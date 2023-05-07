Subscribe
Previous / Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP Next / F1 drivers hit out at "distracting" pre-race ceremony in Miami
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Alonso: Aston Martin now wants more after fourth 2023 F1 podium

Fernando Alonso says his Aston Martin Formula 1 squad now wants more after securing his fourth podium finish in five rounds at the Miami Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:

Starting on the front row alongside polesitter Sergio Perez, Alonso was unable to follow the Mexican in the dominant Red Bull and had to concede another spot to eventual winner Max Verstappen in the sister RB19.

After taking his fourth podium in five grands prix, Alonso conceded his team's perspective on success is starting to shift.

But he is aware that it would take severe Red Bull misfortune for him to finish any higher.

"I think at the beginning of the year a podium was amazing. Now after four podiums we want obviously more, and at least a second place," Alonso said.

"But the two Red Bulls are always unbreakable, and they are always super fast. But as I said maybe Monaco, maybe Barcelona we have a possibility."

Aston's rivals Mercedes and Ferrari both struggled on race pace, leaving Alonso in no man's land to finish 21 seconds behind second-placed Perez and seven seconds ahead of Mercedes' George Russell.

On his cruise to third, the two-time world champion even took the time to compliment team-mate Lance Stroll on a tidy overtake he had spotted on the big screens around the Miami International Autodrome.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alonso admitted he had expected a fiercer battle this weekend as Ferrari and Mercedes couldn't back up their recent improvements in Baku and Melbourne respectively.

"A little bit of a lonely race today and nothing really to do in front of us with the Red Bulls and behind us," he shrugged.

"Maybe we did expect a little bit stronger opposition, but the Ferraris were a bit worse than expected today. So yeah, it's never easy, but it was a lonely race.

"We take the podium and going into the triple-header of Imola, Monaco and Barcelona, at which hopefully we can keep on going."

Read Also:

Alonso has now scored 15 points in every 2023 race weekend so far, missing the podium in Baku but adding to his tally there in 2023's first sprint race.

At 75 points, the Spaniard heads to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in two weeks' time with a 19-point advantage on Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the battle for third behind the elusive Red Bulls.

shares
comments

Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP

F1 drivers hit out at "distracting" pre-race ceremony in Miami
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP

Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP

Formula 1
Miami GP

Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP Perez: "Really poor" medium stint compromised F1 Miami GP

Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3

Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3

Formula 1
Miami GP

Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3 Alonso: Aston Martin "came alive" in F1 qualifying after messy FP3

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

The power behind Honda’s American dreams

The power behind Honda’s American dreams

Indy IndyCar

The power behind Honda’s American dreams The power behind Honda’s American dreams

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

F1AC F1 Academy

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe