuels avenue has prompted talk of the possibility of the switch to electric cars slowing down from current timetables, Imparato insists there is no going back for his company.

“I think the decisions are made,” he said. “The industry goes EV in 2035, and when you set a bar like that, it means you stop investing now, and you stop ICE in 2030 more or less. So it will be a race at who will be the first to be at zero.

“There is no compromise, and there is no, for me, plan B. Because our kids will not accept that we will push the limits of the emissions on CO2. It’s a matter of ethics.”

shares
comments

Related video

Haas F1: Schumacher isolated from ‘unrest’ stirred up by outsiders
Previous article

Haas F1: Schumacher isolated from ‘unrest’ stirred up by outsiders
Next article

Zhou doing "perfect job" as Alfa Romeo considers 2023 F1 driver line-up

Zhou doing "perfect job" as Alfa Romeo considers 2023 F1 driver line-up
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
China F1 sponsor interest "difficult" but coming, says Alfa Romeo
Formula 1

China F1 sponsor interest "difficult" but coming, says Alfa Romeo

First images of Mercedes French GP F1 upgrade revealed French GP
Formula 1

First images of Mercedes French GP F1 upgrade revealed

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

Latest news

Vettel: “Clear intention to keep going” in F1 with Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: “Clear intention to keep going” in F1 with Aston Martin

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel says there is a “clear intention to keep going” with Aston Martin, as talks are due imminently to decide his grand prix future.

F1 set to clamp down on fans removing signage in track invasions
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to clamp down on fans removing signage in track invasions

Formula 1 is set to clamp down and take action against fans who remove signage during the post-race track invasion following a recent spate of incidents.

F1 tweaks curfew rules for 2023 season to reduce workload on teams
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 tweaks curfew rules for 2023 season to reduce workload on teams

The FIA has outlined plans to reduce the hours worked by Formula 1 team members over the next two seasons.

China F1 sponsor interest "difficult" but coming, says Alfa Romeo
Formula 1 Formula 1

China F1 sponsor interest "difficult" but coming, says Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur says he is starting to see increased signs of sponsorship interest from China thanks to Zhou Guanyu, but admits progress has been "difficult".

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
3 h
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
4 h
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Prime

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Prime

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as Stuart Codling explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form.

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.