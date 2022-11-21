Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Next / Who is driving in F1's post-season Abu Dhabi test?
Formula 1 News

Alonso: DNF to end F1 season in Abu Dhabi was "summary of the year"

Fernando Alonso felt his retirement from the Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi was “the summary of the year” and he is “happy that it’s finished” after six DNFs.

Luke Smith
By:
Alonso: DNF to end F1 season in Abu Dhabi was "summary of the year"
Listen to this article

Alonso made his final appearance for Alpine in Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of his move to Aston Martin, but failed to make it to the chequered flag due to a water leak.

Although Alpine still secured fourth in the constructors’ championship, Alonso was left ruing yet more lost points after his sixth retirement of the season. He had been fighting for points, sitting 10th in the opening stint, before dropping out of the race on lap 27.

“Unfortunately another engine problem, so it has been the summary of the year,” said Alonso after the race in Abu Dhabi.

“Unfortunately on car 14, always these things happen, so one more.”

Alonso has suffered a number of retirements this season due to a mixture of poor reliability and being taken out in on-track incidents, such as at Spa with Lewis Hamilton and in Austin with Lance Stroll.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine

Fernando Alonso, Alpine

Photo by: Erik Junius

It meant Alonso finished the year ninth in the championship, 11 points behind teammate Esteban Ocon, but he has regularly pointed to the number of points he has lost this year.

Asked if he felt sad his time with Alpine was over or glad the season was at an end, Alonso replied: “I’m happy that it’s finished.

“As you know, there are facts that this year have been against us a little bit in car 14. Six DNFs, but also [ones] they don't count as a DNF but they were DNF, like Australia, the qualifying problem. The sprint race in Austria, I didn't even start the race, and things like that.

“So I think there are nine or 10 reliability issues, which at this level is obviously not acceptable. And they all happen to my car.

“So I'm happy to finish and start on Monday the seat fit with Aston, Tuesday the tyre test, and hopefully a new project with more luck.”

Alonso made his F1 comeback with Alpine in 2021 after spending two seasons out of the series, marking his third stint with the Enstone-based team. He raced for the outfit under its Renault guise from 2003-06 and 2008-09, winning the world title in 2005 and 2006.

“The frustration of today, there is nothing I can do, but I'm very gratefuI,” Alonso said.

“I will always think of Alpine or Renault with good memories. We won the two championships, I spent nine years of my life in Formula 1 with Renault or Alpine.

“I will be thankful always and wish them the best of luck next year.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings
Previous article

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings
Next article

Who is driving in F1's post-season Abu Dhabi test?

Who is driving in F1's post-season Abu Dhabi test?
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Williams formally confirms Sargeant in Formula 1 seat for 2023
Formula 1

Williams formally confirms Sargeant in Formula 1 seat for 2023

Hulkenberg contacted Haas in summer after F1 interest "crept back" Abu Dhabi November testing
Formula 1

Hulkenberg contacted Haas in summer after F1 interest "crept back"

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

The F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull broke in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull broke in 2022

Max Verstappen and Red Bull produced a record-breaking 2022 Formula 1 world championship, but exactly what records did they set and how did it compared to previous seasons?

Sebring test gives Porsche confidence of "surviving" Rolex 24 debut
IMSA IMSA

Sebring test gives Porsche confidence of "surviving" Rolex 24 debut

Porsche is confident about “surviving” next January’s Rolex 24 at Daytona after a successful test with the 963 LMDh car at Sebring last month.

Aston Martin: Alfa driver moves “a bit borderline” in Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin: Alfa driver moves “a bit borderline” in Abu Dhabi GP

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack says some moves by the Alfa Romeo drivers in the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP were “a bit borderline”.

Correa, Hanson join TF Sport-run Team Turkey for 2023 Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Correa, Hanson join TF Sport-run Team Turkey for 2023 Daytona 24 Hours

Juan Manuel Correa and Phil Hanson have joined the TF Sport-run Racing Team Turkey LMP2 squad for its Daytona 24 Hours debut next January.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
10 h
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
11 h
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2022
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.