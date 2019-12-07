Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso hits back at "self-centred" suggestions

shares
comments
Alonso hits back at "self-centred" suggestions
By:
Dec 7, 2019, 4:18 PM

Fernando Alonso has hit back at suggestions that he is a ‘self-centred’ driver – pointing out that the kind of troubles Ferrari faced between teammates this year never happened when he was there.

Ferrari endured a run of headaches in 2019, with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc clashing over slipstream assistance at Monza, team orders in Singapore and Russia, and then crashing into each other in Brazil.

Speaking ahead of the FIA Prize Gala in Paris, Alonso laughed off a suggestion that he had a reputation for being ‘self-centered’

“I think the reputation is always one thing and the facts are different,” said the Spaniard, who won the 2018-19 WEC title.

“When you see crashing teammates, and things like that, as we saw this year and you see every year between teammates, and then my images, you will see the slipstream [I gave] at Monza and slipstream in Spa.

"I know these collaborations. So when we talk about reputation, it is better if we look at the facts.”

Read Also:

Alonso says that he was always honest with himself in his switch to WEC about his limitations, and how much he needed to learn from teammates Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.

“It was not a problem to share with these two guys because obviously, they had the experience in endurance,” he said. 

“They taught me a lot from the first day of testing. They knew about the car and you knew about the circuit, and they knew about their approach on long distance races. I was the one always making the mistakes or making the questions.

“It's not that I was happy jumping out of the car, because I always want to drive, but every time that I was jumping out of the car and they were going in, it was like less stress for me because I knew they were doing the right things. So it was a lot of trust between us.”

Read Also:

Alonso’s next challenge in motorsport is an assault on the Dakar Rally. And despite an intensive test build-up, the Spaniard admits he faces a tough challenge.

Asked if he felt ready, he said: “Listen, if I go there, to enjoy the experience - yes. If I go there to make the most of it - yes. But if I think of it in terms of winning Dakar, I don't feel ready.

“I'm perfectly aware of both my lack of experience. I think you know, there are races that I attempted, like Indy, or Le Mans or Daytona, I felt quite competitive and that I could good fight for victory. In Dakar I don't think I'm at that level.

“But I will play a different strategy. I will not be the fastest but hopefully I will be in a good position in the end.”

Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Next article
Wolff hints at Mercedes stay amid links to F1 role

Previous article

Wolff hints at Mercedes stay amid links to F1 role
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar , Formula 1 , WEC
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WEC

FIA confirms 'hypercar' LMP1 rules for 2020/21

2
NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon talk about Dale Earnhardt

3
NASCAR Cup

CGR announces Mears' 2006 sponsor

4
Moto2

How Morbidelli overcame tragedy to become Moto2 champion

5
Le Mans

Remembering Le Mans 1966 – video

Latest videos

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021? 10:43
Formula 1

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021?

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Latest news

Alonso hits back at "self-centred" suggestions
F1

Alonso hits back at "self-centred" suggestions

Wolff hints at Mercedes stay amid links to F1 role
F1

Wolff hints at Mercedes stay amid links to F1 role

Lauda named Personality of the Year at FIA prize-giving
F1

Lauda named Personality of the Year at FIA prize-giving

Hamilton: All my rivals phoning Wolff over Mercedes F1 seat
F1

Hamilton: All my rivals phoning Wolff over Mercedes F1 seat

F1 2021 cars will be “nasty pieces of work to drive”
F1

F1 2021 cars will be “nasty pieces of work to drive”

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.