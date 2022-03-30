Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Zhou has ‘no answer’ for recurring F1 anti-stall problems Next / F1 to return to Las Vegas with Saturday night race in 2023
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Alonso: Alpine F1 pace better than early season results indicate

Fernando Alonso says that the pace of his Alpine Formula 1 team’s A522 is better than the results in 2022 so far indicate.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alonso: Alpine F1 pace better than early season results indicate
Listen to this article

In the first event of the season in Bahrain, Alonso finished ninth, two places behind teammate Esteban Ocon, after a less-than-optimum race that was compromised by engine issues and his tyre strategy.

Last weekend in Saudi Arabia the two Alpines battled for sixth place in the early stages, and while Ocon ultimately just beat McLaren’s Lando Norris to the position, Alonso retired with an as-yet-unidentified drive issue.

In contrast to Bahrain, Alpine outpaced Alfa Romeo and Haas in Jeddah, and Ocon was not far shy of the Mercedes of George Russell at the flag having beaten the Englishman in qualifying.

"I think I had two great races,” said Alonso when asked by Motorsport.com about the frustrating end to his impressive showing in Jeddah. “One in Bahrain, but unfortunately with the wrong strategy maybe with the starting tyre, starting on a scrubbed and then that compromised my whole race, and with an engine also that was not great in Bahrain.

“And now here I think I was very fast in qualifying, very unlucky, because some other people didn't have new tyres in Q3, and the scrubbed set was the fastest unfortunately.

“So we had to overtake [some] cars and go back to our natural position this weekend. Which was I think P5 or P6. Another retirement, so it's disappointing to have only two points after two great weekends.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Having retired in Jeddah, Alonso hopes that in future races Alpine will benefit from problems for others.

“The pace seems a little bit better than what the results say," he said. "And we gifted some points to the people behind us. It's a long way, luck will turn around, and hopefully we will receive some of these gifts in the future.

"I'm happy with the performance, but as I said we lost points. I think I could be P6 or P7 in the championship to be honest, and I'm not in that position, and it's not because we don't deserve it. It is just because we didn't maximise the points.”

Asked if he was happy to be battling for P6 or P7, he added: "Well, I fought for the championship in 2012 with the third-fastest car. So I'm used to that.”

Read Also:

Alonso conceded that it was too early to tell after just two races if Alpine could potentially have the third-fastest car as this season unfolds.

"I don't know,” said the Spaniard. “The Alfa Romeo seems a little bit faster in some places, the Haas was very fast in Bahrain. And Russell was okay [here], but not outstanding. So we are there, and now it's up to us to make some progress.

“Maybe we are not the third fastest, but it seems that we could be consistent, and even today without the DNF we could have done sixth and seventh.

"So that would put us in a good level of points, and as I said there's still a long way to go, but at the moment I felt fast today on track."

Although he finished the Bahrain GP, Alonso’s issues led him to take a new V6, turbo, MGU-H, MGU-K and exhaust in Jeddah.

His retirement on Sunday gives more cause for concern, but nevertheless he’s pleased with the overall performance of the 2022-spec Renault power unit.

"Yeah, I think we are in the ballpark now with the others. We could battle on the straights with other people, here and in Bahrain. So let's see," he added.

“Now unfortunately we need to keep investigating what happened with the engine in Bahrain, with the engine here, and make sure that we can have enough for the season."

shares
comments

Related video

Zhou has ‘no answer’ for recurring F1 anti-stall problems
Previous article

Zhou has ‘no answer’ for recurring F1 anti-stall problems
Next article

F1 to return to Las Vegas with Saturday night race in 2023

F1 to return to Las Vegas with Saturday night race in 2023
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Perez: Safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness" Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Perez: Safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness"

Alpine: Alonso and Ocon can race each other if they don’t lose time Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Alpine: Alonso and Ocon can race each other if they don’t lose time

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title Prime
Formula 1

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title

Latest news

Perez: Safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness"

Aston Martin announces Vettel return for Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin announces Vettel return for Australian GP

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Alpine: Alonso and Ocon can race each other if they don’t lose time
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Alonso and Ocon can race each other if they don’t lose time

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

OPINION: From having no races in America between 2007 and 2012, Formula 1 will now boast three Stateside contests in 2023 when Las Vegas returns to the calendar with a Saturday night race slated for a November slot. It's a big moment for F1, as it shows just how far it has come under the ownership of Liberty Media

Formula 1
1 h
Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton? Prime

Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton?

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have engaged in two thrilling wheel-to-wheel scraps from the opening two 2022 Formula 1 races. Those haven’t ended in controversy, which has raised a question over how their rivalry compares to Verstappen’s against Lewis Hamilton in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 30, 2022
Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1 Prime

Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1

With Formula 1's shift to ground effect aerodynamics, it was hoped that the championship could eventually do away with DRS if the new cars could catch and pass each other more effectively. But DRS enhanced the duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, showing the drag reduction system still has a place in F1

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from Prime

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from

Lewis Hamilton took a surprise podium in the Bahrain F1 season opener, but his struggles in Jeddah underlined that much work still needs to be done for Mercedes to be contending for wins again. The team will hope that Hamilton's upturn in form after a sluggish start to a season featuring a new rules set, in 2009, can be replicated

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller Prime

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.