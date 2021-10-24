Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton unsure how Mercedes might have beaten Red Bull
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Alonso baffled by ‘strange’ FIA call on Raikkonen move

By:

Fernando Alonso thinks it ‘strange’ that Kimi Raikkonen was allowed to overtake him off track at Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix, when other drivers had to give back positions.

Alonso baffled by ‘strange’ FIA call on Raikkonen move

The Spaniard was left animated during the Austin race when Raikkonen moved past him in their fight for points after running across the kerb on the exit of Turn 1.

On an afternoon when a host of drivers, including Alonso himself, were forced to give up places for gaining an advantage when running wide, he says he is baffled as to why Raikkonen was given an extra allowance.

And in particular he did not buy the suggestion that Raikkonen had only run off the track because he had been forced wide.

“Obviously it is their decision so we have to accept it,” said Alonso about the FIA call on the Raikkonen move.

“I don't know if you saw the whole race, but there was the same incident I think on lap one with Lando [Norris], in Turn 12. He braked on the inside, overtook Sainz, Sainz went off track, retook the position and [he had to give the place back].

“And then in the last part of the race, when I overtook Giovinazzi for the second time, I braked on the inside at Turn 12. And again, I forced him off track. He regained the position off track and that time he had to give me back the position.

“So, in a way, you always force a guy to go off track when you brake on the inside: you commit to an overtaking. And they [the driver on the outside] need to decide if they back off, or keep the full throttle off the track outside the circuit.

“It is what Sainz did. Giovinazzi did, I did. And we have to give back the position for sure, because you are running full throttle off track. But Kimi didn't. So that's why I felt that it was not consistent.

“I lost like 10 seconds by doing all these things, and obviously the point possibilities were gone. But I mean I'm not too mad about this because it is only a one point place. And then we have the failure of the rear wing anyway, so it didn't change our race, arguably. So this is not a problem.”

Alonso’s frustrations with the Raikkonen situation came ahead of an intense battle with Giovinazzi, that exposed the rules over drivers running wide gaining an advantage.

But Alonso insists he did not get involved in those moments with the Alfa Romeo driver to try to prove a point.

“I felt okay when I overtook Antonio,” he said. “I braked very late into Turn 12 and I missed the corner on exit. So when the team told me that I need to give back the position, I understood that it was the right thing to do and it seemed logical to me because I braked too late. If there was a wall there I would never brake that late, so I took advantage of going off track and I have to give back the position, so I slowed down.

“Unfortunately I was three seconds in front of him already, so I lost a lot of time. But I understood the decision. And then Gio did the same thing and he had to give me back the position. So yeah, it came back to my original point that, with Kimi, it felt strange.

“But I was not trying to prove anything. I was just trying to recover places. P10 was the real target and we try. And we respect obviously everything that the FIA says.”

Read Also:

shares
comments
Hamilton unsure how Mercedes might have beaten Red Bull

Previous article

Hamilton unsure how Mercedes might have beaten Red Bull
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Down to canvas hards left Red Bull doubtful of Verstappen win United States GP
Formula 1

Down to canvas hards left Red Bull doubtful of Verstappen win

Alpine changed Alonso's F1 engine in Austin for performance gain United States GP
Formula 1

Alpine changed Alonso's F1 engine in Austin for performance gain

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime
Formula 1

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
How Vettel won the battle not to start last in US GP United States GP
Formula 1

How Vettel won the battle not to start last in US GP

Alonso set for grid penalty at COTA after F1 engine change United States GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso set for grid penalty at COTA after F1 engine change

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Trending Today

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Larson takes Kansas Cup win in emotional day for Hendrick
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson takes Kansas Cup win in emotional day for Hendrick

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

Verstappen arrested after girlfriend assault
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen arrested after girlfriend assault

Down to canvas hards left Red Bull doubtful of Verstappen win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Down to canvas hards left Red Bull doubtful of Verstappen win

COTA W Series: Chadwick wins race one, Powell third
Video Inside
W Series W Series

COTA W Series: Chadwick wins race one, Powell third

1st Annual Belleville Midget Nationals - 1978
Vintage Vintage

1st Annual Belleville Midget Nationals - 1978

Tri-County results
NASCAR NASCAR

Tri-County results

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
8 h
Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement Prime

Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement

Three years on from Kimi Raikkonen's last Grand Prix victory at Austin, he is now six races away from ending the longest Formula 1 career in history. His friend and former Ice1 Racing rally team PR man Anthony Peacock explains why there’s nobody quite like the 2007 world champion and why F1 will miss him (but he won’t miss it).

Formula 1
10 h
How Verstappen has become F1 champion material Prime

How Verstappen has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle Prime

Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be set to be another close contest.

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Prime

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Prime

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Prime

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. Kevin Turner looks back at the life of Switzerland's first F1 winner on the 50th anniversary of his death

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021

Latest news

Alonso baffled by ‘strange’ FIA call on Raikkonen move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso baffled by ‘strange’ FIA call on Raikkonen move

Hamilton unsure how Mercedes might have beaten Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton unsure how Mercedes might have beaten Red Bull

Down to canvas hards left Red Bull doubtful of Verstappen win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Down to canvas hards left Red Bull doubtful of Verstappen win

Verstappen felt unsure aggressive strategy beat Hamilton for US GP win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen felt unsure aggressive strategy beat Hamilton for US GP win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.