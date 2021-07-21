Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up” Next / McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
Formula 1 / British GP News

Alonso clarifies ‘dark side’ comments at F1 British GP

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Fernando Alonso has clarified his comments about racing on “the dark side” in Formula 1 after his aggressive start to Saturday’s sprint race at Silverstone.

Alonso clarifies ‘dark side’ comments at F1 British GP

Two-time F1 world champion Alonso was the star of F1’s inaugural 100km Saturday race ahead of the British Grand Prix, making up six positions on the opening lap as he moved from 11th to fifth.

While Alonso would ultimately slip back two places before the end of the sprint race, the improved grid position set him up well to finish seventh in Sunday’s grand prix.

During the sprint race, Alonso was warned about moving under braking, but said he would not change his approach and that it would “be the same for the remainder of the year,” adding: “I will be in the dark side.”

Alonso explained after Sunday’s race that he did not mean he would be more aggressive, but that he would look to push the limits of the rules more after being frustrated by the stewards’ lack of action over a first-lap incident in Austria two weeks earlier.

“I've been always clean driver, and I will remain a clean driver for all my career,” Alonso said.

“I think I'm [one of the] few ones that I don't have any points on the license.

“But what I referred to yesterday is that I felt a little bit like an idiot in Austria by respecting the rules. And we try to speak with the race director, and we try always to say or blame all the things that the people were doing with not many answers. That was strange.

“So, I don't want to be blaming or I don't want to be crying every race for something that the others do.

“The strategy in the first races didn't have any solutions, or didn't bring us any solution. So we understood that the solution is to do what the others are doing. That's the only thing we can do.”

The incident in Austria saw Daniel Ricciardo run wide at Turn 1 on the opening lap, allowing him to stay ahead of Alonso, leaving the Alpine driver calling for him to give up a number of positions.

Alonso said in Austria that he “felt stupid” as he was “the only one making the corner”, with no action being taken against Ricciardo.

“We tried to be fair and we tried to say to the referee: 'Look, you know, they are playing with their hands in the penalty area’,” Alonso said at Silverstone.

“But if the referee is doing nothing, we understand that we can play also with the hands in the penalty area. So we do that.

“We wish we don't need to do that. But because apparently, some things are allowed in the Formula 1 of today, so we copy it.

“And we don't feel any more like we are out of the sport. So there's no dark side. It is just playing with the same rules as everyone else.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

Previous article

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

Next article

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

7 h
2
IndyCar

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”

19 h
3
World Superbike

Sykes elated after scoring new BMW's first WSBK podiums

4
NHRA

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Latest news
McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

6m
Alonso clarifies ‘dark side’ comments at F1 British GP
Formula 1

Alonso clarifies ‘dark side’ comments at F1 British GP

1 h
Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”
Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

1 h
How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more

2 h
Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards
Formula 1

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards

3 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Masi on FIA tucking drivers' elbows in 00:57
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Masi on FIA tucking drivers' elbows in

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
7 h

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Wolff describes Hamilton as the opposite of a “dirty driver” 00:46
Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021

Formula 1: Wolff describes Hamilton as the opposite of a “dirty driver”

Formula 1: The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash 01:00
Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021

Formula 1: The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 British GP best photos 03:24
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 British GP best photos

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

Shovlin: Accident between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’ British GP
Formula 1

Shovlin: Accident between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Aggressive Alonso plans to stay on F1's “dark side” British GP
Formula 1

Aggressive Alonso plans to stay on F1's “dark side”

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular F1 threat to Alpine
Formula 1

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular F1 threat to Alpine

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Alpine More from
Alpine
The funny pitwall moment triggered by Alpine's soft tyre choice British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

The funny pitwall moment triggered by Alpine's soft tyre choice

Ocon feels his F1 "pace is back" after Silverstone turnaround British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ocon feels his F1 "pace is back" after Silverstone turnaround

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime
Formula 1

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Trending Today

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”

Sykes elated after scoring new BMW's first WSBK podiums
World Superbike World Superbike

Sykes elated after scoring new BMW's first WSBK podiums

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time
NHRA NHRA

St. Louis: For drag racing it is reaction time

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Jeff Gordon: Rivalry with Earnhardt “changed my life forever”
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon: Rivalry with Earnhardt “changed my life forever”

Ganassi, SABCO go to Dodge in 2001
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ganassi, SABCO go to Dodge in 2001

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
3 h
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash Prime

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Latest news

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

Alonso clarifies ‘dark side’ comments at F1 British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso clarifies ‘dark side’ comments at F1 British GP

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen urges Alfa F1 team to “wake up”

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.