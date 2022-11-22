Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Schumacher "didn't see" Latifi in Abu Dhabi F1 clash Next / George Russell: Abu Dhabi GP a Mercedes F1 "reality check"
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi November testing News

Alonso ‘100-plus’ per cent happy with Aston Martin move after first F1 test

Fernando Alonso now feels “100-plus” per cent happy with his Aston Martin move for 2023 after completing his first Formula 1 test for the team in Abu Dhabi.

Luke Smith
By:
Alonso ‘100-plus’ per cent happy with Aston Martin move after first F1 test
Listen to this article

Alonso dropped a bombshell on the F1 driver market when he signed a deal in July to join Aston Martin for next year, leaving Alpine after two years.

Although Alonso does not officially start with Aston Martin until the new year, the two-time world champion was able to take part in Tuesday’s post-season test running in Abu Dhabi with the British team.

Alonso completed 97 laps in the AMR22 car, setting the third-fastest time of 1m26.312s before handing over to Lance Stroll for the remainder of the Pirelli tyre running at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Summing up his day, Alonso said he was “happily surprised by everything” during the running, which was largely aimed at helping him adjust to the different feeling of the Aston Martin car.

“This year’s car is not anywhere near of what we will run next year,” said Alonso.

“It was not really anything really to get confident or anything like that, it’s not that it’s going to be a continuation of this car or anything like that.

“For sure, they had a very strong weekend here. Sebastian [Vettel] qualified in front of me, so I don’t think there was much of a difference between Aston Martin and Alpine on the weekend.

“I felt basically the same as well, I felt a very competitive car. Both Aston Martins finished in the points, so it was a good car anyway.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR22

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Asked if he felt as optimistic after the test as he did before getting in the car on Tuesday morning, Alonso replied: “No, I’m much more optimistic now.

“When I signed for Aston Martin, I was 90% happy. When they started improving and finished the season on a high, I was 100%. This morning, I was 100 and now I’m 100-plus.”

Alonso endured a frustrating year with Alpine in 2022 as recurring reliability issues resulted in six DNFs, leaving him behind team-mate Esteban Ocon in the final standings. He said his retirement from the final race of the year in Abu Dhabi was a “summary of the season” after a water leak emerged on his power unit.

But Alonso was happy with the reliability shown by the Mercedes power unit used by Aston Martin in the test.

"When they told me the mileage of the engine yesterday night, I was concerned, because I said that number is a little bit high on my standards,” said Alonso.

“But we did 97 laps no problem, so it’s outstanding for sure.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Schumacher "didn't see" Latifi in Abu Dhabi F1 clash
Previous article

Schumacher "didn't see" Latifi in Abu Dhabi F1 clash
Next article

George Russell: Abu Dhabi GP a Mercedes F1 "reality check"

George Russell: Abu Dhabi GP a Mercedes F1 "reality check"
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
FIA announces departure of Rao as interim secretary general
Formula 1

FIA announces departure of Rao as interim secretary general

Pirelli reveals 30% increase in F1 overtakes from 2021 to 2022
Formula 1

Pirelli reveals 30% increase in F1 overtakes from 2021 to 2022

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso handed F1 penalty for Ocon clash as boss slams Alpine drivers São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Alonso handed F1 penalty for Ocon clash as boss slams Alpine drivers

Ocon unaware of second clash with F1 teammate Alonso in Brazil sprint São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Ocon unaware of second clash with F1 teammate Alonso in Brazil sprint

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Vettel "was coming alive" in final F1 qualifying session Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Vettel "was coming alive" in final F1 qualifying session

Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up
Formula 1

Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Prime
Formula 1

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Latest news

Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as third driver for F1 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as third driver for F1 2023

Daniel Ricciardo will serve as Red Bull’s third driver in Formula 1 for 2023, the team announced on Wednesday.

Redding expected more from BMW after early season progress
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding expected more from BMW after early season progress

Scott Redding had expected more improvements from BMW over the course of the 2022 World Superbike Championship after early-season progress propelled him to multiple podium finishes.

McLaren F1 "far away" from blaming loss of P4 on Ricciardo's struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren F1 "far away" from blaming loss of P4 on Ricciardo's struggles

McLaren Formula 1 team boss Andreas Seidl says he is "far away' from blaming the team's loss of fourth place on Daniel Ricciardo's struggles and is pleased he and the team ended their partnership on a high.

WEC champion Hirakawa doubted he was up to the job at Toyota
WEC WEC

WEC champion Hirakawa doubted he was up to the job at Toyota

Toyota driver Ryo Hirakawa admits he doubted he was up to the job of winning the Le Mans 24 Hours and the FIA World Endurance Championship title when he was first selected to join the marque's Hypercar roster.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success Prime

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success

OPINION: Charles Leclerc achieved his target of sealing runner-up in the 2022 world championship with a masterful drive behind Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. And that race contained key elements that may help him, and Ferrari, go one better in Formula 1 2023

Formula 1
21 h
2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2022
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.