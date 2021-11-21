Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Grand Prix race results: Lewis Hamilton wins Qatar GP Next / Horner summoned to F1 stewards on potential disrepute charge
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Alonso: Qatar GP podium return felt "unbelievable"

By:

Fernando Alonso said his return to the Formula 1 podium at the Qatar Grand Prix felt "unbelievable".

Alonso: Qatar GP podium return felt "unbelievable"

The Alpine driver pulled off a one-stop strategy from the second row on the grid at Losail to grab third place behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

It was the best result of his comeback season so far and his first podium finish since he came home second for Ferrari at the 2014 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Speaking about his feelings after the race, Alonso said: "Yeah, unbelievable. Seven years and finally we got it. We were close a couple of races but not enough. Sochi was the last possibility and here today [we did it]."

Following grid penalties for Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas, Alonso started from third on the soft tyre, and revealed afterwards that he had actually been targetting snatching the lead from pole man Hamilton.

"Honestly, I thought about leading after lap one," he said. "I thought with the red tyre, I could have a go on Lewis, but I couldn't.

"Then with Checo it was very close at the end. But I'm so happy for the team. Also Esteban P5, so a good Sunday."

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

While a number of other cars hit trouble with tyre failures on aged tyres, Alonso said that Alpine had set out from the beginning on stretching things out to minimise the number of stops.

And although there were some nerves on the pitwall, as the team urged Alonso to look after his rubber in the closing stages, the Spaniard held on well.

"We planned a one stop from the beginning, but we never knew how bad was the wear and the degradation," he said.

"It is a new race for everybody. But yeah, I think it was quite well executed the race. The pitstop was fantastic. The team was great. The reliability of the car is superb, and you know they deserve it."

Alonso's third place and teammate Ocon's fifth has helped Alpine open up a 25-point margin over main rival AlphaTauri in the constructors' championship with two races remaining.

The two teams are locking in a tight fight for fifth place overall, with Alpine admitting that spot is a key target for the squad under its new identity this year.

shares
comments
F1 Grand Prix race results: Lewis Hamilton wins Qatar GP
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix race results: Lewis Hamilton wins Qatar GP
Next article

Horner summoned to F1 stewards on potential disrepute charge

Horner summoned to F1 stewards on potential disrepute charge
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Horner apologises for F1 marshals comment in Qatar Qatar GP
Formula 1

Horner apologises for F1 marshals comment in Qatar

Horner summoned to F1 stewards on potential disrepute charge Qatar GP
Formula 1

Horner summoned to F1 stewards on potential disrepute charge

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Brazilian GP Prime
Formula 1

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso: Alpine needs to understand why it's strong in Qatar Qatar GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine needs to understand why it's strong in Qatar

F1's end of season schedule is "strange", says Alonso Brazilian GP
Formula 1

F1's end of season schedule is "strange", says Alonso

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Latest news

Pirelli to investigate Qatar F1 tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli to investigate Qatar F1 tyre failures

Wolff: Interlagos F1 penalty brought out Hamilton's "superhero powers"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Interlagos F1 penalty brought out Hamilton's "superhero powers"

Norris had no warning before "dangerous" Qatar F1 tyre failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris had no warning before "dangerous" Qatar F1 tyre failure

Horner apologises for F1 marshals comment in Qatar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner apologises for F1 marshals comment in Qatar

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Prime

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2021
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Prime

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too...

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence Prime

The benefits resulting from F1's growing Middle Eastern influence

Formula 1’s expansion into new territories hasn’t been greeted with uniform positivity but, says BEN EDWARDS, the Middle East and Africa represent important new territory for motorsport - and the benefits are already starting to emerge

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Prime

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight.

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Prime

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for the 2022 Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass Prime

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.