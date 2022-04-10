Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 Grand Prix race results: Ferrari's Leclerc wins Australian GP Next / Albon: Qualifying F1 laps in final stint secured shock point
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

Fernando Alonso says he has been left "speechless" after suffering yet more bad luck that cost him the chance of points in Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP
Listen to this article

The Spaniard, who missed out on a potential front row start in Melbourne after his car shut down shortly after he had set a purple sector time in Q3, had appeared to be on course for a strong recovery from 10th in the race.

But hopes of making his alternative tyre strategy work, having started on the hard tyres, evaporated when a safety car following Sebastian Vettel's crash came out at the wrong moment.

It was too early for him to make the switch to mediums, and also meant that, when he did stop, he got dumped into traffic.

In the end, having needed an extra late stop after ruining his tyres, Alonso came home down in 17th.

Asked for his feelings afterwards, he said: "Speechless, to be honest.

"It's hard to accept that everything is going in the wrong way at the moment. But it's only three races in the championship, still 20 to go.

"Luck I guess is going to compensate sooner or later in the 23 races and we will be in other occasions lucky, I guess so.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"But at the moment we lost P6 in Saudi guaranteed. Here I think we were looking for P6 or P7 before the safety car.

"And obviously, if we take into account yesterday, the podium today was very easy with Max [Verstappen] out.

"Beating George [Russell] to the podium, I think we were quite fast, a lot faster than the Mercedes in this circuit, so we lost an opportunity."

While Alonso may have hoped to capitalise on the extra grip from the mediums after his late stop to charge through the pack, he said his progress was hampered by there being a DRS train behind Lance Stroll.

Read Also:

"It was difficult," he said. "We exited the pitstop and there were four cars in front of us with a DRS train.

"If they are one-by-one you pass them, but when they are four and they all open the DRS, it was impossible. So we killed the tyres.

"As I said, it's tough but it is the way it is. We cannot look back, only look in front of us, and Imola is another opportunity."

shares
comments
F1 Grand Prix race results: Ferrari's Leclerc wins Australian GP
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix race results: Ferrari's Leclerc wins Australian GP
Next article

Albon: Qualifying F1 laps in final stint secured shock point

Albon: Qualifying F1 laps in final stint secured shock point
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton plans Zoom push to rally Mercedes F1 troops
Formula 1

Hamilton plans Zoom push to rally Mercedes F1 troops

Wolff says Masi had become a "liability" for F1
Formula 1

Wolff says Masi had become a "liability" for F1

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso to race with injured thumbs after Australia F1 qualifying crash Australian GP
Formula 1

Alonso to race with injured thumbs after Australia F1 qualifying crash

Alonso expects to stay in F1 for "two or three more years" Australian GP
Formula 1

Alonso expects to stay in F1 for "two or three more years"

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Latest news

Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more

Hamilton plans Zoom push to rally Mercedes F1 troops
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton plans Zoom push to rally Mercedes F1 troops

Wolff says Masi had become a "liability" for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff says Masi had become a "liability" for F1

F1 drivers admit loss of DRS zone hurt overtaking in Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers admit loss of DRS zone hurt overtaking in Australian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
12 h
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
14 h
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Prime

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

OPINION: Does Gerhard Berger’s recent slating of new Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack suggest an ambition unfulfilled? Stuart Codling thinks that may be the case

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2022
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.