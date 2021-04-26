Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Ricciardo "didn't underestimate" difficulty of McLaren F1 switch
Formula 1 / News

Alonso impressed by "dedicated" Ocon as new Alpine F1 teammate

By:

Fernando Alonso says he has been “impressed” by Esteban Ocon’s dedication since becoming Formula 1 teammates with the French driver at Alpine for 2021.

Alonso impressed by "dedicated" Ocon as new Alpine F1 teammate

Two-time F1 world champion Alonso made his comeback to grand prix racing last month after a two-year absence, linking up with Alpine for a third stint with the Enstone-based squad.

Alonso has carved out a reputation for being particularly dominant against teammates through his F1 career, notably seen in 2018 when he beat Stoffel Vandoorne 21-0 in qualifying head-to-heads over the year.

But Ocon was able to finish ahead of Alonso in both qualifying and the race at Imola in their second race together at Alpine. It marked the first time Alonso had been outqualified by an F1 teammate since the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix.

Asked by Motorsport.com how he was finding working with Ocon, Alonso was full of praise for his young teammate.

"Definitely I'm impressed and I'm happy to have Esteban alongside me," Alonso said.

"He's very professional, he works very hard, not only here trackside but also in the simulator. We shared a lot of stuff. While either of us is in the simulator, we try to be connected and work towards a better car.

"I know that he puts a lot of dedication into the team. It's good for both drivers when you have a teammate who works very hard, so he's doing that.

"At the same time you want to be as fast as your teammate or a little bit faster every time. This time [in Imola qualifying] it didn't work into that way, but I will try the next one."

Read Also:

Only three drivers - Jenson Button in 2015, Lewis Hamilton in 2007 and Tarso Marques in 2001 - have finished ahead of Alonso in the drivers' championship when racing for the same team over a season.

Ocon said that he was relishing the opportunity to race with Alonso and learn from the Spaniard, who he has found easy to work with so far.

"It is great chance to work with a world champion next to me, he is one of the top drivers out there," Ocon said.

"A lot of people have told me things about him, and what I am seeing from the inside, I am really enjoying the cooperation so far. Fernando has a lot of honesty, so when he says something, he means it.

"We have very similar comments about the car and it is working really well. He has been very nice with me so far and he was one of the guys I was looking up too when I was younger.

"It is very special for me to have a cooperation with Fernando, and I think it is going to be close all year."

shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo "didn't underestimate" difficulty of McLaren F1 switch

Previous article

Ricciardo "didn't underestimate" difficulty of McLaren F1 switch
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Fernando Alonso , Esteban Ocon
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula E

FIA: Extra lap 'made life difficult' in Valencia

2
Formula 1

Ricciardo "didn't underestimate" difficulty of McLaren F1 switch

2h
3
Formula 1

Is Miami the breakthrough deal that F1 needs in the USA?

4
Formula 1

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze

5
Vintage

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari

23h
Latest news
Alonso impressed by "dedicated" Ocon as new Alpine F1 teammate
Formula 1

Alonso impressed by "dedicated" Ocon as new Alpine F1 teammate

1h
Ricciardo "didn't underestimate" difficulty of McLaren F1 switch
Formula 1

Ricciardo "didn't underestimate" difficulty of McLaren F1 switch

2h
F1 set to sign off sprint races plan before Portuguese GP
Formula 1

F1 set to sign off sprint races plan before Portuguese GP

4h
Domenicali: F1’s cost cut crusade an example for football
Formula 1

Domenicali: F1’s cost cut crusade an example for football

4h
Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1
Formula 1

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1

5h
Latest videos
F1 to race at Suzuka until 2024 00:33
Formula 1
Apr 24, 2021

F1 to race at Suzuka until 2024

F1 Driver Jobs Before Formula 1 - Raikkonen, Grosjean, Webber & more 04:16
Formula 1
Apr 23, 2021

F1 Driver Jobs Before Formula 1 - Raikkonen, Grosjean, Webber & more

Julian Jakobi's special 70th birthday wishes 02:43
Formula 1
Apr 23, 2021

Julian Jakobi's special 70th birthday wishes

Bottas: No gentleman's agreement was broken 00:41
Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021

Bottas: No gentleman's agreement was broken

Verstappen dominates Imola; Ferrari in full evolution 14:35
Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021

Verstappen dominates Imola; Ferrari in full evolution

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Brivio: Team radio biggest difference between F1 and MotoGP
Formula 1 / News

Brivio: Team radio biggest difference between F1 and MotoGP

Tsunoda’s Imola Q1 crash "part of the rookie journey"
Formula 1 / News

Tsunoda’s Imola Q1 crash "part of the rookie journey"

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Fernando Alonso
Alpine: Imola F1 car updates may be stronger at other circuits
Formula 1 / News

Alpine: Imola F1 car updates may be stronger at other circuits

Alonso: Playing catch-up in F1 is no excuse for current form Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: Playing catch-up in F1 is no excuse for current form

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves Prime

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves

Rain before the start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix promised to spice up the action, and the race certainly delivered on that. Max Verstappen got the best launch to win from Lewis Hamilton, but both got away with mistakes that could have had serious consequences

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era Prime

The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era

The first in a line of world beaters was designed in a back bedroom and then constructed in a shed. STUART CODLING recalls the Tyrrell 001

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

FIA: Extra lap 'made life difficult' in Valencia
Formula E Formula E / News

FIA: Extra lap 'made life difficult' in Valencia

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1

Red Bull: Mercedes trying to pressure us with 'favourite' tag
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Red Bull: Mercedes trying to pressure us with 'favourite' tag

Alonso impressed by "dedicated" Ocon as new Alpine F1 teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Alonso impressed by "dedicated" Ocon as new Alpine F1 teammate

Toyota praises Ogier for "professional" drive after Croatia crash
Video Inside
WRC WRC / News

Toyota praises Ogier for "professional" drive after Croatia crash

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari
Video Inside
Vintage Vintage / News

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari

RACE: SCCA Runoffs Wednesday SSC qualfying results
SCCA SCCA / News

RACE: SCCA Runoffs Wednesday SSC qualfying results

Las Vegas II: Capps rides with Thunderbirds
NHRA NHRA / News

Las Vegas II: Capps rides with Thunderbirds

Latest news

Alonso impressed by "dedicated" Ocon as new Alpine F1 teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Alonso impressed by "dedicated" Ocon as new Alpine F1 teammate

Ricciardo "didn't underestimate" difficulty of McLaren F1 switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo "didn't underestimate" difficulty of McLaren F1 switch

F1 set to sign off sprint races plan before Portuguese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

F1 set to sign off sprint races plan before Portuguese GP

Domenicali: F1’s cost cut crusade an example for football
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Domenicali: F1’s cost cut crusade an example for football

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.