Formula 1 News

Alonso: Le Mans "too fast, narrow" for current F1 cars

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

Fernando Alonso says Le Mans circuit layout is "way too fast, and way too narrow" for Formula 1, but admits it "could be fun" to race grand prix machinery there.

Alonso: Le Mans "too fast, narrow" for current F1 cars

Two-time Le Mans winner Alonso, a victor with Toyota in 2018 and 2019, did a demonstration run with an Alpine F1 car shortly before the start of this year's event last Saturday.

He then stayed on to watch the start of the race as a guest of the Alpine WEC team and was accompanied by F1 teammate Esteban Ocon after the Hungarian GP winner had sampled the track in a GT4 car.

Alonso, who has extended his Alpine F1 contract to cover 2022, believes it won't take much to be adjust the cars to suit the venue, but concedes that the high-speed circuit would need changes for obvious safety reasons.

Formula 1 has only staged a race at the track once before, in 1967, when the race was won by Jack Brabham. 

Speaking on Thursday ahead of the Belgian GP, Alonso described the experience of driving the track in an F1 car as "very special", even though he did not complete a full lap at speed.

Regarding a potential quick F1 lap time, Alonso expects it would be substantially faster than the 2021 24 hours pole of 3m23.9s set by Kamui Kobayashi, or even Kobayashi's record lap of 3m14.79s from 2017.

"I think the simulation says like something under three minutes," he said. "But then you have to execute the lap. And it was not that easy, because honestly with the F1 car, I felt the long straights were a little bit unusual for our tyres, our cars.

"The braking points after the long straights were a bit tricky because the front tyres tried to lock up and things like that. So if you really go for it, and you push, it will be quite stressful.

"So in a way I was I was happy that it was just a demo lap!"

Asked if F1 cars could one day race at the circuit – as some fans suggested after Saturday's demo – Alonso said that despite his concerns, it wouldn't take much to adapt the cars themselves.

"It could be fun for sure to race there, I think it will not take too much in terms of preparation or engineering to go to tracks like Le Mans," he said.

"Even with very short time, I think our car was basically prepared to do that demo lap. And it was close to a race situation.

"But I don't know, at those speeds and talking about safety standards, we will probably have to change few things in the track itself.

"It will be way too fast, and way too narrow in some of the sections on the straights. So potentially it will require some changes, more on track than basically from the F1 community."

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1

Photo by: Alpine

Ocon said he enjoyed his visit to the 24 Hours and, when asked by Motorsport.com if he would consider competing in the future, admitted he hasn't ruled out the possibility.

"It was amazing experience," he said. "I've been watching the race as a spectator when I was younger, but I haven't seen how it was working from the inside.

"So it was a quite interesting to be involved, have a look, and talk to the drivers as well who are involved in the race.

"It's been fun, and I had my first lap as well of the track in a GT4 car, so it's been a mega experience to be there and watch it from a different perspective.

"In the future, never say never, I would say. I'm fully focussed on F1. My aim is to be world champion one day, but if an opportunity comes, it's one of those that you can't say no to."

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is 'better than ever'

Previous article

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is 'better than ever'

Next article

Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules

Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
2 h
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
20 h
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
23 h
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says Ben Edwards, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating.

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Formula 1’s U.S. owners are keen to get a homegrown driving talent back in its sport, but with no immediate sign of that happening, here are three Drive to Survive-generation teenagers with their ambitions set firmly on making it all the way to the top…

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2021

