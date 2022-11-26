Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Tickets for F1 Spanish Grand Prix and Catalan MotoGP 2023 now on sale Next / F1 won’t suffer from the "complete mess" FTX crypto collapse triggered – Brown
Formula 1 News

Alonso: Making success of F1 comeback not to be underestimated

Fernando Alonso says the challenge of making a successful Formula 1 comeback should not be "underestimated".

Jonathan Noble
By:
Alonso: Making success of F1 comeback not to be underestimated
Listen to this article

The two-time world champion returned to grand prix racing at the start of 2021, having spent two seasons away from F1 following his departure from McLaren at the end of 2018.

While the initial races after his return were difficult for him, as he admitted to playing catch-up in getting used to the cars, tyres and controls, he made rapid progress over the second half of that campaign.

And, off the back of some impressive performances in 2022, Alonso has netted himself a long-term contract to race for Aston Martin from next year.

While he now appears to be back to peak form, and claims he is driving better than ever, the Spaniard concedes that it has not been a straightforward path to get there.

In particular, he suggests that even he had doubts about whether or not he could make a success of it after his initial laps back in an F1 car at the end of 2020.

“Coming back to the sport is never a guarantee that you will be okay and competitive, and you still enjoy everything in Formula 1,” he said.

“So I had some concerns, obviously, two years ago, when I did the demo [in Abu Dhabi], before the young driver test in 2020.

“And I think last year I was not maybe 100 percent happy with the performance and with how the season went.

“This year, I'm much more happy with the car and with the performance itself, and much more I think ready for the next challenge.

“So, you cannot underestimate coming back to the sport. But you need a few races or even one full season to feel 100 percent again, and it is what happened to me. But I'm happy now that I feel a very good level.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While Alonso enjoyed his time away from F1, he says that returning to F1 came on to his radar when plans for a new rules era were finalised.

“In 2018, for me, even the front wing, I don’t know if you noticed, it was written ‘see you later,’" he said. “It was not a bye-bye.

“So in a way, in my head, it was always the 2021 rules, an opportunity to come back.

“I had in my head different challenges at that point. I wanted to race in Daytona, in Dakar, in Le Mans. I wanted to fight for a World Endurance Championship. I don't know, I had different things, and Formula 1 was not a priority, or I didn't have my head in Formula 1 anymore.

“But I love Formula 1. And I felt that in 2021 it could be an opportunity with the new rules and maybe everything re-shuffles a little bit, in terms of how the teams are, or the competitiveness of them.

“So I fulfil all my boxes in those years away from Formula 1, and I still watch the races at home. And yeah, the rules. They postponed the rules one year for 2022. But I came in 2021 anyway.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Tickets for F1 Spanish Grand Prix and Catalan MotoGP 2023 now on sale
Previous article

Tickets for F1 Spanish Grand Prix and Catalan MotoGP 2023 now on sale
Next article

F1 won’t suffer from the "complete mess" FTX crypto collapse triggered – Brown

F1 won’t suffer from the "complete mess" FTX crypto collapse triggered – Brown
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 won’t suffer from the "complete mess" FTX crypto collapse triggered – Brown
Formula 1

F1 won’t suffer from the "complete mess" FTX crypto collapse triggered – Brown

Verstappen: F1 drivers should quit if not prepared for marathon battles
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 drivers should quit if not prepared for marathon battles

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Unbranded Aston brought back memories of 2002 Jaguar F1 test for Alonso
Formula 1

Unbranded Aston brought back memories of 2002 Jaguar F1 test for Alonso

Alonso ‘100-plus’ per cent happy with Aston Martin move after first F1 test Abu Dhabi November testing
Formula 1

Alonso ‘100-plus’ per cent happy with Aston Martin move after first F1 test

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Vettel "was coming alive" in final F1 qualifying session Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Vettel "was coming alive" in final F1 qualifying session

Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up
Formula 1

Aston Martin has to stay “vigilant” as F1 midfield battle hots up

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Prime
Formula 1

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Latest news

How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy

The death of Dietrich Mateschitz last month has not only deprived Red Bull of its visionary founder, it has shorn Formula 1 of one of its most influential benefactors. Mateschitz himself was famously media-shy, preferring to let the brand do the talking on his behalf. And, while it’s now normal to speak of Red Bull F1 titles and champions made, Mateschitz never assumed it would be easy or even possible – as ANTHONY ROWLINSON discovered during this previously unpublished interview from 2006…

DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde wants 'bucket list' Bathurst outing
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde wants 'bucket list' Bathurst outing

BMW driver Sheldon van der Linde wants to tick off Bathurst 12 Hour from his bucket list after winning the 2022 DTM title with the new M4 GT3.

F1 won’t suffer from the "complete mess" FTX crypto collapse triggered – Brown
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 won’t suffer from the "complete mess" FTX crypto collapse triggered – Brown

Formula 1 will weather the storm caused by the "complete mess" of the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the contagion it triggered, says McLaren boss Zak Brown.

Alonso: Making success of F1 comeback not to be underestimated
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Making success of F1 comeback not to be underestimated

Fernando Alonso says the challenge of making a successful Formula 1 comeback should not be "underestimated".

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy Prime

How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy

The death of Dietrich Mateschitz last month has not only deprived Red Bull of its visionary founder, it has shorn Formula 1 of one of its most influential benefactors. Mateschitz himself was famously media-shy, preferring to let the brand do the talking on his behalf. And, while it’s now normal to speak of Red Bull F1 titles and champions made, Mateschitz never assumed it would be easy or even possible – as ANTHONY ROWLINSON discovered during this previously unpublished interview from 2006…

Formula 1
47m
Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom? Prime

Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom?

OPINION: Teams that have dominated for long periods throughout Formula 1's history often take years to get back to the top of the tree once they've slipped down. But it remains to be seen whether the same will happen to Mercedes after a challenging 2022 season

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2022
What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi Prime

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi

Arguably the favourite in the battle to finish second-best in 2022's Formula 1 standings, Sergio Perez's two-stop strategy at Abu Dhabi couldn't take him ahead of Charles Leclerc when the music stopped - and several key factors ultimately precluded him from the much-coveted runner-up spot.

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2022
The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success Prime

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success

OPINION: Charles Leclerc achieved his target of sealing runner-up in the 2022 world championship with a masterful drive behind Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. And that race contained key elements that may help him, and Ferrari, go one better in Formula 1 2023

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2022
2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2022
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.