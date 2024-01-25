Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Allison: Red Bull dominance hasn't spoiled return to F1 frontline

Mercedes technical director James Allison says the hard knocks of being beaten by Red Bull have not stopped his return to the Formula 1 frontline being fun.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Allison came back to the technical director role last year as part of a job swap with Mike Elliott undertaken to help Mercedes get back to the front of F1. 

Although the German manufacturer was unable to do anything to stop world champion Red Bull roaring to another title double as it won all but one race last year, Allison is adamant that there are a lot of elements of the job that enthused him. 

And critical to the enjoyment was having around him fellow employees who embrace the challenge and are ready to do all that it takes to ensure Mercedes can deliver an uplift in form. 

“You say it's no fun, actually it's lots of fun,” said Allison, reflecting on the experience of seeing rival Red Bull dominating so much. 

“It isn't as much fun as winning, that's definitely true, but you have to sort of love the whole of the sport. It involves taking your licks when you haven't done a good enough job.” 

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes-AMG

Allision says that just as Red Bull never gave up and put plans in place to recover when it endured a fallow period as Mercedes was dominant, so the same has to happen for his own squad right now. 

“I think one of the things to admire about Red Bull's current performance is that they stuck gamely to their task in quite a long period in the wilderness,” he said. 

“They are now enjoying the fruits of that well-placed labour. It's far from unenjoyable being in that position, as long as the team is collectively confident that it's making the right moves to try to reestablish itself as a force to be reckoned with. There's loads and loads of fun to be had in that.” 

Allison admits that progress is never straightforward in F1, but as long as the long-term trend is intact then he has every reason to be bullish.  

“It's always a roller coaster of getting your hopes up, being slapped down a bit by the racing gods and then gathering your skirts again to have another push,” he said. 

“I hope that that journey upwards is steep and strong and secure, but it will be great fun trying to drive it at whatever pace we can to give our rivals a good old fight.”  

Read Also:

Mercedes has been working on a major revamp of its F1 car design in a bid to address the problems that have hampered Lewis Hamilton and George Russell over the past two years. 

And while there are positive indicators coming out of early simulator running of the new car, Allison remains cautious about where things stack up until he sees what rivals have been able to do. 

“I don't think any team has ever been anything other than apprehensive at this time of year, alongside excited or whatever,” he said. 

“You'd have to be psychotic to be bullishly confident because you only know one side of the equation, which is what you've done.  

“There have been years where you run a car for the first time and the drivers sort of got out and said: ‘Well spend your bonus, this is a brilliant one.’ 

“But even then, you don't really believe it until you get to the track and start using it in anger and everyone else is alongside you.”   

shares
comments
Previous article Netflix announces Drive to Survive season six launch date
Next article Australian GP chiefs bans F1 track invasion after 2023 problems
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
McLaren takes heart that new tech chiefs don’t want F1 design U-turn

McLaren takes heart that new tech chiefs don’t want F1 design U-turn

Formula 1

McLaren takes heart that new tech chiefs don’t want F1 design U-turn McLaren takes heart that new tech chiefs don’t want F1 design U-turn

Australian GP chiefs bans F1 track invasion after 2023 problems

Australian GP chiefs bans F1 track invasion after 2023 problems

Formula 1

Australian GP chiefs bans F1 track invasion after 2023 problems Australian GP chiefs bans F1 track invasion after 2023 problems

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant? Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Mercedes: Red Bull/AlphaTauri F1 alliance won't bring major benefits

Mercedes: Red Bull/AlphaTauri F1 alliance won't bring major benefits

Formula 1

Mercedes: Red Bull/AlphaTauri F1 alliance won't bring major benefits Mercedes: Red Bull/AlphaTauri F1 alliance won't bring major benefits

The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season

The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season The asymptotic theory that should give F1 fans hope for a closer 2024 season

Mercedes: New W15 F1 car has ironed out “spiteful” rear end

Mercedes: New W15 F1 car has ironed out “spiteful” rear end

Formula 1

Mercedes: New W15 F1 car has ironed out “spiteful” rear end Mercedes: New W15 F1 car has ironed out “spiteful” rear end

Latest news

Ford Mustang hopes hit by BoP change for Daytona debut, claims Rockenfeller

Ford Mustang hopes hit by BoP change for Daytona debut, claims Rockenfeller

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Ford Mustang hopes hit by BoP change for Daytona debut, claims Rockenfeller Ford Mustang hopes hit by BoP change for Daytona debut, claims Rockenfeller

Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice

Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice

Rovanpera makes WRC Monte visit to launch special Toyota

Rovanpera makes WRC Monte visit to launch special Toyota

WRC WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

Rovanpera makes WRC Monte visit to launch special Toyota Rovanpera makes WRC Monte visit to launch special Toyota

Trevor Bayne, Corey Heim join Legacy Motor Club in new roles

Trevor Bayne, Corey Heim join Legacy Motor Club in new roles

NAS NASCAR Cup

Trevor Bayne, Corey Heim join Legacy Motor Club in new roles Trevor Bayne, Corey Heim join Legacy Motor Club in new roles

Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent

Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant? Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest Why the 2026 rules expose the perils of F1’s road car quest

The tech battlegrounds for F1 2024

The tech battlegrounds for F1 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The tech battlegrounds for F1 2024 The tech battlegrounds for F1 2024

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe