Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"
Formula 1 News

Alfa Romeo: "Too risky" to promote Pourchaire to F1 for 2022

By:

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur believes it would have been “too risky” to promote Theo Pourchaire into Formula 1 for 2022, but is planning to give him FP1 appearances.

Alfa Romeo: "Too risky" to promote Pourchaire to F1 for 2022

Alfa Romeo announced earlier this week that it had signed Formula 2 title contender Guanyu Zhou for next season, partnering the incoming Valtteri Bottas.

It ended the hopes of Sauber junior Pourchaire, who also races in F2 and currently sits fifth in the championship in his rookie season, of making the leap up to F1 for next year.

Speaking on Friday in Qatar, Alfa Romeo team boss Vasseur confirmed that Pourchaire would be remaining in F2 next season.

"We had a long discussion the last couple of weeks," Vasseur said. "He did a fantastic season in F2 for the first one, but we have also to keep in mind that 18 months ago, he was in F4.

"The step between F4 and F3 was huge. Then he did well in F3, the same for the F2. He won this season in Monaco.

"But the car is so complex and we have just six test days before the season, it means that it could have been, from my point of view, too risky, too challenging to do the step now.

"It's much better to be focused on the championship in F2 next year, and we will see the future."

Théo Pourchaire, Alfa Romeo

Théo Pourchaire, Alfa Romeo

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Teams will be required to field a young driver for at least two practice sessions in 2022, opening the door for Pourchaire to make his F1 weekend debut.

The French youngster enjoyed his first F1 test with Alfa Romeo at a private test in August, but is set for further running next year alongside his F2 commitments.

"He will do for sure some FP1s, we will do some test days," Vasseur said.

"We will try to prepare him for the future, but again, when you're doing the championship in F2, the most important is to win the championship and not to prepare the future or something like this.

"And I will ask him to be champion in F2."

Zhou is currently in his third season in F2, lying second in the standings, and has already conducted F1 testing with Alpine as part of his place on its junior programme.

Asked by Motorsport.com what qualities Zhou had shown to convince Alfa Romeo to sign him for next year, Vasseur felt his performance was "speaking for itself".

"He is a frontrunner, he won this season in Bahrain and Silverstone," Vasseur said.

"In F2, it's probably the two most demanding tracks, Bahrain for tyre management and Silverstone, it's with the high-speed corners.

"He did some pole positions, he's always there, consistent, and I'm sure that he will do well next year."

shares
comments
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"
Previous article

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Qatar GP Prime
Formula 1

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Hamilton feeling "a little bit slow" after Qatar F1 Friday practice Qatar GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton feeling "a little bit slow" after Qatar F1 Friday practice

Mazepin to miss Qatar GP FP2 due to Haas F1 chassis change Qatar GP
Formula 1

Mazepin to miss Qatar GP FP2 due to Haas F1 chassis change

Theo Pourchaire More from
Theo Pourchaire
Monza F2: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race Monza
Video Inside
FIA F2

Monza F2: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race

Pourchaire set for F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo
Formula 1

Pourchaire set for F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime
FIA F2

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
Giovinazzi vows to remain professional in final races with Alfa
Video Inside
Formula 1

Giovinazzi vows to remain professional in final races with Alfa

Giovinazzi: When money rules F1 can be "ruthless"
Formula 1

Giovinazzi: When money rules F1 can be "ruthless"

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Prime
Formula 1

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

Latest news

Alfa Romeo: "Too risky" to promote Pourchaire to F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: "Too risky" to promote Pourchaire to F1 for 2022

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Qatar GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in final practice

Live: Follow Qatar GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Qatar GP qualifying as it happens

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Prime

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
4m
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Prime

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too...

Formula 1
17 h
The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence Prime

The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.