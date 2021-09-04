Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen summoned by stewards for overtaking under red flag Next / Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages
Formula 1 News

Alfa Romeo wary of hiring F1 rookie for 2022 season

By:

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur has suggested the team would prefer an experienced driver like Alex Albon over Nyck de Vries for 2022 as he is wary of having a rookie.

Alfa Romeo wary of hiring F1 rookie for 2022 season

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas is expected to be announced as a replacement for the retired Kimi Raikkonen over the next week, but the Swiss outfit's other seat remains open.

Incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi still has a chance to retain his place in the team, but his chances have not been helped by the change in contractual arrangements which means that a slot for a Ferrari Driver Academy member is no longer guaranteed.

It's understood that the Italian remains top of Ferrari's list, and thus if a deal is done he will this not be replaced by anyone else in the Maranello team's junior squad, such as Alfa reserve Callum Ilott or F2 driver Robert Shwartzman.

Should Giovinazzi be dropped, Mercedes Formula E champion de Vries and Red Bull reserve Albon are the two favourites for the drive, and both are also in contention for a Williams seat.

While their respective current employers are both lobbying hard, Vasseur has hinted that Albon has the best chance, as he believes it will be harder for a rookie – not because of the major change in the rule package for 2022, but because of the lack of testing.

"I'm not sure that the change of regulation has something to do with this," Vasseur told Motorsport.com. "I would say that it's probably more the limited number of test days. We have to consider the point between the others in the driver choice.

"I'm much more concerned about the number of these days when you're speaking about a rookie, because you have six, or eight days if you consider the end of season test days.

"It means that it's three per driver with the new car. You could imagine also reliability issues, or bad weather conditions as we had two years ago, or even in Bahrain. We have to we have to consider all these points.

"But even this when you're choosing a driver, I want to have a mid-term contract. You don't have to be focused just on the first two events, but you need to have a mid-term deal."

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Vasseur hasn't ruled out keeping Giovinazzi, stressing that despite the contractual change a deal could still be done.

"We have a very strong relationship with Ferrari, we want to develop the relationship with Ferrari, and we are having a close look at the Academy, for sure," he said.

"The advantage is that we don't have to take the decision today. Antonio has still some races in front of him, and he is in a good position, he is part of the family, he is doing a good job with us."

Vasseur refused to be drawn on whether the Bottas deal has be done, despite paddock sources saying it has been. The pair previously worked together in F3 and GP3 in 2009-2011.

"It's not because I have good memories of Valtteri that I would put him a car!," joked Vasseur. "You have a limited number of seats, a limited number of drivers, and you can imagine all the combinations."

Read Also:

shares
comments
Verstappen summoned by stewards for overtaking under red flag

Previous article

Verstappen summoned by stewards for overtaking under red flag

Next article

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

2
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Darlington

4 h
3
Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

4
General

Seven Porsche 956/962s go on display in Los Angeles

10 h
5
Formula 1

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages

23 min
Latest news
Mercedes dismisses 'special engine solution' amid Red Bull query
Formula 1

Mercedes dismisses 'special engine solution' amid Red Bull query

0m
Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages
Formula 1

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages

23m
Alfa Romeo wary of hiring F1 rookie for 2022 season
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo wary of hiring F1 rookie for 2022 season

56m
Verstappen summoned by stewards for overtaking under red flag
Formula 1

Verstappen summoned by stewards for overtaking under red flag

1 h
Kubica to make F1 return as Raikkonen tests COVID positive
Formula 1

Kubica to make F1 return as Raikkonen tests COVID positive

2 h
Latest videos
Coulthard: 04:54
Formula 1
20 h

Coulthard: "Zandvoort is made for a driver like Verstappen"

Kimi Räikkönen through the years 02:26
Formula 1
22 h

Kimi Räikkönen through the years

Stewart: 06:30
Formula 1
23 h

Stewart: "Verstappen would have died in my time"

F1 Fast Facts: Dutch GP 01:57
Formula 1
23 h

F1 Fast Facts: Dutch GP

Formula 1: Russell knows where he'll drive in 2022 00:46
Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021

Formula 1: Russell knows where he'll drive in 2022

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Why Zandvoort could be a pain in the neck for F1 drivers Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Zandvoort could be a pain in the neck for F1 drivers

Pirelli hasn't altered F1 tyres for Zandvoort banking Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Pirelli hasn't altered F1 tyres for Zandvoort banking

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
Kubica to make F1 return as Raikkonen tests COVID positive Dutch GP
Formula 1

Kubica to make F1 return as Raikkonen tests COVID positive

Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1, says Alfa Romeo Belgian GP
Formula 1

Belgian GP outcome "hurts" everyone in F1, says Alfa Romeo

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Trending Today

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Darlington
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Darlington

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Seven Porsche 956/962s go on display in Los Angeles
General General

Seven Porsche 956/962s go on display in Los Angeles

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Russell knows where he'll drive in 2022, was informed before Spa
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell knows where he'll drive in 2022, was informed before Spa

What made Ocon’s Verstappen move "unacceptable"
Formula 1 Formula 1

What made Ocon’s Verstappen move "unacceptable"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Prime

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
13 h
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. Oleg Karpov explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues.

Formula 1
20 h
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Prime

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Prime

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall.

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Prime

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap Prime

The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Prime

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

Latest news

Mercedes dismisses 'special engine solution' amid Red Bull query
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes dismisses 'special engine solution' amid Red Bull query

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages

Alfa Romeo wary of hiring F1 rookie for 2022 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo wary of hiring F1 rookie for 2022 season

Verstappen summoned by stewards for overtaking under red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen summoned by stewards for overtaking under red flag

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.