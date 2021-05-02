Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Perez: Lack of confidence "a big killer" at Portimao Next / McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP News

Alonso: Alpine car "much more alive" despite qualifying struggles

By:

Fernando Alonso says Alpine’s A521 Formula 1 car felt “much more alive” at Portimao despite dropping out in Q2, with the team unsure why he lost so much performance.

Alonso: Alpine car "much more alive" despite qualifying struggles

Alpine showed an improved level of performance throughout Friday’s practice running for the Portuguese Grand Prix after struggling to battle with the midfield leaders at the opening two races.

While Esteban Ocon was able to translate this pace into qualifying, taking sixth place on the grid, two-time F1 world champion Alonso struggled to 13th, dropping out in Q2.

Alonso was left puzzled by the lack of pace in qualifying, believing that he lost performance from final practice, but was generally pleased with the improvements made with the car over the Portimao weekend.

“I think from FP3 to Q1 we lost quite a lot of the feeling of the car and the performance of the car, so that was a bad thing,” Alonso said.

“We are still investigating what could be the reasons to lose one second on the pace, but there is nothing we can do now.

“I’m still quite happy with everything this weekend. The car feels much better and much more alive and really competitive in all the sessions, so it has been a big step forward for us.

“Maybe we are not in the position that we should be, but at the same time we have the free choice of tyre, and that may be better for the race in a way as a team to have two possibilities with the two drivers.

“It has been a very positive weekend.”

Read Also:

Alpine brought some updated parts for the car to the last race at Imola, but said at the time that it expected them to offer bigger performance gains at other circuits.

Additional updates debuted at Portimao this weekend, but Ocon felt that his run to sixth in qualifying was also helped by a fine-tuning of the car.

"We had some new parts at Imola, but also here, we are trying still to understand all those upgrades that we are having, and extract the maximum out of those,” Ocon said.

“At Imola, the car felt decent to drive, but the platform that we have, there was potentially more to come with it. We’re understanding a few things that we needed to do which we’ve done here.

“We’ve tested them, and it paid off. I’m sure if we keep finding little areas like this where we can improve, we can probably bring the car even quicker.

“So there hasn’t been a significant change in terms of parts, but there has been some fine tuning of those.”

But Ocon revealed that his final effort in Q3 “wasn’t the best lap”, given the time that he set in final practice would have been good enough for fourth on the grid.

“The car was more tricky to drive in qualy than FP3, but the big step and big improvement that we’ve done was coming from Friday to Saturday morning,” Ocon said.

“So we did some minor changes in-between FP3 and qualy, but the big of the work was overnight, that we’ve done.

“That’s where we made the huge step, and the confidence that the car gave us was huge. Little bit more tricky, I would say, in qualy than in FP3, but still decent.”

shares
comments

Related video

Perez: Lack of confidence "a big killer" at Portimao

Previous article

Perez: Lack of confidence "a big killer" at Portimao

Next article

McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits

McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Drivers Fernando Alonso
Teams Alpine
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
TCR Australia

Sydney TCR: Buchan wins foggy second race

8h
2
NASCAR Cup

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
IndyCar

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans

5
IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: Dixon dominates, McLaughlin stars to score NZ 1-2

8h
Latest news
Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty

4m
McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits
Formula 1

McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits

25m
Alonso: Alpine car "much more alive" despite qualifying struggles
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine car "much more alive" despite qualifying struggles

1h
Perez: Lack of confidence "a big killer" at Portimao
Formula 1

Perez: Lack of confidence "a big killer" at Portimao

1h
Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
16h

Starting Grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix

F1: How does the paddock feel about a secret ballot? 03:51
Formula 1
21h

F1: How does the paddock feel about a secret ballot?

Verstappen: 00:36
Formula 1
21h

Verstappen: "Super slippery" track not enjoyable to drive

The Craziest Formula 1 Overtaking Records Of All Time 05:27
Formula 1
Apr 30, 2021

The Craziest Formula 1 Overtaking Records Of All Time

Lewis’ Guide to Portimão: Analysing his 2020 Pole Lap! 03:26
Formula 1
Apr 30, 2021

Lewis’ Guide to Portimão: Analysing his 2020 Pole Lap!

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Perez: Lack of confidence "a big killer" at Portimao Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Perez: Lack of confidence "a big killer" at Portimao

Verstappen thought he could replicate deleted laptime Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Verstappen thought he could replicate deleted laptime

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Fernando Alonso
Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir
Formula 1

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar
Formula 1

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime
Formula 1

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

More from
Alpine
Alpine: Wind tunnel issues cost us weeks of development time Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Alpine: Wind tunnel issues cost us weeks of development time

Alpine "in a position to fight" at Portimao - Ocon Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Alpine "in a position to fight" at Portimao - Ocon

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime
Formula 1

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

A rapid ascent through the junior categories meant Yuki Tsunoda's arrival in Formula 1 was always going to be much-hyped. It's not been smooth sailing for Red Bull's latest protege so far, but his confidence has never wavered - something he'll need to rely on to continue his progress into the driver he believes he can be.

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Trending Today

Sydney TCR: Buchan wins foggy second race
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Sydney TCR: Buchan wins foggy second race

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans

Texas IndyCar: Dixon dominates, McLaughlin stars to score NZ 1-2
IndyCar IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: Dixon dominates, McLaughlin stars to score NZ 1-2

D'Ambrosio retires from racing, takes Venturi role
Formula E Formula E

D'Ambrosio retires from racing, takes Venturi role

New Aston Martin F1 factory delayed until 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

New Aston Martin F1 factory delayed until 2022

Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Latest news

Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty

McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Ricciardo's struggles exaggerated by low-grip circuits

Alonso: Alpine car "much more alive" despite qualifying struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine car "much more alive" despite qualifying struggles

Perez: Lack of confidence "a big killer" at Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Lack of confidence "a big killer" at Portimao

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.