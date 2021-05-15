Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / The day Verstappen set a near-unbreakable F1 record
Formula 1 News

Alonso: Title fight between multiple F1 teams a few years away

By:

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso says he is expecting it to take “two or three years” past 2022 before Formula 1’s upcoming rules revolution allows multiple teams to battle for the title.

Alonso: Title fight between multiple F1 teams a few years away

F1 teams are currently preparing for the major upcoming car design changes, which were scheduled to come into force for the start of the 2021 campaign before being postponed because of the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Alonso announced his intention to return to F1 with what was then known as the Renault team after two years away, he highlighted the new rules having the potential to shake-up the championship’s competitive order as a key factor behind his decision.

When asked by Motorsport.com if the impact of minor rule changes – such as the tweaks to the rear floor rules – on the 2020-2021 pecking order encouraged him that multiple teams could be fighting for titles next year when the wholesale changes arrive, Alonso said: “In terms of fighting for the championship and other possibilities, [it's] difficult to know.

“I think the first year [of new rules], there is always one team that gets something extra when there is a new regulation set, that interprets the rules a little bit different and maybe get an advantage.

“But, hopefully, after two or three years, that new set of regulations that comes in 2022 will [mean] very close action between many teams and is better for the future.

“So, I don't know if it will come in 2022, but for sure it will come - this close competition.

“Because I think all the regulations are made to cover all the clever things as many as possible and make all the performance parts of the cars quite standard for everybody, and try to have a better and a closer competition.”

Read Also:

Although the F1 field has closed up considerably since the end of 2020, the leading positions have still been dominated by just the Mercedes and Red Bull cars so far this season.

When discussing the idea that 2021 therefore is simply a preparation year ahead of the rules reset for his Alpine team, Alonso said taking that approach was “difficult” because “every weekend you are on a racetrack, you are just a competitive person and you want to deliver and you want to race and you want to perform well”.

He added: “But, on the overall picture, yes, 2021 is preparation year – it's no doubt.

“I think everybody on the grid, after the delay of the 2021 rules into 2022, we understood and we accepted that 2021 is preparation year, is a post-COVID season with more or less similar cars of last year.

“And it's a season to test things like the sprint races. It's a test season, in a way, for many things.

“Just waiting and hoping for 2022 not [being] continuation, maybe revolution in 2022 - that's what we will want.”

The full interview with Alonso will be featured in the May 20 issue of Autosport magazine, which will be available in shops and to subscribe online here: https://www.autosportmedia.com.

shares
comments

Related video

The day Verstappen set a near-unbreakable F1 record

Previous article

The day Verstappen set a near-unbreakable F1 record
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Fernando Alonso
Teams Alpine
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

18h
2
Formula 1

The day Verstappen set a near-unbreakable F1 record

39min
3
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay heads Ganassi pair in warm-up

30min
4
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

5
IndyCar

GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis – the weekend schedule

Latest news
Alonso: Title fight between multiple F1 teams a few years away
Formula 1

Alonso: Title fight between multiple F1 teams a few years away

31m
The day Verstappen set a near-unbreakable F1 record
Formula 1

The day Verstappen set a near-unbreakable F1 record

39m
Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

1h
Baku not worried about Miami F1 scheduling from 2022
Formula 1

Baku not worried about Miami F1 scheduling from 2022

2h
F1 title battle a “fight of the giants”, says Wolff
Formula 1

F1 title battle a “fight of the giants”, says Wolff

4h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt form 00:47
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt form

IndyCar: Baku would welcome hosting future sprint races 00:33
Formula 1
6h

IndyCar: Baku would welcome hosting future sprint races

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off 05:34
Formula 1
May 14, 2021

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off

What Is RAKE? | Formula 1 05:02
Formula 1
May 14, 2021

What Is RAKE? | Formula 1

F1: Wolff - Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor 00:38
Formula 1
May 14, 2021

F1: Wolff - Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Hamilton "learned more" about Verstappen than all other F1 races Spanish GP
Formula 1

Hamilton "learned more" about Verstappen than all other F1 races

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Spanish GP Prime
Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon

Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso Spanish GP
Formula 1

Alpine's progress almost "too good to be true" - Alonso

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime
Formula 1

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Alpine More from
Alpine
Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff
Formula 1

Ocon's future up to himself, Alpine before Mercedes input - Wolff

Alonso: Early F1 season struggles overblown by media
Formula 1

Alonso: Early F1 season struggles overblown by media

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime
Formula 1

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

We’ve seen five distinct versions of Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes as he’s tried to fulfil his own ambitions while being a consummate team player – two difficult, competing missions which have been challenging to reconcile. Speaking exclusively to Stuart Codling, Bottas explains his highs and lows… and why he still believes he can be world champion.

Formula 1
1h
How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been evenly matched so far in the 2021 Formula 1 title race. Neither has been afraid to get aggressive against each other on track, teeing up an enthralling contest as the year unwinds. But how long will their battle remain clean? Jonathan Noble ponders that exact point

Formula 1
May 13, 2021
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

The Brabham BT46B raced once, won once, then vanished – or did it? STUART CODLING reveals the story of the car which was never actually banned…

Formula 1
May 11, 2021
The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle Prime

The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle

Formula 1’s visits to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over recent years have been met with familiar criticisms despite tweaks here and there to the track to improve racing. With the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix largely going the same way, proper solutions need to be followed to achieve F1’s wider targets

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Often described as Formula 1's laboratory, the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona gave the clearest demonstration yet of the pecking order in 2021. And it's the key discrepancies from that order which illuminate who is excelling, and who needs to hit the reset button.

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain Prime

How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain

An aggressive first corner move from Max Verstappen appeared to have set the Red Bull driver on course for victory in the Spanish Grand Prix. But canny strategy from Mercedes - combined with the absence of Red Bull's number two from the lead group - allowed Lewis Hamilton to pull off a demoralising reversal

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
May 7, 2021
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021

Trending Today

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

The day Verstappen set a near-unbreakable F1 record
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Verstappen set a near-unbreakable F1 record

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay heads Ganassi pair in warm-up
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay heads Ganassi pair in warm-up

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis – the weekend schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis – the weekend schedule

Victoria Motorsports to debut new Trans-Am chassis
Trans-Am Trans-Am

Victoria Motorsports to debut new Trans-Am chassis

What time and channel is the Saturday Dover NASCAR race?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the Saturday Dover NASCAR race?

The challenges of NASCAR's plan to 'show up and you race'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

The challenges of NASCAR's plan to 'show up and you race'

Latest news

Alonso: Title fight between multiple F1 teams a few years away
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Title fight between multiple F1 teams a few years away

The day Verstappen set a near-unbreakable F1 record
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Verstappen set a near-unbreakable F1 record

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Baku not worried about Miami F1 scheduling from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Baku not worried about Miami F1 scheduling from 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.