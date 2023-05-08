Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes: Imola F1 upgrade will answer why W14 is so "poisonous" to drive Next / Miami GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Alonso: Aston must be ready to jump on "crack" in Red Bull’s F1 form

Fernando Alonso says Aston Martin must stay focused and ready to pounce when there is a “crack” in Red Bull’s form if it wants a Formula 1 victory. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, the rest of the field on the opening lap

The Spaniard took his fourth third-place finish in five races at the Miami Grand Prix, as he admitted that there is now a hunger to start delivering better results. 

But rather than start setting unrealistic expectations for the battle ahead, Alonso said Aston Martin needed to accept that Red Bull remained a clear step ahead. 

However, he believed that at some point a weekend would come when Red Bull got it wrong – and it was essential that Aston Martin was therefore in the position to make the most of it. 

"Obviously, we want to step one step higher on the podium for P2 and eventually one day we have an opportunity to win a race," he said after the Miami Grand Prix. 

"But at the moment it didn't happen because Red Bull is better than us. It's stronger, it's faster and the reliability has been always outstanding for them as well, finishing both cars in every race.  

"But if one day there is a crack there, if there is an opportunity, we need to make sure we are in that position and we're still not making mistakes at any point in the weekend." 

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3rd position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3rd position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Although Alonso has been able to match the pace of Red Bull in some race stints, its rival still has a clear margin over the full grand prix distance. 

That is why he thinks it is too early to believe that Aston Martin can find a step forward in pace to challenge the world champion squad just yet, but he suggests things could be different later in the campaign. 

Read Also:

"I think the year is going to be difficult," he said when asked about the prospects of a win. "The gap is quite big even though I think today has been our best race pace yet in the season.  

"We finished, I think, closest to the leaders, with no safety cars, and nothing in the race and we're still quite fast. So, let's see. I think the season is going to be long.  

"Hopefully some of the tracks we will be a little bit closer to them, and some of the upgrades that we will bring later in the season maybe put us in a different or more competitive position.  

"But I think our main focus, to be honest, is just looking behind and trying to keep Mercedes and Ferrari in the constructors' championship under control. But I think Red Bull, we have to accept they are doing a better job than everyone else and we need to do a better job."

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes: Imola F1 upgrade will answer why W14 is so "poisonous" to drive

Miami GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator

Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator

Formula 1

Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator

Verstappen and engineer took Miami F1 hard tyre plan to strategists

Verstappen and engineer took Miami F1 hard tyre plan to strategists

Formula 1
Miami GP

Verstappen and engineer took Miami F1 hard tyre plan to strategists Verstappen and engineer took Miami F1 hard tyre plan to strategists

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Latest news

Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator

Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator

F1 Formula 1

Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator

Hamilton: Miami F1 recovery "mega" after "demoralising" Baku

Hamilton: Miami F1 recovery "mega" after "demoralising" Baku

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Miami F1 recovery "mega" after "demoralising" Baku Hamilton: Miami F1 recovery "mega" after "demoralising" Baku

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Sykes departs Puccetti, returns to BMW as injury stand-in

Sykes departs Puccetti, returns to BMW as injury stand-in

WSBK World Superbike

Sykes departs Puccetti, returns to BMW as injury stand-in Sykes departs Puccetti, returns to BMW as injury stand-in

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe