Formula 1 News

Alfa Romeo will run "very close" to F1 budget cap in 2022

Alfa Romeo believes that extra sponsor revenue in place for this year will put it close to Formula 1's $140 million budget cap limit.

Alfa Romeo will run "very close" to F1 budget cap in 2022
F1 has embraced a cost cap to level things up between teams, with the spending cap for 2022 being trimmed back from the $145 million that teams had to play with last year.

And while Alfa Romeo has never had the kind of cash available as major manufacturer teams like Mercedes and Ferrari, its commercial situation does appear healthier now than it has been for a while.

Having secured backing from the Italian car manufacturer, and been boosted by sponsorship potential from Chinese rookie Guanyu Zhou, it finds itself close to the sweet spot for spending.

Speaking recently about the financial health of the team, team boss Fred Vasseur told Motorsport.com: "We still have some negotiations in progress, on the sponsor side and so on, but I think we'll be very close to the budget cap.

"This is a mega opportunity for the company. I'm convinced of that. I'm not just speaking about the company, but even for the team, to know that you are at the limit. This is a different approach, different mentality. It will be a good push for everybody."

The team's improved financial situation, allied to it having signed race winner Valtteri Bottas to be its lead driver, has left Vasseur bullish about the prospects for Alfa Romeo as F1 enters its new rules era.

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo Racing C39 mule

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo Racing C39 mule

"The process in F1 is always a quiet one, because recruitment is a two-year plan or a three-year plan depending on the guy you want," he said.

"Then you have the inertia on the car. It was not always easy, because we had some issues in the last two or three years. But it is like it is. And we know perfectly that if you want to get results, you have to first build up the foundation of the house and to then go step by step.

"It's a new project [for 2022], it's a new project developing under the cost cap, and we have a new line-up. We'll have a new engine from Ferrari and we are trying to put everything together.

"But, everybody is doing the same. Everybody is trying to improve on the line-up, everybody is trying to improve on the engine, everybody is recruiting. And it's probably the nicest part of your job that everybody is focused on performance, and convinced that we will do a better job tomorrow. It's the main motivation.

"But, at the end, you will have someone P1, someone P10. We'll have good results and bad results. But the most important thing is that we as a company, and from the shareholders to the guy at the factory, everybody is convinced that we are going in the right direction. This is important for me, because we need the support from every stakeholder."

Verstappen adds F1 champion tweaks to helmet design
Verstappen adds F1 champion tweaks to helmet design
Verstappen adds F1 champion tweaks to helmet design
Formula 1

Verstappen adds F1 champion tweaks to helmet design

Saudi Arabia to tweak F1 track layout for 2022 amid safety concerns
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia to tweak F1 track layout for 2022 amid safety concerns

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move Prime
Formula 1

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move

Alfa Romeo will run "very close" to F1 budget cap in 2022
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo will run "very close" to F1 budget cap in 2022

Verstappen adds F1 champion tweaks to helmet design
Formula 1

Verstappen adds F1 champion tweaks to helmet design

Saudi Arabia to tweak F1 track layout for 2022 amid safety concerns
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia to tweak F1 track layout for 2022 amid safety concerns

Honda’s former F1 boss agrees Red Bull powertrains role
Formula 1

Honda’s former F1 boss agrees Red Bull powertrains role

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move Prime

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move

OPINION: Uncertainty over Lewis Hamilton's future has persisted since the race direction call that denied him an eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last month. But while walking away would be understandable, Hamilton has time and again responded well in the face of adversity and possesses all the tools needed to bounce back stronger than ever

Formula 1
Jan 26, 2022
What the FIA must do to restore F1's credibility Prime

What the FIA must do to restore F1's credibility

OPINION: The first stage of the 2022 Formula 1 pre-season is just over a month away, but the championship is still reeling from the controversial results of last year’s finale. The FIA acknowledges F1 has had its reputation dented as a result, so here’s how it could go about putting things right

Formula 1
Jan 25, 2022
The six subplots to watch in 2022 as a new F1 era begins Prime

The six subplots to watch in 2022 as a new F1 era begins

As Formula 1 prepares to begin a new era of technical regulations in 2022, We pick out six other key elements to follow this season

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2022
Why newly-retired Kimi Raikkonen won't miss F1 Prime

Why newly-retired Kimi Raikkonen won't miss F1

After 349 grand prix starts, 46 fastest laps, 21 wins and one world championship, Kimi Raikkonen has finally called time on his F1 career. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com on the eve of his final race, he explains his loathing of paddock politics and reflects on how motorsport has changed over the past two decades.

Formula 1
Jan 23, 2022
Unpacking the technical changes behind F1 2022's rules shake-up Prime

Unpacking the technical changes behind F1 2022's rules shake-up

Formula 1 cars will look very different this year as the long-awaited fresh rules finally arrive with the stated aim of improving its quality of racing. We break down what the return of 'ground effect' aerodynamics - and a flurry of other changes besides - means for the teams, and what fans can expect

Formula 1
Jan 21, 2022
Why F1's new era is still dogged by its old world problems Prime

Why F1's new era is still dogged by its old world problems

OPINION: The 2022 Formula 1 season is just weeks away from getting underway, but instead of focusing on what is to come, the attention still remains on what has been – not least the Abu Dhabi title decider controversy. That, plus other key talking points, must be resolved to allow the series to warmly welcome in its new era

Formula 1
Jan 20, 2022
The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Mick Schumacher’s knack of improving during his second season in a championship was a trademark of his junior formula career, so his progress during his rookie Formula 1 campaign with Haas was encouraging. His target now will be to turn that improvement into results as the team hopes to reap the rewards of sacrificing development in 2021

Formula 1
Jan 19, 2022
The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push Prime

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push

As the driver of Formula 1’s medical car, Alan van der Merwe’s job is to wait – and hope his skills aren’t needed. James Newbold hears from F1’s lesser-known stalwart.

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2022
