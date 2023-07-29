Subscribe
Previous / Piastri felt he was "no match" for Verstappen in Spa F1 sprint race Next / Hamilton penalty harsh, says Wolff, as FIA explains decision
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Alonso explains uncharacteristic Spa F1 sprint spin

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has explained the uncharacteristic mistake that caused him to crash, which Nico Hulkenberg joked was "karma", in Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix sprint race.

Matt Kew
By:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

The two-time world champion lined up only 15th for the shorter Saturday contest as a legacy of not setting a time in Q2 owing to the red flag caused by team-mate Lance Stroll shunting.

Starting behind Stroll in 15th, by virtue of not having track position, he was kept out for an extra lap before pitting to swap his starting wet tyres for intermediates in a rain-affected bout.

But on lap three of the reduced 11, Alonso lost control of his AMR23 and spun into the gravel at Pouhon - while chasing the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg - to retire from 16th place.

The Spaniard took full blame for this shunt, saying: "I was following very closely behind Nico at the entry to Pouhon. I lost downforce, touched the white line, and just lost the car.

"Trying to find grip - and guessing the grip levels in each corner - was tricky. It was very slippery, and it was my mistake."

Aston Martin said that his car sustained no damage after lighting kissing the barriers.

Hulkenberg joked that Alonso losing the car, having "enjoyed my turbulence", was a case of "karma [having] hit back out at him".

The German's comment followed the pair coming to blows on lap two of 11 when Alonso rejoined the track after pitting.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Aston Martin driver appeared to drift to the left of the track to force Hulkenberg to lift to avoid running over the wet grass.

Read Also:

The stewards summoned Alonso for his aggressive return and handed him a warning.

Having reviewed the onboard footage, the stewards noted: "Alonso was exiting the pits and moved over to the left, causing car 27 to have to take action to avoid a collision.

"Alonso explained that he had no visibility to the rear at the time, and that he had driven on the far left of the track at that location on every lap in order to maximise his forward visibility.

"While the Stewards accept these facts, the move from the right to the left in this case, while slower than the cars that had remained on track, caused the potential for a collision."

Alonso will start the full Sunday GP from ninth place.

shares
comments

Piastri felt he was "no match" for Verstappen in Spa F1 sprint race

Hamilton penalty harsh, says Wolff, as FIA explains decision
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP

Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP

Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now

Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Latest news

Verstappen split over seriousness of "pitstop training" comment during F1 Belgian GP

Verstappen split over seriousness of "pitstop training" comment during F1 Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Verstappen split over seriousness of "pitstop training" comment during F1 Belgian GP Verstappen split over seriousness of "pitstop training" comment during F1 Belgian GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid

Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP

Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP

Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again

Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe