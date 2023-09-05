Alonso frustrated by "anonymous" Italian GP performance
Fernando Alonso admits he was frustrated after what he labelled an "anonymous" outing in Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix.
His Aston Martin team knew in advance that Monza wouldn't play to the strengths of the AMR23, and that was reflected in qualifying, with Alonso earning 10th place and his lowest grid position of the season.
Despite a typically feisty race, the Spaniard could not better ninth in the race, which matched Hungary as his worst result of the year, but at least extended his record of scoring in every event thus far.
"Obviously many, many lessons we need to take from this race," he said. "We were not competitive, so that's the main focus for us, to try to understand in this type of circuit what we need to do differently into the future, also next year when we come here.
"Race-wise there is not much to talk about, we were slow from the beginning to the end, and it was not possible to fight better than ninth.
"So we take these points, but hopefully many lessons."
Asked if it was frustrating not to have a competitive car, he said: "It is frustrating because it was a very demanding race mentally and physically to drive the car that was, with very low grip, very tricky to drive. So for me one of the most difficult races of the year.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
"And it's the worst result, so it's going to be an anonymous race and no one will remember this. But I will do it in my head, because it has been a tough one.
"But as I said, hopefully good lessons that we take from here on the car or the data that we have from the race, and we get better next time."
Expanding on what went wrong, he added: "I think the car and the efficiency of the car maybe is not as good as it should be in this type of track where the drag level is very important, and it seems that has been our weakness. We know that. Now we need to get better, and bring some ideas."
Alonso admitted he was pleased to have at least got the most out of the package he had in Italy.
"I think we are doing the job every Sunday," he said. "Executing the maximum from the car, sometimes unfortunately it's ninth like today, sometimes it's second like last week [at Zandvoort].
"We are not doing mistakes. We are doing good strategy, good pit stops, not making big mistakes like some of our competitors, [like] they made at the beginning of the year. So we have a good gap in terms of points.
"But yeah, it's getting closer, and even Ferrari in the constructors' championship, I think, is ahead of us now with this result. Let's try to bounce back in Singapore."
Related video
Hamilton stands out in F1 with his honesty over errors, says Wolff
Ferrari's Italian GP boost: A one-off Monza special or genuine F1 progress?
Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams
Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams Alonso: Aston F1 must learn lessons from “outstanding” Williams
Alonso: I'm willing to take “extra risk” as Aston is close to first F1 win
Alonso: I'm willing to take “extra risk” as Aston is close to first F1 win Alonso: I'm willing to take “extra risk” as Aston is close to first F1 win
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team
Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team Aston Martin: No doubts about Stroll's F1 future at the team
Aston Martin using 2024 findings to upgrade 2023 F1 car
Aston Martin using 2024 findings to upgrade 2023 F1 car Aston Martin using 2024 findings to upgrade 2023 F1 car
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Latest news
Carson Kvapil to make NASCAR Truck debut at Bristol
Carson Kvapil to make NASCAR Truck debut at Bristol Carson Kvapil to make NASCAR Truck debut at Bristol
Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car
Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car Toyota's Miyata to make WEC debut at Fuji in Ferrari GTE car
Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”
Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time” Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”
Buescher: "It hurts a little bit to be that close to a win"
Buescher: "It hurts a little bit to be that close to a win" Buescher: "It hurts a little bit to be that close to a win"
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.