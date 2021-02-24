Alfa Romeo predicts "hectic" F1 pre-season testing

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
158 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
227 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
242 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
249 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
256 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
269 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
284 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
291 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo predicts "hectic" F1 pre-season testing

By:

The reduction in running ahead of the 2021 Formula 1 season will lead to a "very hectic" pre-season test in Bahrain next month, reckons Alfa Romeo's technical chief.

shares
comments
Alfa Romeo predicts "hectic" F1 pre-season testing

F1 will embark on a single three-day pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit from 12-14 March, giving teams limited time to get up to speed ahead of the new season.

Although there has been a large amount of carry-over from the 2020 cars for 2021, teams are nevertheless grappling with a shorter window in which to complete their typical pre-season preparations.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new Alfa Romeo C41 car earlier this week, technical director Jan Monchaux explained the challenge posed by the reduction in test running.

"It's going to be frantic," Monchaux said.

"Three days, it's quite short compared to previous seasons. The car carries over a lot of components, so theoretically the risk to have a bad surprise is reduced.

"But I expect those three days to be very hectic on the track, with all the teams trying to put maximum mileage to make sure you have reliability, but also to tick off the box with respect to the performance expectations."

Read Also:

It is unclear how Alfa Romeo will divide its pre-season running between race drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, and reserve driver Robert Kubica, all of whom drove the car across six days of testing in 2020.

The stability in the driver line-up ensures the team will not need to spend time helping a newcomer get up to speed with its systems and processes.

"I think that now the F1 is going in another direction compared to the past," said Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur.

"The first discussion we had with less and less testing [was] that we have to be ready when you are going on track, and it means that you have experienced guys in the car.

"It makes more than sense. The line-up is working well."

Monchaux was also pleased by the switch of testing from Barcelona to Bahrain, ensuring that track temperatures and conditions will be more stable and representative of what teams can expect in the opening race two weeks later.

"A good thing will certainly be the weather, because the temperature should be a bit higher than what we are usually facing in Barcelona," Monchaux said.

"Therefore the work on the new car and the new tyres because we are also trying new tyres this season, will certainly be more representative than when it's four or five degrees in Barcelona."

Related video

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers

Previous article

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Super GT

Alesi joins Super GT test as Sakaguchi replaces Fenestraz

6h
2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
Hillclimb

There are some things you should know about Bobby Goodin

4
Formula 1

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

14h
5
Formula 1

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers

3h
Latest news
Alfa Romeo predicts "hectic" F1 pre-season testing
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo predicts "hectic" F1 pre-season testing

31m
How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers
Formula 1

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers

3h
What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

14h
Red Bull: Last year's "lessons" key to 2021 success
Formula 1

Red Bull: Last year's "lessons" key to 2021 success

14h
Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Formula 1

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

17h
Latest videos
The Illegal Formula 1 Innovations Making A Come Back In 2022 07:32
Formula 1
3m

The Illegal Formula 1 Innovations Making A Come Back In 2022

Is Red Bull Hiding the Real RB16B? | F1 2021 27:59
Formula 1
4h

Is Red Bull Hiding the Real RB16B? | F1 2021

Sergio Perez's First Drive With Red Bull Racing 02:01
Formula 1
14h

Sergio Perez's First Drive With Red Bull Racing

Alfa Romeo C41 and Alfa Romeo C39 Compared 00:24
Formula 1
16h

Alfa Romeo C41 and Alfa Romeo C39 Compared

Say Hello To The RB16B | Unveiling Our 2021 Car 00:52
Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021

Say Hello To The RB16B | Unveiling Our 2021 Car

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Perez: Red Bull F1 test debut a “dream come true” at Silverstone
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Red Bull F1 test debut a “dream come true” at Silverstone

Alfa Romeo planning early-season updates for 2021 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo planning early-season updates for 2021 car

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

More from
Alfa Romeo
Ferrari will recover "large part" of power deficit - Vasseur
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari will recover "large part" of power deficit - Vasseur

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo spent tokens on nose, front end for C41 car
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo spent tokens on nose, front end for C41 car

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull made no secret of the fact its 2021 F1 car is an evolution of its predecessor, but in keeping the same foundations while hiding some tightly-guarded updates with its RB16B, the team aims to avoid suffering the same pitfalls of previous years

Formula 1
23h
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Alex Albon has faced the media for the first time since he lost his Red Bull drive at the end of 2020 and dropped out of a Formula 1 race seat altogether. He has a history of bouncing back from setbacks, so here's what he must do to rise again

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo launched its C41 with a revised front nose, but there's little to suggest it will surge up the leaderboard in 2021. As the team frankly admits, it's putting its eggs in the basket labelled 2022 and hoping to hold the eighth place it earned last year

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Red Bull opted not to re-sign Pierre Gasly even before it decided to drop Alex Albon and so the Frenchman's Formula 1 journey will continue at AlphaTauri. This has positive and negative connotations for one of last season's star performers.

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2021
Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021 Prime

Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021

After seven years of defeat at the hands of Mercedes, Red Bull is as hungry as ever to secure a fifth world championship. But there are key challenges it must overcome in 2021 to switch from challenger to conqueror

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021
How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules Prime

How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules

AlphaTauri launched its AT02, complete with a new livery, as it bids to home in on an already-tight midfield battle. Although there were few outright new parts displayed on the launch render, there might be a few clues into further changes down the line…

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021
Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari Prime

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

The freshly-rebranded Alpine Academy is bursting with talented youngsters all searching for a route to Formula 1. The only problem is the path is narrow and far from straightforward, as Ferrari found out at the end of last year

Formula 1
Feb 18, 2021

Trending Today

Alesi joins Super GT test as Sakaguchi replaces Fenestraz
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Alesi joins Super GT test as Sakaguchi replaces Fenestraz

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

There are some things you should know about Bobby Goodin
Hillclimb Hillclimb / Commentary

There are some things you should know about Bobby Goodin

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers

Red Bull: Last year's "lessons" key to 2021 success
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: Last year's "lessons" key to 2021 success

Debate: How Verstappen has become F1’s “worst teammate”
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Debate: How Verstappen has become F1’s “worst teammate”

Gallery: Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari career so far
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Gallery: Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari career so far

Latest news

Alfa Romeo predicts "hectic" F1 pre-season testing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo predicts "hectic" F1 pre-season testing

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

Red Bull: Last year's "lessons" key to 2021 success
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: Last year's "lessons" key to 2021 success

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.