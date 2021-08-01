Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton hopes Red Bull reflects on "unacceptable" remarks
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Alonso looking to gain 'free positions' in Hungarian GP start

By:

Fernando Alonso says being "clever" into Turn 1 of Formula 1's 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix will earn "positions for free" should Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collide once again.

Alonso looking to gain 'free positions' in Hungarian GP start

The Alpine driver qualified ninth - one place and 0.06s behind teammate Esteban Ocon - in Budapest after enduring what he reckoned to be a supposed drop off in the Pirelli soft tyre performance in Q3 compared to the previous set he had used for his Q2 flying lap.

Alonso still heralded a "very important Saturday" at a tight circuit where it is notoriously "difficult to overtake" and reckoned his ninth spot would provide a greater benefit off the line, the Spaniard set to launch from the clean side of the grid, which is "more noticeable" in Hungary.

But he warned of the caution needed into the first corner should third-starting Verstappen and polesitter Hamilton clash in consecutive races following their controversial first-lap collision in the British Grand Prix earlier this month.

Double world champion Alonso reckoned drivers could gain positions "for free" if they were "clever" and were able to avoid getting involved in "a little bit of action" at the front.

He said: "I think it is going to be hotter in front of us. We will try to recover places. I think we can.

"In my case, I start on the clean side. This is one of the circuits that it is more noticeable starting on the clean side.

"My wish is to finish a little bit higher in the first lap. But I think we need to be careful because in front of us...I think something could happen tomorrow again.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"We have Max starting on the [quicker] red [sidewall soft] tyre, Lewis on the yellow [medium compound]. We have [Sergio Perez, fourth], [Pierre] Gasly [fifth] also.

"Behind them, [Lando] Norris and [Charles] Leclerc, which are some of the best starters. The first corner is going to be a little bit of action.
"We need to be clever to stay out of any trouble and benefit from whatever happens in front.

"We want a clean first lap because maybe there are some positions that come for free."

Read Also:

Alonso did explain the need to be wary with Daniel Ricciardo starting the race in 11th, the McLaren driver therefore gaining free choice for his starting tyre compound.

But Alonso rated his chances of scoring a sixth point-paying finish in a row, a run of form stretching back to a sixth-place score in Baku in June.

He said: "I will love to be in the points tomorrow - whatever position but in the points.

"We've been scoring for many, many races already. We start in eighth and ninth so maybe we are not too far from what we could achieve.

"But there are cars behind us, especially Ricciardo starting 11th, probably with a harder compound etc, that will be difficult to manage to stay in front of him."

shares
comments
Hamilton hopes Red Bull reflects on "unacceptable" remarks

Previous article

Hamilton hopes Red Bull reflects on "unacceptable" remarks
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Hamilton's 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach

16 h
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole

18 h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit

4
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Aitken sustains fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

3 h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race

2 h
Latest news
Alonso looking to gain 'free positions' in Hungarian GP start
Formula 1

Alonso looking to gain 'free positions' in Hungarian GP start

22m
Hamilton hopes Red Bull reflects on "unacceptable" remarks
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes Red Bull reflects on "unacceptable" remarks

51m
Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now

1 h
Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race
Formula 1

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race

2 h
Hamilton: 'YMCA' song helped motivate me to Hungary F1 pole
Formula 1

Hamilton: 'YMCA' song helped motivate me to Hungary F1 pole

2 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
20 h

Starting Grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Sainz forced to take third power unit for Hungarian GP 00:39
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Sainz forced to take third power unit for Hungarian GP

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice 00:58
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary 00:58
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary

Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection

More from
Matt Kew
Hungarian GP: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice

Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to crash discussion
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to crash discussion

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row London E-Prix II Prime
Formula E

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

Trending Today

Why Hamilton's 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Hamilton's 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit

Aitken sustains fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Aitken sustains fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race

Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
23 h
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall...

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Prime

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Latest news

Alonso looking to gain 'free positions' in Hungarian GP start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso looking to gain 'free positions' in Hungarian GP start

Hamilton hopes Red Bull reflects on "unacceptable" remarks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton hopes Red Bull reflects on "unacceptable" remarks

Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.