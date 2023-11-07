Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

Alonso: Keeping Perez behind in Brazil harder than Imola 2005 F1 win

Fernando Alonso believes defending his Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix podium against Sergio Perez was harder than his iconic Imola 2005 defence against Michael Schumacher.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25, leads Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2005

Aston Martin driver Alonso put on a masterclass in Sao Paulo by fending off Perez's quicker Red Bull, and while the Mexican was able to pass him on the penultimate lap, Alonso struck back on the final tour by setting up an overtake into Turn 4.

In a drag race to the finish, Perez ran out of road to overtake the Spaniard, the difference being 0.053s at the line.

Alonso's successful fight against a quicker car drew some parallels to his 2005 San Marino Grand Prix performance, in which he was hounded by Ferrari's Schumacher around Imola for the last 12 laps but managed to hang on for a memorable win.

When asked how the two races compare, Alonso actually felt his iconic San Marino win was more straightforward because at the time there was no DRS at the narrow and twisty Imola circuit.

"It was easier in 2005 because it was non-DRS," Alonso said. "Now with the DRS, it seems a little bit different and you have to play things a little bit differently as well.

"And tyre management was also very different than back then, where you can maybe push the tyre all the way."

The DRS overtaking aid then returned the favour to Alonso on the final lap as he punished a late braking manoeuvre from Perez in Turn 1, which set up a slingshot on the back straight.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

"Yeah, true," he replied when asked if DRS came back to help him. "If in 2005 you lose the position, then it's bye-bye, you cannot recover and here I had another chance.

"It has been introduced to provide a little bit better show and [this] is a good example of that, because you get overtaken two laps from the end and then you have another chance, especially here in Brazil."

Alonso praised Interlagos' track design for enabling drivers to fight each other hard, as the downhill Senna S that covers the first three turns allows drivers to take different lines and sacrifice their position in Turn 1 to then get a better chance at passing into Turn 4, which follows a DRS straight.

Read Also:

"When there is an overtaking done into Turn 1, there is a strong possibility that into Turn 4 someone will get the position back," the two-time world champion explained.

"That's why we see some very nice battles in races always in Interlagos. It has been a spectacular weekend, as always here in Brazil.

"Sometimes it's the weather providing this great show and I think this weekend without any rain or any weather we saw incredible races.

"So, there is something in this track that always gives a perfect opportunity for Formula 1 to shine."

shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Mercedes: Dire Brazilian GP confirms all-new 2024 F1 design is right move
Next article The shift of F1 approach that helped Red Bull avenge Brazil 2022 defeat
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
McLaren: F1 tyre wear is where Red Bull makes the difference

McLaren: F1 tyre wear is where Red Bull makes the difference

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

McLaren: F1 tyre wear is where Red Bull makes the difference McLaren: F1 tyre wear is where Red Bull makes the difference

Perez: Alonso's Brazil fight only possible with "few drivers" on F1 grid

Perez: Alonso's Brazil fight only possible with "few drivers" on F1 grid

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Perez: Alonso's Brazil fight only possible with "few drivers" on F1 grid Perez: Alonso's Brazil fight only possible with "few drivers" on F1 grid

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Fernando Alonso
More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso thought Brazil F1 podium was "gone" after Perez pass

Alonso thought Brazil F1 podium was "gone" after Perez pass

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Alonso thought Brazil F1 podium was "gone" after Perez pass Alonso thought Brazil F1 podium was "gone" after Perez pass

Alonso: Brazil F1 form has lifted weight off Aston Martin's shoulders

Alonso: Brazil F1 form has lifted weight off Aston Martin's shoulders

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Alonso: Brazil F1 form has lifted weight off Aston Martin's shoulders Alonso: Brazil F1 form has lifted weight off Aston Martin's shoulders

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
Alonso "in the wrong place, wrong moment" in scary Ocon F1 crash

Alonso "in the wrong place, wrong moment" in scary Ocon F1 crash

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Alonso "in the wrong place, wrong moment" in scary Ocon F1 crash Alonso "in the wrong place, wrong moment" in scary Ocon F1 crash

Aston Martin used Haas lessons for surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

Aston Martin used Haas lessons for surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Aston Martin used Haas lessons for surprise Brazil F1 turnaround Aston Martin used Haas lessons for surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence

Latest news

Sainz suspects Brazil F1 launch problems caused by faulty Ferrari clutch

Sainz suspects Brazil F1 launch problems caused by faulty Ferrari clutch

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Sainz suspects Brazil F1 launch problems caused by faulty Ferrari clutch Sainz suspects Brazil F1 launch problems caused by faulty Ferrari clutch

How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales

How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales

F1 Formula 1

How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales

Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA

Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA

WEC WEC

Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA

McLaren: F1 tyre wear is where Red Bull makes the difference

McLaren: F1 tyre wear is where Red Bull makes the difference

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

McLaren: F1 tyre wear is where Red Bull makes the difference McLaren: F1 tyre wear is where Red Bull makes the difference

Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks

Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe